Sex and the City was a game-changing series; it's not an overstatement to say it revolutionized the television landscape going into the new millennium. Sarah Jessica Parker starred as sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw, chronicling romance and sex as a thirty-something woman living in New York City. Sex and the City pushed boundaries, broke taboos, challenged conventions, and played a crucial and often overlooked role in building HBO's reputation as the go-to network for prestige content.

The show features four core characters and a wide cast of supporting players. Each figure in the show is three-dimensional and fully defined, even if some are undoubtedly better. Because while Sex and the City is undeniably Carrie, Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte's story, it also has enough time to explore the people in their lives, some of whom rank among the show's all-time best characters.

20 Mr. Big

John James Preston, AKA Mr. Big, is objectively the show's worst love interest. However, that doesn't make him a bad character: on the contrary, Big is quite the intriguing figure, a perpetual man-child with severe emotional and intimacy issues that spends the show's duration being unwilling and unable to express his feelings. Big's relationship with Carrie spans Sex and the City's six seasons, culminating in their inevitable reunion.

It is often said that Big didn't really love Carrie, but that doesn't seem true. However, he was also selfish, emotionally unavailable, and unable to compromise, making him a terrible romantic interest. Even so, Big's feelings for Carrie were real, and they were happy in their own volatile and somewhat unhealthy way.

19 Richard Wright

The infamous Richard Wright is among Sex and the City's most unpopular characters. Played by James Remar, Richard is a womanizing hotel magnate who dates Samantha throughout seasons 4 and 5. Confident, wealthy, powerful, and libertine, Richard is the male equivalent of Samantha, leading them to a passionate relationship that changes their outlook on life.

Richard's nature leads him to cheat on Samantha, and while she tries to forgive him, her hesitance about his fidelity separates them for good. However, unlike Big, Richard never lies about his ways: he is straightforward and genuinely tries to change to make things work with Samantha. He was far from perfect, but Richard was an interesting character and a great foil for the confident Samantha.

18 Courtney Masterson & Lily Martin

The hilarious Amy Sedaris and Molly Shannon guest-starred on season 5 of Sex and the City as Courtney and Lily, Carrie's editors who turn her column into her first book. The duo is fun, slightly awkward, and overly enthusiastic about the opportunity to make Carrie a published author.

Sex and the City always had a fantasy element going on, and the book storyline proves it. However, Courtney and Lily are such memorable and entertaining characters that they elevate the plot and compensate for any flaws. Unfortunately, they disappeared after season 5, but fans never forgot about them.

17 Enid Frick

The iconic Candice Bergen plays Carrie's Vogue editor, Enid Frick. The tv legend debuts in season 4 and makes recurring appearances in seasons 5 and 6, sharing an awkward relationship with Carrie. Enid isn't Carrie's biggest fan, but the two share a mutual respect that at least makes their relationship cordial, if not friendly.

Candice Bergen is the perfect foil for Sarah Jessica Parker's rambling, clumsy take on Carrie. Enid is a no-nonsense boss who keeps Carrie in check and pushes her to become a better writer. And while Enid returned in the first movie and will appear in season 2 of And Just Like That..., Sex and the City could've used more of her.

16 María Diega Reyes

Samantha's short-lived relationship with Maria Diega Reyes is among Sex and the City's most interesting yet underdeveloped storylines. Maria is a free-thinking and emotional artist who opens a new world of possibilities for Samantha, with the two sharing a short but intense relationship in season 4.

Maria is among the most emotionally-complex characters in the show, making her a surprising partner for the notoriously detached Samantha. Played by the wonderful Sonia Braga, Maria is an intense character who left a considerable mark on the show. Unfortunately, Sex and the City never treated her relationship with Samantha as anything other than a gimmick, one of its most jarring choices, especially under the modern gaze.

15 Bitsy Von Muffling

Bitsy von Muffling is the rare supporting character from Sex and the City that stole every scene she was in. Played by the underrated Julie Halston, Bitsy is a wealthy socialite who marries Carrie's long-time friend, Bobby Fine. She reappears in season 6, pregnant with Bobby's baby and encouraging Charlotte to seek treatment with a prestigious fertility doctor.

Although she only has a few scenes, Bitsy is a ray of charm and positivity. She is slightly annoying due to her talkative nature, but her bright personality stands out in a show where most characters are often too cynical. Bitsy is happy and unafraid to show it; more people should be like her.

14 Marcus Adente

Carrie's best male friend, Stanford, spends most of the show searching for love. He finally finds it in season 5 with Marcus, a much-younger Broadway dancer with whom he shares a loving relationship. Marcus is handsome, kind, and unassuming; most importantly, he sincerely loves Stanford and makes him happy.

