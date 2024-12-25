Exploring themes of identity, control, and memory, Apple TV+'s Severance has easily become one of the most exciting shows in the science fiction department. Part of what makes it such an exciting entry is certainly its rich characters — each struggling with their own journeys, and elevating its thought-provoking narrative to higher grounds.

To fill the hole in our hearts until a new season drops, we explore the best personalities from the character-driven Severance, ranking them based on their impact on the storyline, their likability, and their writing. From Ms. Casey to Mark, these are the best Severance characters that have helped cement it as one of the best Apple originals so far.

10 Ms. Casey

Played by Dichen Lachman

Although she doesn't have much screen time and showcases a restrained emotional range for obvious reasons, Dichen Lachman's portrayal of Ms. Casey is intriguing and hauntingly complex. While quiet, her presence is enigmatic, with her true importance to the plot being showcased towards the end of the season, where viewers learn about her relationship with Mark and the emotional tie between the two.

Because her true identity is hidden throughout the first episodes, Ms. Casey appears sad and robotic. While she is arguably not as likable as other fictional personalities with more screen time, Ms. Casey's heartbreaking journey incites viewers to further sympathize with her. Her role in the show resonates deeply with audiences, making her one of the most haunting and layered characters.

9 Ricken

Played by Michael Chernus

Played by Michael Chernus, Ricken also stands out as one of Severance's most fun characters, adding comic relief to the series and providing viewers with a lighthearted approach to Severance's oppressive world through his hilarious over-the-top self-help philosophies.

While his exaggerated personality and underdevelopment can be polarizing sometimes — with his exaggerated personality being taken for granted by some viewers — Ricken is overall a genuinely well-intentioned and good-natured character that adds to the series' charm and watchability. His quirks might fail to make him the objective best of the bunch, but there is no denying that he has left an imprint by bringing warmth and levity to the show.

8 Petey

Played by Yul Vazquez

While Yul Vazquez's character, Petey, has limited screen time, his rebellious actions ignite Severance's plot into motion, instantly making him an important figure in the show. A symbol of resistance, Petey sees his mental and physical health deteriorating right at the beginning of the series. This sends viewers a powerful warning about the risks of defying Lumon.

On top of Vazquez's compelling performance, Petey stands out in how he embodies the costs of hope, freedom, and rebellion. On top of being an integral part of the show's storyline, giving the story its momentum, this Severance character is a compelling mysterious figure that has audiences on the edge of their seats trying to make sense of what has happened.

7 Milchick

Played by Tramell Tillman

Tramell Tillman's character is definitely not everybody's cup of tea, and it is not difficult to understand why given his menacing and unnerving personality. However, despite being highly unsettling, Tillman manages to be simultaneously one of Severance's most fun and entertaining characters — the dance sequences? Top-tier. Milchick exudes a certain charisma that makes him engaging to watch.

A composed yet chilling supervisor who embodies corporate authority in an intriguing way, this enigmatic character is a captivating embodiment of corporate authority at its most deceitful, representing Lumon's unwavering loyalty and dedication to enforcing its rigid rules. Despite being unsettling, Milchick is a captivating character. That, in addition to Tillman's amazing performance, makes it difficult for audiences to hate him, especially when considering that he is incredibly pivotal to the show's narrative.

6 Burt

Played by Christopher Walken

The incredibly talented Christopher Walken brings to life a poignant character, deepening the show's narrative and complexity with his undeniable talents. The head of the Optics & Design department, Burt's story intertwines romance within the workplace, with his unexpected connection with Irving standing out.

Despite not being the main character — and his own personality often being overshadowed by his bond with Irving — Burt still added to Severance's storyline. While he comes off as unsettling at times, his personality and wisdom make him a generally likable character, and his life as an “outie" (the version of himself outside the severed work-life divide) is quite intriguing as well. Burt’s artistic passion is perhaps one of his most captivating traits, as it helps make him more of a three-dimensional personality.

5 Devon

Played by Jen Tullock

Despite not partaking in the "innie" world, Jen Tullock's Devon is another key personality in the show, representing the outside world to which viewers can anchor. As the series progresses, her character grows in importance, especially considering that her existence highlights personal relationships and the impact of "severance" on those not directly involved.

Devon is a reminder that there is a world beyond the confining walls of Lumon Industries, inciting viewers to meditate on the impact that such a lifestyle has on everyone around those who are severed. She also helps audiences get a better grasp of Mark outside of work, as the two share meaningful conversations about his inner turmoil and emotional struggles. All in all, Devon brings a sense of humanity and empathy to a show that can sometimes feel alienating and even dystopian, serving as an emotional anchor that contrasts with Lumon's world.

4 Helly R.

Played by Britt Lower

Helly R. is one of the most poignant Severance characters thanks to the huge role she plays in the series, featuring a shocking twist that is ultimately revealed towards its end. Powerfully portrayed by Britt Lower, Helly undergoes a massive transformation, beginning with her depiction as a rebellious and conflicted "innie" and evolving into something far more intricate that completely shifts viewers' perception of her character and blurs the lines between "victim" and "perpetrator."

Be that as it may, it is undeniable that Lower's role in the series is pivotal, serving both as a catalyst for the narrative and a symbol of resistance against the company's oppressive system. From the moment Ellie wakes up in the severed world, she becomes the audience's entry point into the show's compelling world. An indispensable figure, her character is a symbol of free will and identity.

3 Irving

Played by John Turturro

There are layers to what makes John Turturro's character so great, namely his arc and “awakening.” Because he was initially one of the most loyal workers in the company, his transformation felt immensely significant, with his relationship with Burt also playing a role in illustrating that there is, indeed, a softer side to him.

When compared to other characters, Irving stands out for his complexity and growth; he is a three-dimensional character who undergoes major transformation, making him both intriguing and relatable. His eternal struggles between loyalty and awakening are complex and thought-provoking, as well as crucial to Severance’s narrative, making him an essential and integral addition to the show.

2 Dylan

Played by Zach Cherry

Portrayed by Zach Cherry, Dylan is easily one of the standout characters in Severance, especially towards the first season's finale, when viewers get a glimpse of his "outie." Dylan works in the Accountant department at Lumon, and while at first glance he might seem like an aloof, quintessential office worker, he becomes one of the series' most compelling personalities as the show progresses.

Much like Ricken, Dylan provides audiences with comic relief, with his humor lightening up the tense world of Lumon. A relatable and sympathetic character, he grows into something more as he rebels against the oppressive system. Additionally, Dylan is a loving character who values human connection, with it being the foundation for his growth in the show.

1 Mark

Played by Adam Scott

Severance’s protagonist certainly deserves a top spot on this list. Played by the talented Adam Scott, Mark is a well-written character who operates at the show's heart; the emotional core. His duality is one of Severance's most intriguing aspects, particularly because of how compellingly illustrated it is, with viewers getting a full glimpse of his "outie" and inner world.

Whether because of his small acts of rebellion, determination to uncover the truth, or generally sweet demeanor, Mark is a likable character in the series. As the storyline progresses, he becomes a vessel for hope and curiosity, particularly as he struggles with his two selves. Overall, Scott's on-screen counterpart is a likable and deeply relatable character for whom it is nearly impossible not to root.

