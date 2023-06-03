Sherlock Holmes is easily the most influential fictional detective in the history of literature, as Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s character is essentially everything we imagine when thinking of a modern sleuth. With the signature catchphrase of “when you have eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth,” Holmes has inspired countless imitators, and has been intertwined with the world of cinema since its inception. The great silent film star Buster Keaton was best known for his uproarious take on the character in 1924’s Sherlock Jr., and modern cinema-goers may have been introduced to a more action-centric version of the character thanks to Robert Downey Jr.’s titular performance in Guy Ritchie’s 2009 film Sherlock Holmes and its underrated sequel Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows. However, a film that sadly slipped by with little interest is one that didn’t even look at the original source material. The great Sir Ian McKellen provided a timeless depiction of the famous detective in 2015's Mr. Holmes, an adaptation of Mitch Cullin’s 2005 novel A Slight Trick Of The Mind.

What Is 'A Slight Trick of the Mind' About?

A Slight Trick of the Mind served as a “legacy sequel” of sorts to the original Doyle character, as it imagined a much older version of Holmes who is wrestling with dementia as he attempts to look back on the one case that eluded him early in his career. Cullin’s novels had been a subject of Hollywood interest for quite some time, as Terry Gilliam had adapted his novel Tideland into a divisive 2005 film. However, A Slight Trick Of The Mind proved to be a perfect way to unite Gods and Monsters collaborators McKellen and director Bill Condon for another project together. The newly retitled Mr. Holmes explored how an older version of the character wrestles with his own legacy and achievements; essentially, Sherlock Holmes got his own version of Logan or Top Gun: Maverick!

Since the rights to Doyle’s original novels have expired, the majority of Sherlock Holmes content is within the public domain. There have been countless different Holmes films over the years that allowed different great directors and actors to offer their perspectives on the character; Peter Cushing reunited with his Hammer Horror director Terrence Fisher for a spooky adaptation of the iconic horror-themed Holmes story The Hounds Of Baskerville, and younger viewers have certainly enjoyed seeing Henry Cavill’s scenery-chewing performance as the uncle of Millie Bobby Brown’s titular protagonist in Netflix’s Enola Holmes film series. That’s all without mentioning Benedict Cumberbatch in the BBC's Sherlock, a series that still has one of the most outspoken and passionate fan followings of any modern series. However, none of these versions have been able to show the older, reflective version of the character that we got to see in Mr. Holmes.

Ian McKellen Gives a Fresh Take on Sherlock Holmes in 'Mr. Holmes'

Doyle’s first introduced Sherlock Holmes in the 1887 sleuth story A Study in Scarlet, in a case involving medications and poisonings that actually inspired the pilot episode of the BBC series, and remains one of its best. If A Study in Scarlet is essentially Holmes’ origin point, then the events of A Slight Trick of the Mind make sense as a conclusion to the adventure that Holmes began all those years ago when he and Dr. John Watson first joined forces to solve a case. Mr. Holmes takes place in 1947 when Holmes has claimed to be at least “professionally” retired. While McKellen’s version of Holmes officially claims that he’s no longer in the business of taking on new clients, that doesn’t mean he isn’t using his powers of deductive reasoning to keep himself entertained. McKellen perfectly fits within the model of a decidedly goofy, yet still brilliant sort of troublemaker who can get into mischief if anyone makes the mistake of boring him. McKellen’s upbeat, slightly snarky way of passing along his old knowledge reveals that there are some elements of his career that he’ll never shed entirely.

Ian McKellen is often not given enough credit for how humorous he can be; while The Lord of the Rings’ Gandalf the Grey, X-Men’s Magneto, and William Shakespeare’s Richard III are all richly nuanced serious characters, there’s such a subtlety to McKellen’s facial mannerisms that he can easily use cadence, diction, and reaction alone to suggest how his characters are feeling. Mr. Holmes gives him more than a few opportunities to mock the ignorance of others, but he never does so in a way that seems pretentious. No one wants to listen to a grumpy old man complain, yet its funny to see McKellen’s Holmes reflect on how new technology hasn’t led to any major breakthroughs in the human mind; sadly, the only things that have changed throughout his career is that the countrysides of England were McKellen’s Holmes operated grew much more violent.

'Mr. Holmes' Has a Robust Supporting Cast

Mr. Holmes is very much a story about the man himself, as his frequent cast of guest stars such as his older brother Mycroft, his best friend John Watson, his loyal housekeeper Mrs. Hudon, and his most ruthless nemesis Dr. James Moriarty is completely absent. This was a great way to show that Holmes’ career was much broader than what we may have imagined and that the cases that truly fascinated him weren’t always the most inherently exciting. Mr. Holmes does a great job at showing why sharing his knowledge is important for the character; one of the best storylines in the film is Holmes’ growing friendship with the young boy Roger Munro (Milo Parker), the son of his dutiful housekeeper (played in a beautifully understated performance by Laura Linney).

Holmes encourages Roger’s innovations and experiments, but he’s shocked when the boy shows signs of the same sort of ego that he knows that he would have been guilty of himself early on in his career. Cases and names may have faded from his mind, and Holmes has been attempting to use a prickly ash plant to assist in reinstalling his failed memories. However, he has never forgotten the way he treats people, and the scolding that he gives to Roger after he insults his mother is one of the film’s most emotional moments.

What does the world’s greatest detective do when he can’t entirely rely on his own genius? It’s an interesting question, and Mr. Holmes treats the issues of dementia, aging, and lifestyle adjustments with gracefulness. Whether you’re a lifelong Holmes buff, have a strong affinity for any previous interpretation, or simply want to see a sensitive adult drama about a man reflecting on his life, Mr. Holmes is a great showcase for one of cinema’s greatest actors.