Sex Education is a popular Netflix series that revolves around the lives of a group of British high school students as they navigate the complexities of adolescence, relationships, and sexuality. Besides making viewers of all ages connect to the characters' experiences, struggles, and moments of self-discovery, the show is beloved for featuring well-written characters, each with their unique quirks and challenges.

The fourth and final season of the show returned on September 21st, so it's an opportune moment to look back at the beloved characters who have been cherished by fans since their first appearance and have played a pivotal role in making the show legendary.

10 Ola Nyman

Ola Nyman, portrayed by actress Patricia Allison, is a prominent character who is a smart, confident, and open-minded student at Moordale Secondary School. She stands out for her progressive views and her ability to navigate the complexities of adolescence with grace and maturity.

Ola is first introduced as a potential love interest for Otis (Asa Butterfield), yet then, she progresses to have her own storyline that explores the themes of love, self-discovery, and sexual orientation, adding depth to her character and the overall narrative. Moreover, Olla’s presence on the show contributes to its commitment to addressing diverse and relevant topics related to relationships, identity, and the challenges of growing up.

9 Jackson Marchetti

Portrayed by actor Kedar Williams-Stirling, Jackson Marchetti is introduced as a high-achieving student and the head boy at Moordale Secondary School. He is known for his athleticism and his dedication to swimming, which places immense pressure on him due to his mother’s high expectations and strict training regimen.

Despite his outward success, Jackson grapples with personal insecurities and the weight of his responsibilities throughout the show. His character is complex, as he strives to balance the demands of his swimming career with his desire for a more typical teenage life. The issues with identity, expectations, and the unique struggles encountered by high-achieving students Jackson has to face, make him such a relatable and multifaceted figure.

8 Lily Iglehart

Lily Iglehart, portrayed by Tanya Reynolds, is introduced as a quirky and uninhibited student at Moordale Secondary School. Her unique fashion sense, candid discussions about sexuality, and open-mindedness make her stand out in the show's ensemble cast.

Moreover, Lily's character is known for her endearing eccentricities and her dynamic friendship with Ola. Together, they navigate the ups and downs of adolescence and their experiences in the world of relationships and sexuality. Lily provides a refreshing perspective on self-acceptance, body positivity, and the importance of embracing one's individuality. Her presence in Sex Education highlights the show's commitment to inclusivity and celebrating diverse experiences within the teenage journey.

7 Jean Milburn

Jean Milburn, played by Gillian Anderson, is Otis’s mom and a renowned sex therapist. Jean is known for her confidence, intelligence, and openness about sexuality, which starkly contrasts with her son's initial awkwardness. Despite her expertise, she grapples with her own complexities, including navigating relationships and parenting.

Furthermore, Jean is not just defined by her occupation but also by her emotional complexity. Her journey involves reconciling her professional persona with her personal vulnerabilities and striving to connect with her son on a deeper level. Her interactions with Otis reveal the complexities of their mother-son relationship, as they both learn and grow from each other's experiences.

6 Aimee Gibbs

Aimee Gibbs is a delightful character in the series who is brought to life by actress Aimee Lou Wood. She's a cheerful and popular high school student known for her infectious positivity and close-knit friendships. Aimee initially appears as the quintessential "mean girl" but quickly evolves into a more complex character.

Her character arc takes a profound turn when she experiences a traumatic incident on a bus, which forces her to confront vulnerability and triggers significant personal growth. Moreover, Aimee's resilience and ability to find humor in challenging situations make her an endearing and relatable character.

5 Ruby Matthews

Ruby Matthews, portrayed by Mimi Keene, is initially introduced as a popular and assertive student at Moordale Secondary School. She's the leader of the "Untouchables," a group of popular girls known for their confidence and beauty. Ruby appears to embody the stereotypical high school queen bee, but her character is far more nuanced.

As the series progresses, Ruby's vulnerabilities and complexities come to light, revealing a young woman grappling with insecurities, friendships, and the challenges of adolescence. Her character growth underscores the show's commitment to delving into the multifaceted nature of teenage experiences, adding depth to the narrative and making Ruby an intriguing and relatable character for the audience.

4 Adam Groff

Adam Groff (Connor Swindells) is a conflicted character who is initially introduced as the school's bully and headmaster's son. Throughout the show, Adam grapples with immense pressure to conform to societal expectations. His aggressive exterior conceals a vulnerable and sensitive core.

Additionally, Adam's character arc is marked by a journey of self-discovery, as he confronts his sexuality, insecurities, and the impact of his family's high expectations. His evolving relationships, especially with Eric, showcase the power of personal growth and acceptance. Adam's transformation from a troubled antagonist to a more empathetic and authentic individual adds depth to Sex Education, making him a compelling and relatable character for viewers.

3 Eric Effiong

Played by Ncuti Gatwa, Eric Effiong is a flamboyant and openly gay teenager with an unapologetic sense of self. His bold fashion choices, infectious personality, and unwavering confidence make him a beloved figure in Sex Education.

Moreover, throughout the show, Eric's character grapples with issues of identity, acceptance, and the challenges of being true to oneself in a sometimes judgmental world.

In addition, his friendship with Otis and his complex relationship with his family add depth to his character. Eric's storyline in the show is a touching exploration of self-discovery, self-acceptance, and the importance of embracing one's true identity, endearing him to viewers as not only a relatable character but also a fan-favorite that fans would love to see in a spin-off.

2 Otis Milburn

Otis Milburn is a relatable and multifaceted teenager. Otis is a high school student with a unique upbringing – his mother, Jean is a sex therapist. This background has equipped him with extensive knowledge about human sexuality, making him an accidental expert on the subject.

Additionally, Otis is marked by his introverted and somewhat awkward demeanor, often struggling with his own sexual insecurities and anxieties. But throughout the entire series, his journey is characterized by personal development, self-discovery, and negotiating the intricacies of adolescent relationships, making him a compelling character who captures the essence of the show. Otis's love life also gets a lot of attention, like most of the characters, as he weighs his options with Maeve and Ruby.

1 Maeve Wiley

Maeve Wiley, portrayed by Emma Mackey, is a strong-willed, intelligent, and complex teenager in Sex Education. She hails from a troubled background, with a neglectful mother and a history of struggles in her personal life. Despite these challenges, she stands out as a resilient and resourceful individual.

Maeve is known for her sharp wit and no-nonsense attitude, which often masks her vulnerability. Moreover, her academic prowess and involvement in a sex advice business with Otis showcase her intellect and her willingness to challenge societal norms. Thus, Maeve's journey in the show centers on her quest for self-discovery, personal development, and the pursuit of a brighter future, rendering her a captivating and relatable figure in the series.

