YouTube Originals and Will Smith have partnered together to create a six-part unscripted series, Best Shape of My Life. Today, they have released the first official trailer for the series, which is premiering Monday, November 8 with episodes one and two followed by new episodes that will premiere daily on Smith’s official YouTube channel.

The docuseries was started as a way for Smith to document his efforts to go from the “worst shape” of his life to a “movie star body.” However, the series quickly evolved into a deeper, darker, and more profound journey into Smith’s psyche. In Best Shape of My Life, Smith finds himself questioning his past behaviors and what has led to his success. Ultimately it is on this search where his healing can begin. The series will feature meaningful moments with both his family and those closest to him.

Best Shape of My Life is co-showrun by Lukas Kaiser (The Fresh Prince Reunion) and co-showrun and directed by Dexton Deboree (Unbanned). Susanne Daniels, the Global Head of Original Content for YouTube, Alex Piper, the Head of Unscripted for YouTube Originals, and Lauren Celinski, the Development Lead for YouTube Originals, oversaw the production of the docuseries for the platform.

The series will be joining the robust slate of YouTube Originals including recent hits like Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, Noted: Alicia Keys The Untold Stories, and I Promise with LeBron James.

This series will actually be Smith’s second project with YouTube Originals. His first was Will Smith: The Jump, which premiered back in 2018. That project followed Smith as he accepted the challenge to bungee jump from a helicopter over the Grand Canyon on his 50th birthday, all for charity. The project resulted in nearly 18 million views in the first 48 hours.

Watch the trailer for Smith’s Best Shape of My Life below and be sure to catch the series when it premieres on November 8th on Smith’s Offical YouTube Channel.

