Whether in true crime television or on the big screen, there is something undeniably fascinating about serial killers. Some are killing just for the enjoyment of it, some have more twisted motivations. Of course, there is no condoning of the violence conducted by serial killers, but there is an enigmatic quality about them that makes them so tempting to decipher. Either way, in film and television, it always falls on the performer to make the depiction work.

Now, thanks to Matt Reeves’s The Batman, everyone has a new serial killer to obsess over. In the film, the Riddler (Paul Dano) attempts to unmask the corruption of Gotham City through a string of high-profile murders. Played with an unpredictable mix of menace and juvenile petulance, Dano’s take on the Riddler is sure to be remembered for years to come. Dano joins an elite class of actors who have given stellar performances as fictional and real-life murderers. Here are nine other essential serial killer performances.

Christian Bale - American Psycho (2000)

By day, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale) is a wealthy investment banker. However, it’s apparent how much he seethes with resentment over his more accomplished coworkers. So at night, Bateman indulges in his psychopathic alter ego, axing and chainsawing his victims with glee. But after it’s all said and done, there’s one essential question to ask: did any of it really happen?

Bale is electric as the titular psycho, flawlessly oscillating between well-mannered acquaintance and unnerving murderer. As brutal and vicious as Bateman’s homicides are, American Psycho provides a surprising amount of laughs in between blood splatters. Whether its Bateman launching into a monologue about Huey Lewis and the News or his repeated “I have to return some videotapes” line, Bale deepens what could easily be a one-note killer.

RELATED: 'The Batman': Matt Reeves's Riddler Was Inspired by 'Mindhunter' and Will Be More Than Just a Serial Killer

Michael C. Hall - Dexter (2006-2013)

Image via Showtime

Horror fans are no stranger to rooting for the villain in a movie or show, and Michael C. Hall’s Dexter Morgan is effortlessly likable. When he’s not being a good stepfather or supportive brother, Dexter, unfortunately, has a nasty habit of sawing victims to pieces. Working as a blood specialist for the Los Angeles Police Department, Dexter sees his share of carnage left in the wake of criminals. As a result, Dexter only acts on his urges when his prey involves criminals that the justice system failed to properly indict. What makes Dexter fascinating is that he knows he is not the hero of his own story. He feels guilt about his impulses, but he puts in the effort to reconcile his actions with the demands of his life. It’s a treat to see Michael C. Hall explores all of this in his incredibly watchable performance.

Michael Rooker - Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (1986)

Based on the real-life killings of Henry Lee Lucas, Michael Rooker plays Henry, the titular sadistic serial killer. What makes this performance and film stand out from the rest of the bunch is the rawness in which it is presented. Rooker and director John McNaughton provide an unflinching and uncompromising look at a killer whose random killing spree operated with impunity. The film marked Rooker’s debut for the big screen, and he gives a performance far beyond his years. His transformation into Henry is harrowing, and the low budget of the film adds to the film’s realistic feeling. The commitment to authenticity certainly makes the film difficult to watch at moments, but those who can appreciate the raw presentation of the central psychopath will have plenty to dig into in Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer.

Kevin Spacey - Se7en (1995)

1995 saw Kevin Spacey bring two iconic characters to the big screen. The first was his Oscar-winning role in The Usual Suspects, and the second was serial killer John Doe in David Fincher’s Se7en. In the film, Doe commits a series of murders all tied to the seven deadly sins. Two detectives, Mills (Brad Pitt) and Sommerset (Morgan Freeman) are assigned to chase down the homicidal Doe. Although he doesn’t properly show up until more than halfway through the film, Spacey certainly makes the most of his limited screen time. Appearing before the two detectives covered in blood and gauze, Doe’s complicated but uncompromising vision of his plan leaves everyone guessing until the last minute. Add on top of that Spacey’s stone-cold, remorseless presence, and you get a character that remains haunting all these years later.

Peter Lorre - M (1931)

The rare serial killer that is simultaneously reprehensible and sympathetic, legendary actor Peter Lorre plays a child-hunting serial killer, Hans Beckert, in Fritz Lang’s M. Although he isn’t visible in the film much, the fallout of his heinous crimes is felt all throughout Berlin, where the story is set. Families are too paranoid to let the children play outside, and when city life becomes too disrupted to operate normally, even the criminals of the city’s underworld join the manhunt to find the killer.

