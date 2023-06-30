You're in for a wild ride, movie lovers! According to the Reddit community, these mind-bending films are guaranteed to drop your jaw and leave your head spinning. We're talking about movies with massive 'shock and awe' factor, filled with twists and turns you never saw coming.

RELATED: The 10 Most Mind-Bending South Korean Dramas on Netflix

Buckle up, because these psychological thrillers, disturbing dramas and unsettling crime stories are about to take you on a thrill ride you won't soon forget. From unimaginable acts of violence to creepy stalkers to the completely bizarre, this collection of cult classics and critically-acclaimed films have been ranked by Redditors as having the biggest shock value.

10 The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover (1989)

This deliciously wicked black comedy mentioned by Redditor Jasons_Brain, from director Peter Greenaway will shock you in the best way. Set in a stylish French restaurant, it centers around a love triangle between a cook, a thief, and their lovers. Between the shocking moments of gore are musical numbers, erotic encounters, and surreal imagery galore.

A wildly creative, unapologetically gruesome satire, The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover is a rare cinematic treat for those with an appetite for the unconventional. If you like your movies provocative and unfiltered, pull up a seat - you're in for a tasty surprise! This movie will whet your appetite for the bizarre in the best possible way.

9 The Lobster (2015)

Image via Element Pictures

According to Redditor Shells613, The Lobster is weird and wonderfully bizarre, filled with delightfully absurd moments that will have you scratching your head in confusion and laughing hysterically. This eccentric film takes place in a dystopian future where single people are given 45 days to find a romantic partner or are transformed into animals.

The Lobster is a unique film experience. It has moments of hilarity and poignancy, all with a delightfully bizarre and offbeat sensibility. You'll never see anything quite like it. This eccentric little film will surprise you, make you laugh, and leave you scratching your head in the best way.

8 Dogtooth (2009)

The bizarre Greek film Dogtooth will leave your jaw on the floor with its twisted premise. This dark comedy centers around a couple who have kept their now adult children confined to their isolated estate their entire lives, controlling everything they know about the outside world. Redditor _deleted_by_reddit said, "Dogtooth is unforgettable, seen it about 20 years ago and it still pops up in my brain."

RELATED: 15 Shocking Movie Endings That No One Saw Coming

You'll be shocked by the ridiculous rules the parents have instilled to manipulate their kids, like teaching them that “zombie” is a deadly creature and that airplanes flying overhead are actually toys! When their son’s restlessness leads him to discover forbidden items from the outside smuggled into the compound, things start to unravel in strange and morbidly funny ways.

7 Funny Games (1997)

Mentioned by Redditor Ok_Store_1983, Funny Games is a psychological thriller that will leave you shocked in the best way. This film directed by Michael Haneke is a twisted take on the home invasion genre. Two polite young men, Peter and Paul, come to the vacation home of a family for eggs. Or do they? - Their sinister intentions become clear as they hold the family hostage in their own home.

Haneke plays with the audience in unconventional ways, even "rewinding" scenes to manipulate events. You'll be on the edge of your seat trying to figure out what will happen next. For those who appreciate films that push the envelope in unique ways, Funny Games will not disappoint. Get ready for twists, turns and mind games galore.

6 Irreversible (2002)

If you're looking for a movie that will shock you to your core, Irreversible is it. This psychological horror film is not for the faint of heart. The story is told in reverse chronological order, slowly revealing the disturbing events that led up to the gruesome opening scenes. You'll be on the edge of your seat trying to figure out how the characters ended up in such a dire predicament.

The movie is filmed in a chaotic and disorienting style, with dizzying camera work and a pounding soundtrack that will make your heart race. The unflinching violence and gore are graphic, but serve a purpose in showing how a single act of brutality can forever change multiple lives. "I was gonna suggest Irreversible. Very difficult watch at certain points," said Redditor LeGaspyGaspe.

5 The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

According to Redditor Sure_Finger2275, The Killing of a Sacred Deer will pull the rug out from under you in the best way. Colin Farrell stars as Steven, a charismatic surgeon with a perfect life. That is, until a teenage boy named Martin (Barry Keoghan) infiltrates his life and holds him responsible for the death of his father during surgery years earlier. Martin demands Steven choose one of his own children to sacrifice, or his wife and kids will all perish.

RELATED: 10 Greatest Psychological Thrillers of All Time, According to Reddit

As the situation intensifies, the film descends into a surreal nightmare. The peculiar dialog and stilted acting create an unsettling tone that will leave you deeply unnerved. You’ll be on the edge of your seat as Steven grapples with this twisted moral dilemma, unsure of Martin’s true power or how far he will go to exact his vengeance.

4 Lilya 4-ever (2002)

Mentioned by Redditor AengusK, Lilya 4-ever is a harrowing film that will stick with you long after watching. This Swedish drama from director Lukas Moodysson chronicles the heartbreaking journey of a 16-year-old girl named Lilya in post-Soviet Estonia. Her character's gradual empowerment and transformation into a fighter staying true to herself, despite the trauma inflicted upon her, makes for an incredibly moving experience.

While not an easy watch, Lilya 4-ever is a rewarding film that reminds us of humanity's capacity for both good and evil. This heart-rending story of loss and redemption has resonated with viewers around the world and established Moodysson as an emerging talent in world cinema. If you're looking for a foreign film that packs an emotional gut-punch, look no further than this masterpiece.

3 Snowtown (2011)

If you're in the mood for a dark, unsettling thriller, Snowtown is the movie for you. This chilling film tells the true story of Australia’s most notorious serial killings. You’ll be on the edge of your seat as the disturbing plot unfolds, full of grim realism and suspense that provides a chilling glimpse into incomprehensible evil.



The story follows 16-year-old Jamie, whose life is turned upside down when his mother takes up with a new man, John Bunting. At first, John seems friendly and charismatic, but it soon becomes clear he has sinister intentions. Jamie is drawn into John’s twisted world and manipulated into participating in unthinkable acts of violence.

2 Perfect Blue (1997)

Perfect Blue, suggested by Redditor Even_Influence_7062, is a wildly entertaining psychological thriller that will leave you stunned with its mind-bending twists and turns. You'll be hooked from the first scene as you try to figure out what's real and what's imagined in the life of Mima Kirigoe, a Japanese pop singer who decides to leave her group to become an actress.

RELATED: 'All Eyes On Me': 10 Great Movies that Showcase the Flaws of Fame

Director Satoshi Kon crafts a surreal, unsettling, and deeply creepy film that will shock you in ways you won't see coming. Perfect Blue is a masterclass in suspense that provides a chilling look into fame, identity, and madness. You'll be left with your jaw on the floor when the credits roll on this mind-warping thriller.

1 Primal Fear (1996)

Suggested by Redditor plumeriatattoo, Primal Fear is a legal thriller will have you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. You’ll be shocked by the revelations that come out in the trial. This movie has more sudden revelations and “aha!” moments than most films in the genre. Your jaw will drop at the major plot twist in the final act.

By the end, you’ll be wondering how you didn’t see it coming! Primal Fear is a riveting legal thriller that will stick with you long after the credits roll. If you’re looking for a suspenseful movie night, put this at the top of your list. You won’t regret it!

NEXT: 10 Underrated Thrillers From Hollywood's Golden Age