Marcus remains with Stanford until the show's end, becoming one of the best fictional LGBTQ+ couples in the early 2000s. Unfortunately, the two separate before the first movie without a reason why. However, fans will always have those great episodes where Marcus and Stanford are together and in love.

13 Robert Leeds

Miranda's true love was always Steve, but she had another meaningful relationship in season 6. Blair Underwood played Robert Leeds, a doctor for the Knicks who goes out with Miranda for a while. The two get quite serious, with Robert spending time with Miranda's son, Brady; he even confesses his love for her, although Miranda doesn't say it back.

Robert was too good to be true: handsome, generous, successful, supportive, and encouraging of Miranda. He was the perfect boyfriend; sadly, she couldn't love him back because her heart belonged to someone else. Still, Robert is a memorable character and one of the best love interests in Sex and the City.

12 Anthony Marantino

The flamboyant and sassy Anthony Marantino is Charlotte's best friend. He is initially introduced as her wedding planner, with the two becoming closer and remaining friends for the rest of the show. Anthony is loud, irreverent, and utterly hilarious, a stereotypical gay Italian who steals every episode he's in.

The hysterical Mario Cantone plays Anthony in Sex and the City, returning for both movies and playing a more prominent role in And Just Like That... Anthony shares a contentious relationship with Stanford in the original show after a failed attempt to set them up, and he spends most of his time saying bitchy one-liners. However, he is still a fabulous and riotous character who deserved more prominence during Sex and the City's original run.

11 Natasha Naginsky

The stunning Bridget Moynahan plays Natasha Naginsky, Big's twenty-five-year-old fiancée and later wife. She first appears in season 2, bringing out Carrie's biggest insecurities with her beauty and poise. Big infamously cheats on Natasha with Carrie throughout season 3, leading to their divorce.

Sex and the City always presents Natasha under Carrie's perspective; thus, she first appears as a near-perfect Glamazon before becoming a stereotypical dumb rich girl once the show wants viewers to sympathize with Carrie. However, Natasha is actually a level-headed, emotionally intelligent woman who refuses to be the victim of Big and Carrie's destructive dynamic. She is mature enough to walk away from the situation, preserving her peace of mind and even giving Carrie the much-needed scolding few other characters dared to provide.

10 Aidan Shaw

John Corbett played Carrie's second-most prominent love interest, Aidan Shaw, in Sex and the City. Aidan arrives in season 3 and has a significant relationship with Carrie; they break up after she cheats wit Big but get back together and even get engaged in season 4 before they separate again, this time for good.

Aidan is an interesting character: at first, he might seem like the perfect guy - he is sweet, understanding, encouraging, supportive, and ridiculously patient. However, he is also insecure, somewhat needy, and slightly manipulative. In many ways, he is the male version of Carrie, making her assume the narcissistic role Mr. Big fulfilled with her. Aidan has many wonderful traits - and a few toxic ones - making him a great and compelling character who was far from perfect but deeply human.

9 Stanford Blatch

The late Willie Garson played Stanford Blatch, Carrie's best male friend whom she met while she was still "riding the subways and wearing Candie's." Stanford was among television's unluckiest characters, with a difficult love life that he often complained about.

Stanford was funny, sympathetic, and as fashion-forward as Carrie. He was also her most loyal and closest friend outside the girls, making him the only major supporting character to receive individual storylines. Stanford was among the show's greatest secret assets, and Sex and the City would've benefited greatly from giving him an expanded role, especially considering he was the sole LGBTQ+ character for most of its duration.

8 Magda

No character in Sex and the City was more loyal than Magda. Played by the late Lynn Cohen, Magda is Miranda's housekeeper, a traditional and warm Ukrainian woman who arrives in season 3 and becomes a de facto mother figure to the staunchly independent Miranda.

Although their relationship is rocky initially, Magda soon becomes Miranda's companion and the closest thing to family she has outside the girls. Magda is loving, nurturing, cheery, and somewhat intrusive, fulfilling all the main qualities a mother would have with her child. She adores Brady, acting as a grandmother to him, and is the biggest supporter of Miranda and Steve's relationship. Magda softens Miranda's views on family, allowing her to lower her defenses and accept help. She is the closest thing Sex and the City has to a parental figure, and her presence was always delightful.

7 Smith Jerrod

Jason Lewis plays struggling actor Smith Jerrod in Sex and the City. Introduced in season 6 as one of Samantha's numerous conquests, he soon becomes her partner and proves her ideal match. Smith is handsome and considerably younger than Samantha; however, their relationship is more stable than anyone would've anticipated.