When the city finally tracks him down, it becomes clear that Beckert isn’t just killing for the fun of it. As he pleads his case before the indignant mob, the third act of the film is where Lorre really shines. In a scene that questions the nature of justice, Lorre manages to stir up a seemingly impossible brew of empathy for Beckert. Lorre presents the case for nuance between criminals, that someone like him, who can’t resist his darker urges, is different from the criminals who break the law by choice. Lorre and the film have left an indelible mark on film history, one that continues to be felt in the modern crime and thriller genres.

Cameron Britton - Mindhunter (2017-2019)

Offering unique depictions of some of the most famous real-life serial killers, Mindhunter sees FBI agents conducting interviews with incarcerated murderers in order to learn about and apprehend future ones. When Agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) learn about Ed Kemper (Cameron Britton), a serial killer who murdered six college students before decapitating his mother, they know he is someone they need to speak with.

Clocking in at six feet, five inches, Britton’s size is surely the first thing you notice about him. The funny thing is, the real Ed Kemper stood six feet, nine inches tall. Together with his cold, deliberate way of speaking and high IQ, Kemper was definitely not someone with whom you wanted to get off on the foot. Despite never seeing him murder anyone, Britton’s presence when he acts is enough to make you believe every word coming out of his mouth. As he explores in detail the manner in which he murdered his victims, the most chilling part of his delivery is that if he showed any emotion at all, it was satisfaction.

Robert Mitchum - The Night of the Hunter (1955)

Robert Mitchum was known for playing charismatic men. Sometimes that was while playing the protagonist in crime films like Out of the Past or The Friends of Eddie Coyle. Other times it was for playing more devious characters like Max Cady in Cape Fear. In Charles Laughton’s The Night of the Hunter, Mitchum’s minister-turned-serial killer definitely falls into the latter category. After learning that a widow’s executed husband has hidden away $10,000 somewhere, Mitchum’s Reverend Harry Powell attempts to charm the widow into marrying him. In his way are the widow's two kids, who immediately see through Powell’s hollow charm. When Powell learns that the money is hidden inside the young daughter’s doll, a cat and mouse chase ensues between the Reverand and two kids. Mitchum deepens his established brand of charisma with an ominous aura, and coupled with the expressionistic style from Laughton, Powell leaves an impression that stays with you long after the credits roll.

Charlize Theron - Monster

While many interpretations of serial killers dramatize their actions for the screen, Charlize Theron’s depiction of Aileen Wuornos stands out because it makes a conscious decision to avoid just that. Together with director Patty Jenkins, Theron commits to an unglamorous look at a troubled woman and her fractured soul. Theron gained 30 pounds, shaved her eyebrows, and wore prosthetic teeth for the role. And her physical transformation coupled with her powerhouse performance earned Theron her first Oscar.

The film is completely Theron’s show, and she puts in extraordinary work humanizing the damaged figure. As the story traces Wuornos's experience being a street prostitute, it also explores her relationship with her girlfriend, Selby Wall (Christina Ricci). The film toes the line between sympathy and condemnation, never dipping far on either side. People are messy, and Theron is transfixing as she explores that in Monster.

Anthony Hopkins - Hannibal Lecter

Undoubtedly the most well-mannered of all the serial killers, Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) is everyone’s favorite psychiatrist-turned-cannibalistic murderer. In Silence of the Lambs, FBI trainee Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) is assigned to conduct interviews with Hopkins in the hopes that the information Lecter provides will be helpful in catching a serial killer on the loose, Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine).

Clocking in at a whopping 24 minutes of screen time, Hopkins’s performance was so scarring that, despite the minimal screen time, it easily won him the Oscar for lead actor. Although his interactions are primarily with Clarice, Hopkins performs much of his role with his eyes staring straight down the lens of the camera. The result is grossly unsettling, with Lecter interrogating Clarice about her and exploring his past murders in unnerving detail. It’s a performance worthy of its iconic status, and it transcends most serial killer performances as flat-out one of the best performances of all time.

The 25 Best Serial Killer Movies That Aren't 'Psycho'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Sean Naughton (15 Articles Published) Sean Naughton is a Movie/TV features writer for Collider. He has written at ScreenRant and writes reviews for his blog Naughton But Movies. He loves all types of films and is currently performing the Sisyphean task of finishing his watchlist. More From Sean Naughton