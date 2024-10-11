Hundreds of years after he lived and worked, William Shakespeare is still considered one of the greatest writers in history. His work is a staple of high-school English classes, and just about everyone recognizes his name and the titles of his most famous works. His numerous plays have been turned into films countless times, from modern retellings to faithful adaptations, and it seems Hollywood never tires of turning to his writing for inspiration.

Shakespeare's work isn't just associated with great writing, however—it's also associated with great acting. Taking on the Bard's dialogue is no easy feat for an actor, but some not only succeeded but excelled, delivering some of the best performances of their careers. The continuing popularity of his work proves that whether an ill-fated romance or lighthearted comedy, the stories he told are timeless and are likely to continue entertaining audiences for years to come.

11 'Titus' (2000)

Dir. Julie Taymor

In Titus, based on the play Titus Andronicus, the titular general returns from 40 years of war against the Goths and decides to kill their prince. The film was Julie Taymor’s directorial debut, and she also wrote and co-produced the film. It was largely faithful to the original play and was its first film adaptation, and although it’s generally set in ancient Rome, it also includes anachronistic details like cars, radios and more.

Titus Andronicus is not as highly regarded as Shakespeare’s other plays, and its film version similarly received some criticism when it was released but has since come to be regarded as a great adaptation. It’s known for being a violent, bloody film, much like its source material, as well as quite stylish. It also features stellar performances from its cast, particularly Alan Cumming as Saturninus and Anthony Hopkins as Titus, as menacing as ever.

10 'Romeo + Juliet' (1996)

Dir. Baz Luhrman

Romeo + Juliet tells the story of the famous star-crossed lovers, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes, in a modern setting but with Shakespeare’s original writing, with some content cut for time. Set in Verona Beach, the Capulets and the Montagues are bitter rivals, but after meeting at a party, Romeo and Juliet fall in love—and the fact that they cannot be together ultimately pushes them to their deaths.

While initially panned by critics, Romeo + Juliet has come to be remembered as a faithful and beloved adaptation of its source material. DiCaprio is an acclaimed, Oscar-winning actor today, and he was already delivering impressive performances by the time he starred in the movie. It also features memorable work from John Leguizamo and Paul Rudd, and best of all, a scene-stealing performance from Harold Perrineau as Mercutio, Romeo’s best friend, whose screen time is tragically brief.

9 'Hamlet' (1996)

Dir. Kenneth Branagh

Kenneth Branagh stars as the infamous Prince of Denmark in this adaptation of the Shakespeare tragedy Hamlet, set in the 19th century. He learns that his father is dead and Claudius (Derek Jacobi), his father’s brother, has taken the throne and married his mother, Gertrude (Julie Christie). After Hamlet sees his father’s ghost, who tells Hamlet he was poisoned, it begins a downward spiral. It is the only film version of the play that is unabridged.

Branagh’s interpretation of Hamlet is an ambitious but polarizing one—some Shakespeare fans love it, while others hate it, citing moments of melodrama and questionable casting choices. But it still has great acting, in particular from Branagh as he delivers some of the play’s most famous lines. The cast also includes Kate Winslet, with appearances from Jack Lemmon, Charlton Heston, Robin Williams and more. It was nominated for four Oscars.

8 'Twelfth Night' (1996)

Dir. Trevor Nunn

In Twelfth Night, twin siblings Viola (Imogen Stubbs) and Sebastian (Steven Mackintosh) are separated after being shipwrecked, and Viola, in an unfamiliar place and believing Sebastian is dead, disguises herself as a man for her safety. She soon becomes a member of the court of Duke Orsino (Toby Stephens) and falls in love with him. The setting was changed to the 19th century, but the film is an otherwise faithful adaptation of the play.

Director Trevor Nunn had already spent years working with the Royal Shakespeare Company and adapted Shakespeare’s Othello for television when he took on Twelfth Night. The whole cast impresses in the movie, but especially Helena Bonham Carter as Olivia, the object of Duke Orsino’s affection. Carter played the role of Olivia wonderfully, with the perfect amount of sincerity to highlight the comedy, and she had great chemistry with Stubbs.

7 'Henry V' (1989)

Dir. Kenneth Branagh

King Henry V of England (Kenneth Branagh) is determined to claim France during the Hundred Years War in Shakespeare’s historical play Henry V, leading to the Battle of Agincourt in 1415. Although it kept Shakespeare’s writing, it did make some significant changes to dialogue and also included sections of Henry IV Part 1 and Part 2. It was Branagh’s directorial debut, and the cast also includes Emma Thompson, Judi Dench and Christian Bale.

Branagh directed a total of six Shakespeare adaptations, all great in their own right and all with fantastic performances from their casts, Branagh included. Henry V was a gritty adaptation which offered a glimpse at what was to come from Branagh, especially when it came to Shakespeare. Among his best, most well-known moments not only in Henry V but in all of his adaptations is his Saint Crispin’s Day speech, a rousing, heartfelt monologue.

