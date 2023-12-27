Shonen anime are some of the world's most successful and beloved shows. They are typically based on manga stories and are generally geared towards teenagers, focusing on action and adventure. Shows like Dragon Ball Z, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Naruto are just a few popular anime from the shonen genre.

In this list, we will dive into retro and modern anime. From Saint Seiya to Demon Slayer and everything in between, here is the list of the best Shonen anime on Crunchyroll that you can binge-watch right now.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Release Date April 9, 2009 Cast Romi Pak , Rie Kugimiya , Shinichirô Miki , Fumiko Orikasa , Hidekatsu Shibata , Mamoru Miyano , Kenji Utsumi , Minami Takayama Main Genre Anime Genres Animation , Action , Adventure , Drama , Fantasy Rating TV-14 Seasons 4

Produced By: BONES | Cast: Minami Takayama, Kenji Utsumi, Rie Kugimiya, Romi Pak, Hidekatsu Shibata, Fumiko Orikasa, Mamoru Miyano, Shinichirô Miki Disregarding alchemy’s laws ripped half of Ed Elric’s limbs from his body, leaving Al’s soul clinging to a suit of armor. To restore what was lost, the brothers seek the Philosopher’s Stone. Enemies and allies – the corrupt military, the Homunculi, and foreign alchemists – will alter the Elric’s course, but their purpose will remain unchanged, and their bond unbreakable. The entire Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is the superior version of the 2004 counterpart by following the source much better than the original anime. However, just because Brotherhood is more faithful to the source material is one of many reasons it is superior. Brotherhood handles the characters' chemistry much better, and the seven deadly sins are much more fleshed out. read more

Watch on Crunchyroll

Saint Seiya Omega

Image via Crunchyroll

Produced By: Toei Animation | Cast: Hikaru Midorikawa, Katsuyuki Konishi, Satsuki Yukino Saints are champions of hope who have always appeared since the Age of Myth whenever evil threatens the world. They would clad themselves in armor called Cloths and fight to protect Athena, the goddess who rules the world's surface. Seiya, the Pegasus Saint, has saved Athena many times, and while he and his friends are Bronze Saints, the lowest rank, their battles have been passed down as legend. Saint Seiya Omega is less prominent in North America than in Latin America, which is a shame because Saint Seiya is excellent as a franchise. More people need to watch it, at least up here in America. Saint Seiya Omega is the best out of the bunch, which is funny because it's not canon to the others; think of it as Dragon Ball GT as a reference. read more

Watch on Crunchyroll

Fire Force

Image via Crunchyroll

Produced By: David Production | Cast: Shinra Kusakabe, Mao Ichimichi, Aoi Yuuki, Yuusuke Kobayashi, Saeko Kamijou Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion all throughout the city! The Fire Force is responsible for snuffing out this inferno, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. As part of Company 8, he’ll use his devil’s footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze. Fire Force is incredible, from how creative the power system is to every character and their different factions. The systems are all fire-based, but how they use fire is unique to the individual. First, you have second-generation Pyrokinetics. These users can't produce fire randomly, but they can use substances and create spirits from them; a good example is Maki Oze. Another example is Karim Flam, who uses sound to change the function of the surrounding fire, turning it into ice. Next is the Third Generation Pyrokinetic, the better version of the Second Generation. The third generation can produce fire at will. A great example is Shinra Kusakabe, the main character, who uses his feet to create flames and become faster. Then we have Hybrids, the fifth-generation pyrokinetic, also the rarest generation. The fifth generation can do everything the second and third generations can do. Fire Force is unique in its own way, so much so that people who have not watched it will love it. read more

