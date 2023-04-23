When it comes to sea creatures on film, few have enjoyed the popularity of Sharks. Ever since Jaws hit the big screen in 1975, Sharks have been depicted throughout media as the ultimate aquatic killers. Whether mindless killing machines or intelligent monsters, these misunderstood predators are bound to be referenced in one form or another when setting a film under the sea.

Of course, Jaws is only one franchise depicting these creatures as the main threats. Many of these kinds of films are absurd, campy fun not meant to be taken entirely seriously. Others are genuinely suspenseful battles for survival against predators of the deep.

10 'USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage' (2016)

In Jaws, Quint (Robert Shaw) recounts his backstory as one of the men aboard the USS Indianapolis. Tasked with delivering the bomb that would destroy Hiroshima, the ship was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine. Due to the secretive nature of the mission, no help was called for five days, by which time most of the crew had been killed by sharks.

While Quint’s participation in the event was fictional, this backstory was an actual event. In 2016, Mario Van Peebles directed this film about the event, with Nicolas Cage starring as the lead. While not a great movie by any means, it does portray the story of a real-life shark massacre.

9 'Ghost Shark' (2013)

Not unlike Sharknado, Ghost Shark has a laughably absurd premise but, unfortunately, lacks the former’s self-awareness. It begins with a fisherman killing a great white shark after eating his daily catch. But after sinking towards an underwater cave, the shark is suddenly revived and is hungry for revenge.

As long as it is close to water, the shark is near-invincible – meaning it can emerge from swimming pools, bathrooms, and even drinking cups. It’s about as entertainingly ridiculous as it sounds. Sadly, it is not as fun as it should be, with terrible special effects, amateurish acting, and questionable character choices.

8 'The Meg' (2018)

Jason Statham has faced many different kinds of threats in his movies. But to say this may be on the more absurd end of his enemies would be an understatement. In The Meg, he plays Jonas Taylor, a rescue diver who witnesses a mysterious, gigantic creature killing the team he was meant to save.

Dismissed as a lunatic, Taylor is recruited to help rescue a team of scientists conducting research on the Mariana Trench. Little do they realize they have accidentally unleashed a prehistoric Godzilla-sized shark called a Megalodon (or Meg). Now they must kill it before it attacks more inhabited coastal waters.

7 'Sharknado' (2013)

One of many shark films created for the Syfy channel, Sharknado is an utterly absurd concept. And the film knows it. A hurricane forms over the west coast of America, carrying thousands of sharks out of the ocean and into the sky. The cause for this event? Global warming.

As the storm begins to bite Los Angeles, an ex-surfer (Ian Ziering) and his group of friends must save his wife (Tara Reid) and his daughter (Aubrey Peeples) before they are killed. The film is certainly not a masterpiece by any definition. But Sharknado is still a fun watch, regardless.

6 'The Shallows' (2016)

Grieving after her mother’s death, Nancy Adams (Blake Lively) decides to go to her mother’s favorite Mexican beach. After having fun surfing with both old and new friends, Nancy goes for one last surf for the day. But she quickly finds herself the latest target of a dangerous great white which will not let her return to the shore or let anyone rescue her.

With only a seagull keeping her company, Nancy must use everything she can to fight this shark off and make it back alive. The Shallows succeeds primarily through its engaging lead character, with Lively committing to a stunning performance.

5 'Finding Nemo' (2003)

While not featuring sharks as the lead characters, Finding Nemo’s depiction of sharks is a welcome change from the image of mindless eating machines. Shortly after beginning his search for his kidnapped son, Marlin the clownfish (Albert Brooks) finds himself face to face with a great white named Bruce (Barry Humphries).

Lured away to his lair in a sunken battleship, Marlin quickly finds that Bruce and his fellow shark-mates are actually pretty good guys. They believe that fish are friends, not food, and are working hard to change their image. At least until Dory’s (Ellen DeGeneres) blood accidentally sets Bruce off.

4 'Shark Tale' (2004)

While often compared negatively to Finding Nemo, Shark Tale features its shark characters far more prominently in both title and role in the story. It follows the story of Oscar (Will Smith), a whale washer who dreams of fame and fortune. One day he finds it after he seems to have killed a shark struck by an anchor.

But the shark’s vegetarian brother Lenny (Jack Black), catches on to Oscar’s plan and decides to help him out in exchange for going undercover. Little do they know that Lenny’s dad Don Lino (Robert De Niro), is out for blood and will get it anyway he can.

3 'The Reef' (2010)

Many films about sharks tend to over-dramatize the narrative for the sake of entertainment. But in the case of The Reef, the threat is played dead straight. In this Australian horror, Luke (Damian Walshe-Howling) is tasked with delivering a yacht across the sea and invites his friends and ex-girlfriend Kate (Zoe Naylor) along for the ride.

But when the yacht capsizes against a coral reef, the group is stranded at sea with no help in sight. To make matters worse, they soon catch the eye of a hungry great white shark. The hope of an island nearby is present, but how quickly can they find it before the shark gets them all?

2 'Open Water' (2003)

Based on a real tragedy, a young couple decides to go on a scuba diving trip in an attempt to rekindle their romance. But after deviating from the group, they find themselves left behind at sea by mistake.

They are forced to survive in open water with no land in sight as they realize their team isn’t coming back for them. While not exactly a fun time, Open Water is a master stroke in tension as their hope of rescue begins to fade when predators (predominantly sharks) begin to close in.

1 'Deep Blue Sea' (1999)

Despite the stereotype, sharks are pretty intelligent creatures in real life. But Deep Blue Sea takes this fact a step further by almost turning them into super-villains. As a group of scientists uses them as test subjects for Alzheimer’s research, soon, these beasts begin to grow in intelligence.

What seems like a simple hunt for food is a ploy to destroy the facility and escape into the ocean. More of an action B-movie than a thriller piece, Deep Blue Sea has intense action sequences, decent special effects, and Samuel L. Jackson in one of the most infamous death scenes in film history.

