Few showrunners have changed television as much as Shonda Rhimes. Over her long career, which has included creating long-running shows like Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away With Murder, Rhimes has become a star herself, becoming an attraction, a reason why to watch her shows. Not for the stories or the actors, but because her name was attached to the project. A driving force, Rhimes has become one of the highest-paid showrunners on television thanks to her lucrative deal with Netflix.

But, no matter how popular Rhimes get and how much of an attraction she has become, there is no denying that Rhimes has made a name for herself because of her knack to create shows that are driven by the characters that inhabit her shows. She has proven time and time again that strong characters are what she does best, especially strong female characters and has found a way to create nuanced characters across her many shows.

From Grey’s Anatomy to know Bridgerton, here are seven of the best characters in Shonda Rhimes’ shows.

Amelia Shepherd in Private Practice/Grey’s Anatomy

Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) arrived on Private Practice like a wrecking ball at the end of the third season. Amelia had already been described on Grey’s Anatomy by her older brother, but from her very first appearance, it was clear that Amelia was not what we all expected. Amelia’s journey on Private Practice until her arrival on Grey’s Anatomy was one that years later can’t seem to be topped. Her struggle with addiction has been her most consistent storyline, one that has been appropriately developed over time and never feels out of place. Caterina Scorsone has proven time and time again that anytime they ask a lot of her, she will come and deliver a performance that will stay in your mind long after the episode has finished airing. Whether it’s to break your heart, like during her intervention, or make you laugh when she bickers with Meredith, you can bet that Amelia Shepherd will be a bright light on the show.

Annalise Keating in How To Get Away With Murder

How To Get Away With Murder lived and died with Annalise Keating (Viola Davis). She might not have been the only main character of the show, but she was the most important one. From the very first time she appeared on the screen, it was clear that there was no one else like Annalise on television. She stood tall amongst everyone else, which had a lot to do with Viola Davis, who owned every scene she was in. There was a force around Annalise, and even when she did the most horrid things to defend people or herself, Viola Davis always found a way to bring out the human side of her, to bring us something to cling to. Season after season, Annalise Keating remained this force of nature even when she was down; she always found a way out of her problems and seemed to recognize her strength even in the face of adversity. But that never meant that we didn’t see her vulnerable side, Annalise was flawed, and the show made a point to remind us of that at every turn. It’s a performance for the ages, and Davis proved time and time again that she was one force to be reckoned with when it came to her portrayal of Annalise Keating.

Callie Torres in Grey’s Anatomy

To this day, Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez) is the longest tenure on a television show for an LGBTQ+ character, a trailblazer at the time. From her very first moment, Callie Torres never apologized for who she was; even in the face of adversity, she was proud of herself, and even with the many mistakes she made, she never faltered. Callie Torres was unapologetic about everything she did, even to a fault. She was as strong as we got, unmoving to the point of sometimes annoyance, but then, her vulnerabilities showed, and it was clear that this was a nuanced character. Sara Ramirez brought something to the role like no one else could, bringing Callie into life, even when the story didn’t always make sense. Ramirez always found a way to make us remember why we loved that character so much in the first place.

Christina Yang in Grey’s Anatomy

Most Grey’s Anatomy fans will openly tell you that Christina Yang (Sandra Oh) was the best character on the shows. One-half of the wicked sisters, Christina Yang was strong-headed, unapologetic and incredible at her job. There was just something about her that made her stand out in the crowded cast of Grey’s Anatomy. Sandra Oh’s portrayal of Yang was nuanced from start to finish, bringing something to Christina that no one else could have done as she did. From her iconic dances to her quotes that are still today unforgettable, for 11 seasons, Christina Yang brought us laughter and tears, making us smile through everything, and the show has never been the same ever since her departure.

Lady Danbury in Bridgerton

From her very first moment on Bridgerton, Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) stood tall amongst the rest. Her wits and quickness made her a fan favourite; she stole the scene every time she appeared. It’s no question that Lady Danbury is a force to be reckoned with, one that demands attention and, while not at the centre of the show, still demands much of the attention. From her quips to her wits, Adjoa Andoh’s portrayal brought so much life and humour to the show. While romance might be at the centre of Bridgerton, it would have been much more boring without the incredible scheming of Lady Danbury and her formidable presence within the world of the show.

Miranda Bailey in Grey’s Anatomy

Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) has occupied television screens for more than a decade, and no one would have it any other way. Every character from Grey’s Anatomy has been put through the wringer, and Bailey is no different. Chandra Wilson’s portrayal of the characters is one for the ages, a character that has changed so much over the 19 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy and remains very similar to the strong woman we first met in the first episode. From her divorce to the hospital shooting and finally letting herself fall in love with Ben, Miranda Bailey has changed without ever giving up what was the most important to her. This woman started at the bottom and made her way to the Chief of Surgery, and her journey there was incredible to watch. There is no question that Chandra Wilson is integral to the show, and the day she decides to leave will be a sad one indeed.

Olivia Pope in Scandal

Kerry Washington’s portrayal of Olivia Pope made Scandal what it was. At best, the show might have been inconsistent, but Olivia Pope never was. Through all the craziness that was Scandal, Olivia Pope remained unfaltering and never questioned her talents. She was there to fix problems, and she always did; even in the face of everything falling apart, she was the one constant. No one quite did it like Olivia Pope, and Kerry Washington was delighted with all that was asked of her. It might not have always made sense, but that didn’t matter because Washington made it work. Olivia Pope was a character that showcased the best and worst out of people and one that is hard to forget.