Watch on Crunchyroll

Jujutsu Kaisen

Image via Crunchyroll

Produced By: MAPPA | Cast: Yûichi Nakamura, Junya Enoki, Yuma Uchida, Asami Seto, Jun'ichi Suwabe Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate whose curses have attacked, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School. This organization fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back. Jujutsu Kaisen is the biggest shonen anime right now. It's also one of the darkest shows in the genre that we have gotten in a long time. Let's call this the "Game of Thrones of anime" because they have no issues offending anybody in this show. The Main character could die, and if not the main character, one of your favorites, will likely lose their lives. Jujutsu Kaisen is not for the weak of the heart, that is for sure, but if you can still get through it, there are moments of happiness that you will have so much fun with and love new characters, just so your heart can break even more. read more

Watch on Crunchyroll

One Piece

One Piece Monkey D. Luffy sets off on an adventure with his pirate crew in hopes of finding the greatest treasure ever, known as the "One Piece." Release Date October 20, 1999 Cast Mayumi Tanaka , Kazuya Nakai , Kappei Yamaguchi , Hiroaki Hirata , Ikue Ôtani , Akemi Okamura Main Genre Sci-Fi Genres Adventure Sci-Fi , Action Rating TV-14 Seasons 20

Produced By: Toei Animation | Cast: Akemi Okamura, Ikue Ôtani, Kiroaki Hirata, Kappei Yamaguchi, Kazuya Nakai, Mayumi Tanaka Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece. One Piece is the only anime with the most constant release out of the big three (the other two being Naruto and Bleach). I don't know how Toei does it, but they do it. Not only has it been released weekly almost every year without fail, but the art and animation have improved as the years go by; look at the Wano Arc, for example. The change in art direction and animation style was vastly different from the previous arcs, but it was for the better. read more

Watch on Crunchyroll

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Image via Crunchyroll

Produced By: Ufotable | Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Akiri Kitô, Hiro Shimono, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human and kill the demon that massacred his family. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba features many fantastic characters and beautiful animation. Seeing Tanjiro's grueling journey from boy to potential Hashira is fantastic, and the series features some of the best fights in all of anime. - Michael Thomas read more

Watch on Crunchyroll

Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple

Produced By: TMS Entertainment | Cast: Tomokazu Seki, Tomo Kawakami, Mamiko Noto Kenichi, who has been bullied but wishes to be strong, joins Karate club upon entering senior high school. However, he gets picked on by the other pupils in the club every day. One day, Kenichi meets Miu, a beautiful girl who has just transferred from another high school. On Miu's suggestion, Kenichi decides to be a disciple of Ryozanpaku, a mysterious training establishment. Kenichi could not imagine the brutal training he received from the martial arts masters there... However, now Kenichi is marked by Ragnarok, a street gang group, and he is constantly defending himself from them. Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple is the most underrated anime on this list, even among the most diehard anime watchers. The Mightiest Disciple does not get talked about enough. With that said, it is worth a watch. There are fantastic action sequences across the board with unforgettable character interaction. Kenichi's five masters are the best, whether it is Apachai Hopachai's crazy personality and excellent Muy thai, the mysterious Shigure Kōsaka as a shinobi, Akisame Kōetsuji's abusive training regimen as a master of Judoka. We also have Shio Sakaki, the most normal of the masters. He also gets drunk and is arrogant, but is still a great master who trains Kenichi in Street Brawler of Karate, Kensei Ma, who is more like Jiraiya regarding the ladies. Still, like the rest of the masters, he is a great teacher in Chinese Kenpō; last but not least, you have Hayato Fūrinji, the Invincible Superman and the strongest in the Ryōzanpaku Dojo. This Dojo is where Kenichi trains with his masters. read more

Watch on Crunchyroll

Yu Yu Hakusho

Image via Crunchyroll

Produced By: TMS Entertainment | Cast: Tomokazu Seki, Tomo Kawakami, Mamiko Noto Yusuke Urameshi is not your typical role model, from cutting classes to brawling in the streets. This kid’s nothing more than a fourteen-year-old delinquent with a talent for trouble. But in a single selfless act, Yusuke dies while saving another. For such a noble sacrifice, he is given a second chance at life, but it’s to be a life far different from the one left behind. Now a Spirit Detective, the young man must track down demons and humans who desire to rule over the three realms of reality. Yu Yu Hakusho was one of those battle shonen in the discussion for most influential of all time. The series has regained popularity thanks to the recent live-action adaptation. Yu Yu Hakusho has one of the rawest main characters in all of anime, Yusuke Urameshi, who lives by equality down to the T and is willing to fight men, women, and children with no hesitation. While it's one of the older shows on our list (premiering in 1992), it still holds up well. Something that can hold up and even compare to the best anime in this generation tells a lot about the talent working on this series at its inception. read more

