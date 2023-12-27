Shonen anime are some of the world's most successful and beloved shows. They are typically based on manga stories and are generally geared towards teenagers, focusing on action and adventure. Shows like Dragon Ball Z, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Naruto are just a few popular anime from the shonen genre.

In this list, we will dive into retro and modern anime. From Saint Seiya to Demon Slayer and everything in between, here is the list of the best Shonen anime on Crunchyroll that you can binge-watch right now.

Crunchyroll-Cowboy-Bebop-Psycho-Pass-Gurren-Lagann
Related
The Best Sci-Fi Anime on Crunchyroll Right Now
"Okay, three, two, one, let's jam!"

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood Anime Poster
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
Release Date
April 9, 2009
Cast
Romi Pak , Rie Kugimiya , Shinichirô Miki , Fumiko Orikasa , Hidekatsu Shibata , Mamoru Miyano , Kenji Utsumi , Minami Takayama
Main Genre
Anime
Genres
Animation , Action , Adventure , Drama , Fantasy
Rating
TV-14
Seasons
4

Watch on Crunchyroll

Saint Seiya Omega

Saint Seiya Omega cast
Image via Crunchyroll

Watch on Crunchyroll

Fire Force

Shinra kicking in Fire Force Anime
Image via Crunchyroll

Watch on Crunchyroll

Jujutsu Kaisen

jujutsu-kaisen-poster
Image via Crunchyroll

Watch on Crunchyroll

One Piece

One Piece Anime Poster
One Piece

Monkey D. Luffy sets off on an adventure with his pirate crew in hopes of finding the greatest treasure ever, known as the "One Piece."

Release Date
October 20, 1999
Cast
Mayumi Tanaka , Kazuya Nakai , Kappei Yamaguchi , Hiroaki Hirata , Ikue Ôtani , Akemi Okamura
Main Genre
Sci-Fi
Genres
Sci-Fi , Action , Adventure
Rating
TV-14
Seasons
20

Watch on Crunchyroll

one-piece-crew-featured
Related
‘One Piece’ Arcs in Order: What To Watch Before Gear 5 Makes Its Anime Debut
Surely there aren't THAT many episodes...right?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Tanjiro using the Hinokami Kagura move in Demon Slayer
Image via Crunchyroll

Watch on Crunchyroll

Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple

Kenichi The Mightiest Disciple character poster

Watch on Crunchyroll

Yu Yu Hakusho

The main characters from 'Yu Yu Hakusho'
Image via Crunchyroll

Watch on Crunchyroll

Hunter x Hunter (2011)

The heroes of Hunter x Hunter looking a bit worse for wear after another stage of the Hunter Examination.
Image via Nippon TV

Watch on Crunchyroll

Naruto

Watch on Crunchyroll

My Hero Academia

Deku shouts holding a cement spike in My Hero Academia
Image via Crunchyroll

Watch on Crunchyroll

Haikyu!!

Kageyama and Hinata in Haikyuu
Image via Production I.G

Watch on Crunchyroll

Dragon Ball Z

Raditz, Goku, and Gohan headline the Son Family Tree in Dragon Ball Z
Custom Image by Zanda Rice

Watch on Crunchyroll