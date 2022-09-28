Anyone with a passing knowledge of pop culture can probably guess which ubiquitous book character is just as prolific in the onscreen world: the man in the deerstalker himself, Sherlock Holmes. In 2012 the Guinness World Records named novelist Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's creation "the most portrayed literary human character in film & TV," and that's not counting the ten years since. The only character to beat Holmes won on a technicality, since Dracula counts (pun intended) as "non-human." (Someone, please write that crossover.)

Ever since his literary debut in 1887, something about the Holmes mythos has sustained him in the cultural iconography for iteration after iteration, and it isn't just the media's self-imposed obligation to remake properties assembly-line style. At its core, the mysteries are engaging and the characters ripe for diverse interpretation. The format is also idyllically simple; Doyle didn't mess with success. When he tried by tossing Holmes over Reichenbach Falls, the Victorian fanbase rioted en masse until Doyle resurrected him ten years later.

The author penned sixty Holmes stories in his lifetime. Studios kept recycling the same handful, so the below list highlights a standout version of those classics as well as more neglected features. The best adaptation of any not mentioned lesser-known tale, by default, goes either to Granada Television or the sixteen-episode Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes (1968) from the BBC. (More on those later.)

Sherlock, "A Study in Pink" (Season 1, Episode 1)

Depending on whom you ask, the BBC's modern-day Sherlock was either a masterpiece of its time or a failed thought experiment. Looking back with the hindsight of twelve years, despite several missteps the series is cracking good fun: lushly filmed and inarguably cast to perfection. The premiere adapting A Study in Scarlet is also the show at its peak, which is a compliment. There's a revelry in watching how show runners Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss zig with audience expectations instead of zag. In the role that launched him to stardom, Benedict Cumberbatch's youthful energy and physical fervor are an electric charge, and Martin Freeman's John Watson is a triple threat of mournful, lost, and "done with this crap."

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, "A Scandal in Bohemia" (Season 1, Episode 1)

At this point the English language needs to invent new words to praise Jeremy Brett's peerless performance as the consulting detective. The Granada Television studio adapted forty-three of Doyle's works and is widely accepted as the most faithful interpretation. Its adept Victorian atmosphere replete with waistcoats, horse-drawn carriages, and streetlamps feels cozy enough to warrant a warm cup of tea on a rainy day, and in Brett's debut tackling A Scandal in Bohemia, he swings for the astronomical fences. His presence commandeers attention and those elegant mannerisms, ravenous eyes, lithe features, and piercing verbosity are just icing on the cake of an immortalizing performance. Best of all is the faultless depiction of Irene Adler, a character 21st-century screenwriting can't seem to do justice. For one, Granada's Irene isn't overcomplicated into a criminal. She's an assured, accomplished, brilliant rule breaker who wants to live in peace with her husband. And Holmes's fondness for her is at its best when it's unnamed - no overt romances need apply.

The Hound of the Baskervilles (1939)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Is there a tome better suited to the black and white era? "Hound" is already a moody thriller on the page and this interpretation is as deliciously chiaroscuro as any film noir. The dark, shadowy moorlands tip it toward a gothic sensibility, especially combined with slower pacing and the eerie offscreen howls. And then there's Basil Rathbone. The profile he strikes, all sharp angles and lanky limbs, is recognizable even in silhouette. His regal nature may not mesh with Doyle's socially astringent Holmes, but he's the undoubted interpretation of his time.

Elementary, "The Woman" & "Heroine" (Season 1, Episodes 23 & 24)

Image via CBS

"As if men had a monopoly on murder." When Elementary debuted, it was a daring choice. Holmes in contemporary New York? Surely, this is a lazy imitation of a superior commodity. But Elementary's sincere tenderness and intuitive perspective on Holmes canon literally flipped the script. The profound intimacy between Joan (Lucy Liu) and Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) is a diamond in the rough chemistry to rival any Holmes-Watson pair, and the writing demonstrates a fundamental understanding of their characterizations that Sherlock lacks. Joan is the series' legacy, but on her heels is the revelatory Jamie Moriarty, introduced in the season finale two-parter "The Woman" and "Heroine." Natalie Dormer was born to play the world's leading criminal mastermind with that blase amorality, and circumventing the "fridged girlfriend" trope is a chef's kiss. Adapting "The Dying Detective" by way of Sherlock faking an overdose to lure Moriarty is a genius denouement.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

Before Cumberbatch and Miller, there was Robert Downey Jr. riding the height of his career renaissance. His casting raised eyebrows and so did the action movie stying courtesy of director Guy Ritchie. Then Game of Shadows, the sequel to their 2009's Sherlock Holmes film, cemented itself as the best modern-made portrayal by far with its take on The Final Problem. Somehow the creatives trike a consummate balance between faithfulness and re-invention, maybe because they never assume they're cleverer than Doyle. Downey adds new eccentricities yet his aura screams a vulnerable purity of character, especially when he incorporates tactile minutia from the books or channels Brett's operatic gestures. Jude Law's the natural culmination of Granada granting Watson dignity while existing in a state of constant exasperation. And despite the rumors about Daniel Day-Lewis taking on Holmes's nemesis, Ritchie opted for the quietly brilliant character actor Jared Harris, whose mild menace and crooning sadism is a Moriarty not told as Holmes's equal, but equitably shown. The third act is simply the best Holmes anything put to screen.