Watch on Crunchyroll

Hunter x Hunter (2011)

Image via Nippon TV

Produced By: Madhouse | Cast: Issei Futamata, Megumi Han, Cristina Valenzuela Gon, a young boy living on Whale Island, dreams of becoming a Hunter like his father, who left when he was still young. You can go both ways with Hunter x Hunter: the 1999 or 2011 versions. Both are fantastic in their own right. Personally, 1999 has the best aesthetic. Both 1999 and 2011 covered the manga beautifully, but 2011 covered more arcs, so if you want to get started, watch that one. If you wish to have straight vibes, 1999 is there. An argument can be made that Gon and Killua had a better relationship without being brothers than any shonen anime that was out during the time, and honestly, they still might hold the title. Of course, they have competition with Naruto and Sasuke or even Denji and Power. Not only that, but they have one of the most disturbing villains in Hisoka; when I say this guy gives off terrible vibes, he gives off terrible vibes like this guy should not be around children at all. read more

Watch on Crunchyroll

Naruto

Close

Produced By: Studio Pierrot | Cast: Junko Takeuchi, Noriaki Sugiyama, Chie Nakamura, Kazuhiko Inoue The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy. Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden are arguably the best big three for most people, and arguments can be made for their case. The Land of Waves, Pain Assault, Sasuke Retrieval, and The Chūnin Exams are arguably the best arcs from the big three and might still be the best arcs in any anime. Naruto probably has the most recognizable characters of all the anime next to Dragon Ball Z. Whether from Naruto, Sasuke, Neji, or Orochimaru, many fans know these characters because they have been talked about nonstop, and for a good reason. read more

Watch on Crunchyroll

My Hero Academia

Image via Crunchyroll

Produced By: BONES | Cast: Daiki Yamashita, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Yûki Kaji, Kenta Miyake Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. In a world where 80% of the population has some super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies. My Hero Academia has all the classic shonen tropes baked into its DNA, but it gives them a modern spin by using the superhero genre as an accessible backdrop. It's the perfect series for new viewers or those who miss the days of Naruto and Dragon Ball. The giant cast, compelling story, and incredible world will make you want to become a hero. - Michael Thomas read more

Watch on Crunchyroll

Haikyu!!

Image via Production I.G

Produced By: Production I.G. | Cast: Ayumu Murase, Kaito Ishikawa, Yu Hayashi Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata created a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately, the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama. After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team, only to find that Tobio has also joined. This sports anime captures the ups and downs of volleyball like you've never seen before. It doesn't matter if you love sports or not, Haikyu!! is a show that will have you on the edge of your seat. read more

Watch on Crunchyroll

Dragon Ball Z

Custom Image by Zanda Rice

Produced By: Toei Animation | Cast: Masako Nozawa, Ryō Horikawa, Mayumi Tanaka, Toshio Furukawa Son Goku—the strongest fighter on the planet—is all that stands between humanity and villains from the darkest corners of space. Joined in battle by the Z-Fighters, Goku travels to distant realms in search of the magic powers of the seven Dragon Balls! It is the most significant battle anime of all time, even the father of the Big Three. While some may say Dragon Ball Z lacks real character depth compared to shows like Naruto, One Piece, and Bleach, but being an action-first series is what made the shonen genre what it is today. While its limitations can turn people off since they want more of an emotionally intellectual story, the series is all about having fun and seeing our heroes lose, win, and grow. read more

Watch on Crunchyroll