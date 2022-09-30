"Like my father always said, a grenade a day keeps the enemy at bay."

Since bursting onto the scene with a starring role in the Academy Award-nominated District 9, Sharlto Copley has remained a popular character actor. Hailing from South Africa, Copley's friendship with director Neil Blomkamp led to his casting in the filmmaker's debut, and the pair have remained regular collaborators. The breakout success of District 9 led to more mainstream roles for the actor, and he has since worked with acclaimed directors such as Spike Lee and Ben Wheatley.

Part of the appeal of Copley's performance in District 9 was that his character felt like a normal person, far removed from the bulletproof hero cliché that plagues similar sci-fi and action films, and he has brought this reliability to many of his roles. However, he is not afraid to cut loose on screen: some of his best performances border on the unhinged.

'District 9' (2009)

Copley's first major film role and potentially still his best. He plays Wikus van de Merwe, a dorky bureaucrat who works for the South African government. Assigned to the Alien Affairs department, Wikus is in charge of relocating a congregation of alien refugees (nicknamed Prawns) after they suddenly appear in Johannesburg.

A series of events lead to Wikus being gradually transformed into a Prawn. To ensure his survival, he must work with a Prawn named Christopher (Jason Cope, in one of the best motion capture performances in film) to ensure his survival. While District 9 is a visual wonder and has lots to say about social issues, the transformation of Copley from timid desk jockey to hardened survivalist is one of its highlights.

'The A-Team' (2010)

The original The A-Team is one of the most beloved TV shows of the 1980s, and this film adaptation attempts to reinvent the characters in a modern setting. Both versions follow a squad of four former soldiers who have been betrayed by their government, instead offering their services to help civilians while trying to clear their names.

Copley plays Howling Mad Murdock, the team's pilot, who suffers from various mental health issues. Contending with Hollywood heavyweights Liam Neeson and Bradley Cooper, Copley more than holds his own and is one of the shining lights in this underwhelming big-budget action flick.

'Elysium' (2013)

The second collaboration between Copley and Neil Blomkamp, Elysium, is an underrated Sci-Fi action movie that has much to say about class inequality. With Earth ravaged due to humanity plundering it for resources, the rich live in Elysium, a space station hovering above the planet built to keep the poor out.

Losing leading man status to Matt Damon, Copley instead plays Kruger, a black ops agent who pursues Damon's hero at every turn. Kruger is a sociopath, taking pleasure in killing, and Copley gives a delightfully unhinged performance. It makes for a nice comparison to his meek hero in District 9.

Elysium is available to stream on Netflix and Starz.

'Maleficent' (2014)

Released before Disney started to dilute their brand by releasing unnecessary live-action remakes, Maleficent retells the story of Sleeping Beauty through the eyes of its antagonist. Angelina Jolie plays the title character, and the plot follows her relationship with Aurora (Elle Fanning), the kingdom's princess.

Copley plays King Stefan, Aurora's father and Maleficent's ex-lover. Stefan betrayed Maleficent when they were younger and stole her wings to become king. This causes the dark fairy to unfairly curses his daughter before she comes face to face with her former partner in the pursuit of revenge.

'Hardcore Henry' (2015)

Taking the frenetic energy of a first-person shooter video game and placing it within a feature film, Hardcore Henry lets you see through the eyes of a John Wick-level hero. After Henry rises from the dead as a cyborg, he embarks on a killing spree as he fights through an army of mercenaries to rescue his wife.

With only Henry's hands and feet visible on-screen, it falls to the supporting cast to carry the film's plot. Copley plays Jimmy, a friendly face to Henry who pops up whenever he needs assistance. Copley rises to meet the film's crazy energy, and despite his character dying numerous times, a new version of Jimmy reappears with a new outfit, ready to keep up the fight. Copley's constant cameos highlight the film as it charges forward alongside its hero.

Hardcore Henry is available to stream on Netflix.

'Chappie' (2015)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Copley's third and most recent collaboration with Neil Blomkamp, Chappie, proved to be their most divisive film together. A skyrocketing crime rate in Johannesburg has led to the government purchasing a fleet of robots to work as police officers. When a group of criminals captures one of the robots, they reprogram him to join their street gang.

Copley voices Chappie, the robot in question, and he gives a childlike wonder to the android as he learns about the world for the first time. Despite the film's narrative failings, Copley gives an excellent performance, and he is joined by a fantastic live-action cast that includes Dev Patel, Sigourney Weaver, and Hugh Jackman. The music is composed by Hans Zimmer, who provides one of the best soundtracks in sci-fi.

'The Hollars' (2016)

Directed by a pre-A Quiet Place John Krasinski, The Hollars follows NYC artist John (Krasinski) as he returns to his hometown to be by his mother's side as she undergoes brain surgery. With his pregnant girlfriend Rebecca (Anna Kendrick) in tow, John reconnects with his parents, old friends, and brother Ron (Copley).

While the film is another entry in the "indie movie where the lead goes back to their hometown" genre, Copley is a shining light as the divorced Ron. Struggling after being separated from his wife and kids, the character gives Copley a chance to offer a performance far removed from the over-the-top characters he is most known for.

'Free Fire' (2016)

A throwback to films like Reservoir Dogs, Free Fire takes place in a single warehouse in 1978 as an arms deal goes bad. Already distrustful of each other, the failed deal becomes a mass shootout as the two sides attempt to kill the other. A helping of British black comedy is served alongside the constant action.

Copley is a standout as Vernon, the chief arms dealer, working with a stacked cast that includes Cillian Murphy, Brie Larson, and Armie Hammer. When the movie ratchets up to 11, Copley rises to meet its intensity and is hilarious as the bullets and blood fly in one of the most underrated action movies of the 21st century.

Free Fire is available to stream on Showtime.

'Ted K' (2021)

Image via Average Joes Entertainment

A dramatization of the life and crimes of Ted Kaczynski, the infamous Unabomber who terrorized America for almost two decades. Copley plays Kaczynski, and the film follows him from his time living in the wilderness in 1971 to his eventual arrest in 1996.

Ted K offers Copley his most meaty performance since District 9, and the actor rises to the occasion. Playing a despised real-life figure, Copley provides a glimpse into the mind of this twisted individual and what drove him to commit his crimes. He is compelling in the role, and the movie is held together by his committed performance.

'Beast' (2022)

Image via Universal

The recent survival thriller where Idris Elba punches a lion in the face, Beast is an enjoyable popcorn flick. Attempting to reconnect with his two teenage daughters, widow Dr. Nate Samuels (Elba) takes them to their mother's hometown in South Africa, where they are attacked by a lion with a taste for human flesh.

Copley co-stars as Martin, Nate's best friend and a local wildlife biologist. Along with giving the family a place to stay, he acts as their tour guide and is an all-around charming character. His love for the local animals and genuine interest in the daughter's hobbies makes him the best character in the film and more likable than Elba's protagonist.