Smith supports Samantha through her cancer journey, always prioritizing her feelings above his. Despite his age, he shows remarkable self-awareness and emotional maturity, balancing Samantha's more outrageous impulses with a mellow attitude that ultimately earns her love.

6 Carrie Bradshaw

Carrie Bradshaw is among television's best and most layered characters. Played by the multi-awarded Sarah Jessica Parker, Carrie is a sex columnist living in New York and looking for the two "l"s: labels and love. Carrie is Sex and the City's all-knowing, all-seeing protagonist, a walking, beating, bleeding heart who is as chaotic and elusive as the city she adored.

Things weren't easy with Carrie; she is a frustrating yet compelling tv character, notorious for her self-sabotaging, self-interested, self-indulging nature. However, Carrie was always compelling, a true trailblazing character that challenged the idea of the "strong female character." Arriving at a time when audiences expected perfection from their female characters, Carrie was a breath of messy, fresh air, a challenging figure who compelled viewers to support women's wrongs.

5 Steve Brady

The women of Sex and the City had several romantic interests, but few are more memorable, endearing, or likable as Steve Brady. Played by David Eigenberg, Steve is a bartender who begins dating Miranda in season 2 and becomes her most prominent partner. The two share a long and complicated relationship, aiding each other through numerous hardships and eventually becoming parents to a child, Brady. They marry in season 6 after finally accepting their mutual feelings.

Steve is among the Sex and the City characters who grow up the most. He goes from being a carefree bartender to a responsible family man and business owner, staunchly supporting Miranda through her surprising pregnancy and some of the most intense moments in her life, including her mother's death. Steve never expected anything in return; he is among the show's most selfless and considerate characters, charming and loving enough to tear down Miranda's heavy walls.

4 Harry Goldenblatt

Evan Handler's Harry Goldenblatt arrives in season 5 as Charlotte's ruthless divorce lawyer. The two develop a physical relationship that turns into an emotional one; despite their differences, Charlotte and Harry fall deeply in love and marry in season 6, starting a family by adopting a Chinese girl named Lily.

It's not an overstatement to say Harry and Charlotte have the best relationship in Sex and the City. He worships her, putting her above everything and acknowledging the many things she does for him. Harry is a selfless and supportive character who finally fulfilled Charlotte's lofty expectations by providing her with something real, a challenging but infinitely rewarding relationship better than anything she could've imagined.

3 Charlotte York

Charlotte York always wanted her happy ending. The most traditional and romantic of the four girls, Charlotte was the wealthy Park Avenue princess in love with the idea of love. Often portrayed as the most close-minded of the group, Charlotte was willing to go to extreme lengths to achieve her dream of marrying the perfect man and having the perfect life.

However, Sex and the City didn't allow things to be so easy for Charlotte, making her fantasy come to life only to reveal it isn't what she hoped for. In the end, she gets her happy ending, even if it looks nothing like she had envisioned it. Charlotte changes most out of the four Sex and the City girls, with Kristin Davis playing the character's many contradictions with remarkable honesty. It could be easy to discard Charlotte as vapid or selfish, but nothing could be further from the truth. On the contrary, her storyline is full, compelling and rewarding, with Davis bringing it to life with admirable empathy.

2 Miranda Hobbes

Acclaimed actress Cynthia Nixon played Miranda Hobbes, the most cynical of the Sex and the City girls. A tough lawyer with a hyper-realistic look on love and romance, Miranda was a fiercely independent and level-headed career woman who often came across as intimidating. However, she was also highly vulnerable and insecure, although she was far from a damsel in distress.

Some of Sex and the City's best episodes showcase Miranda's emotional complexity. She was at the center of some of the show's heaviest and thorniest plots yet weathered them valiantly. Miranda was a faithful and dedicated friend, a committed partner, and an inspiring character, the living embodiment of the 21st-century woman. And while her cynicism often got the best of her, Miranda never allowed it to get in the way of her relationships - in the end, she always lowered her guard and allowed herself to believe.

1 Samantha Jones

Samantha Jones is not only the best character in Sex and the City but also among the all-time best HBO characters. Played by the fabulous Kim Cattrall, Samantha is a PR expert and a self-described try-sexual. Confident, empowered, daring, and staunchly loyal, Samantha was the show's most sexually experimental character and the only one willing to step out of her emotional and physical comfort zone.

Cattrall delivered a timeless performance as the incredible Samantha. The character revolutionized how female sexuality was depicted on screen, inspiring audiences with her uncompromising personality and unabashed take on sex and sexuality. No character in Sex and the City was funnier or more stimulating than Samantha, a fascinating and layered woman who challenged conventions and refused to fit others' expectations.