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, "The Copper Beeches" (Season 1, Episode 8)

Image via ITV

"Beeches" is unique in the original canon due to the acutely femme-presenting impression that something's very, very wrong. The production's impeccable hand for atmosphere only amplifies that mood. A young woman in a secluded country estate working as governess to a strange man who demands she cut her hair, wear specific dresses, and avoid the tower room? Gothic horror at its finest. The episode spends most of its runtime with Violet Hunter (Holmes's client of the week), who has no bodily autonomy but lacks any way to provide for herself except serve an unsettling patriarch. The mystery's solution is blatant about what men will do to women in the name of control.

Sherlock, "His Last Vow" (Season 3, Episode 3)

Image via BBC

Two words: Lars Mikkelsen. There isn't a scrap of decency to Charles Augustus Magnussen, a manipulative business mogul accumulating power by blackmailing and harassing whomsoever he chooses, but an actor of Mikkelsen's caliber raises the bar by default. (It's no wonder Dave Filoni cast him as Grand Admiral Thrawn in Star Wars: Rebels.) He's vile, terrifying, and more than authentic a revision of Doyle's original Charles Augustus Milverton, christened by Holmes as "the worst man in London." The tale loses potency by letting Holmes shoot Magnussen instead of listening while one of Milverton's victims exacts revenge. Even so, Sherlock's vow holds true: there's nothing he won't do for John.

Elementary, "The Illustrious Client" & "The One That Got Away" (Season 3, Episodes 11 & 12)

Image via CBS

Kitty Winter's arc is one of Elementary's most sensitive enhancements to Doyle's oeuvre. In the original short story, Kitty's a woman left in ruin by the vile Baron Adelbert Gruner. He seduces women and then "collects" them in a book showing off his conquests. In Elementary, Kitty (Ophelia Lovibond) is a sexual assault survivor who became a detective to bring her assailant to justice. She almost kills Gruner, but her soulful connection with Sherlock stays her hand. Whether she commits murder or not, "You will always be special to me," he confesses despite his disdain for emotion. Both Miller and Lovibond are astonishing in Sherlock's second most important, and platonic, friendship.

The Return of Sherlock Holmes, "The Empty House" (Season 2, Episode 1)

Image via ITV

Not only was "The Empty House" Holmes's return to the written word after Reichenbach, he reunites in-story with Watson after three years abroad. Colonel Sebastian Moran, Moriarty's faithful underling, knows Holmes faked his death and stalks Baker Street with aim to assassinate him. Little does Moran know Holmes is laying a reverse trap. Brett's performance is one of his finest: sly, affectionate, imperious, and vivacious. Meanwhile, Edward Hardwicke steps into the departing David Burke's shoes as Watson and immediately brings his own tenor of warmth and insight to the nail-biting proceedings.

Elementary, "The Marchioness" (Season 2, Episode 7)

Image via CBS

Elementary's knack for tacking liberties succeeds nine times out of ten, and while Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes' fractured relationship is the odd tenth, Miller and Rhys Ifans are too exemplary to ignore. While still a mystery about the racehorse Silver Blaze, the emotional core hinges on whether the estranged siblings can repair what Sherlock broke. Their interactions are ripe with stakes, mistakes, and costs. Then in the midst of this meaty debacle, Miller's comedic range gets to soar with snappy one-liners and throwing a backseat-in-the-car tantrum over Joan and Mycroft's romantic entanglement.

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, "The Blue Carbuncle" (Season 1, Episode 7)

Image via ITV

Yes, that company name again. Hear me out: the "Holmes flexes by analyzing a hat" scene is argument enough for how Brett embodies Holmes in a way emulated but not replicated. Blend his vivacity with a droll Watson, and both men one wrong word away from cracking up over a secret "goose club," and a Christmas setting? The Holmes universe at its most joyful.

Honorable mentions:

The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

How is Barrie Ingham not universally considered a premiere Holmes performance? His Basil of Baker Street pastiche could've easily walked off the page between that crisp delivery and an animation team without equal. Paired against the legendary Vincent Price, who pours every silver of gleeful menace he's ever cultivated into Professor Ratigan, one of his last and favorite roles, here's a Final Problem for the ages.

The Hound of the Baskervilles (1959)

Even with a hit '60s series to his name, Peter Cushing's better foray comes courtesy of Hammer. His Holmes is brisk-witted, itching with energy, and petulant, yet he protects the innocent; a complicated man, not cruel. It's a shame his BBC series tended toward mediocre as the icon deserved to sink his teeth into the role while backed by all the power of Britain. Hammer's expertise with horror lends itself well to Hound, and the script offers the indomitable Christopher Lee (yes, really!) a rare romantic turn as Henry Baskerville.