6 'Much Ado About Nothing' (1993)

Dir. Kenneth Branagh

Comedy Much Ado About Nothing follows couple Hero (Kate Beckinsale) and Claudio (Robert Sean Leonard) just before their wedding in their quest to play matchmaker to Benedick (Kenneth Branagh) and Beatrice (Emma Thompson)—who hate each other. Meanwhile, the villain Don John (Keanu Reeves) has a plan of his own to sabotage Hero and Claudio’s wedding by claiming she had been unfaithful to him, a lie Claudio believes, leading him to call off the wedding.

Much Ado About Nothing is a delight to watch, Branagh and Thompson especially. They have amazing chemistry and perfectly convey the dynamic between Benedick and Beatrice, moving from sharp-tongued enemies to lovers, and Thompson in particular was perfectly cast as the fiery Beatrice. But the rest of the cast is just as enjoyable—like Romeo + Juliet, some of the best moments come from other actors in smaller roles, including Denzel Washington and Michael Keaton.

5 'Coriolanus' (2011)

Dir. Ralph Fiennes

In Coriolanus, Caius Martius, also known as Coriolanus (Ralph Fiennes), is a ruthless general who has succeeded in protecting Rome from its enemies and whose mother has pushed him to pursue the position of consul, but he’s disliked by both the public and his colleagues. After being expelled from Rome, he seeks out his enemy, Tullus Aufidius (Gerard Butler) to help him get revenge. The film is set during modern times. Fiennes also directed.

Coriolanus isn’t among Shakespeare’s most well-known or beloved works—Fiennes’ 2011 adaptation marked the first time the play was made into a film. And it was a great one, with an incredible performance from Fiennes in particular. The movie also features great work from Butler and Vanessa Redgrave, who, along with Fiennes, effortlessly recite Shakespeare’s original dialogue. The modern setting also helped draw attention to the story’s themes, similar to adaptations of other plays.

4 'Richard III' (1995)

Dir. Richard Loncraine

Set in 1930s England, Richard III tells the story of the country in the midst of a civil war between the opposing houses of York and Lancaster, with Richard III, played by Ian KcKellen, plotting to take the throne through any means necessary, including murder. The script retains Shakespeare’s original dialogue, with the exception of “thee” and “though” being changed to “you,” and the setting is based on a London stage production which also starred McKellen.

McKellen is alternately charming and chilling in his portrayal of the scheming character, especially when he addresses the audience directly—Richard III is one of Shakespeare’s cruelest villains, and McKellen embodies him perfectly. The cast also includes Jim Broadbent and Maggie Smith, equally impressive. And unsurprisingly, this isn’t McKellen’s only role in a Shakespeare adaptation. He is just as great in King Lear.

3 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' (2021)

Dir. Joel Coen

Three witches convince a Scottish lord (Denzel Washington) he will become Thane of Cawdor and then the next king in The Tragedy of Macbeth, based on the play Macbeth. After the first part of their prediction comes true, Macbeth begins plotting to become king, and at the urging of his wife, Lady Macbeth (Frances McDormand), he assassinates the king and takes his throne. The movie was shot in black and white.

The Tragedy of Macbeth has been hailed as one of the best adaptations of the play, in part because it perfectly captures the look and feel of the stage play. But its cast is also fantastic. Washington is no stranger to Shakespeare, as he’d appeared in Branagh’s Much Ado About Nothing. While he was a delight to watch, he truly shines in The Tragedy of Macbeth. He was nominated for multiple awards for the role, including the Academy Award.

2 'Hamlet' (1948)

Dir. Laurence Olivier

Director: Laurence Olivier

"To be or not to be, that is question." It would be impossible to discuss Shakespeare films with great performances without mentioning Laurence Olivier. Nearly a decade after another career highlight (Alfred Hitchcock's timeless, Best Picture-winning romantic masterwork Rebecca), the English Thespian starred as the Bard's suspicious, wrathful Prince of Denmark.

It's very possible the most beloved version of Hamlet is actually The Lion King, but Olivier's still stands as arguably the best and most essential. The film became the first British enterprise to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, despite some controversy surrounding about a third of the play being cut.

1 'Julius Caesar' (1953)

Dir. Joseph L. Mankiewicz

As one of Shakespeare’s historical plays, Julius Caesar tells the story of Brutus (James Mason), who is convinced by Roman senators that his close friend Julius Caesar (Louis Calhern) intends to destroy the republic and joins a plot to assassinate him. Immediately after Caesar’s death, Marc Antony (Marlon Brando), determined to avenge Caesar, spoke to the crowd gathered outside, who then demanded revenge. The movie is a faithful adaptation of the play, with only minor cuts.

Julius Caesar featured a great cast—while the play has been adapted as a film multiple times, the cast of the 1953 version remains one of the best. Brando in particular stood out, and the character of Marc Antony was in line with the types of characters Brando was known for playing at the time. The movie was well-received upon its release and was nominated for five Academy Awards, and it’s hailed as a classic to this day.

