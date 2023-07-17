Every generation gets its own unique type of male heartthrob. In the late 2000s, long-haired bad boy loners like Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker and Robert Pattinson’s Edward Cullen were all the rage. In the 2010s, superheroes played by uber-beefy and dehydrated actors like Chris Hemsworth and Jason Momoa dominated the silver screen. The heightened presence of such performers and body types tends to reflect much larger societal trends as well as what a new generation of artists finds “attractive,” not to mention a desire to rebuke the norms of the past.

In the 2020s, it appears that the default male idol for viewers is The Short King. The reign of this type of movie star extends to both veteran actors (like Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise) and a new generation of leading men in film and television (namely Tom Holland and Jeremy Allen White). They may not be as tall as Elizabeth Debicki, but these male stars have turned into both bankable draws and the new go-to mold for what “attractive” leading men look like in Hollywood. Short king hive rise up…your time has arrived. A new day has dawned that embraces the actual height of male actors rather than forcing them to stand on off-screen apple crates just to be of equal height to their lady co-stars.

The 2010s Were Obsessed With Tall, Ripped Leading Men

Image via Warner Bros.

Every new generation’s heartthrobs tend to also be a rejection of the last era’s idea of “attractiveness.” A fresh crop of adults wants to have their own culture and hunky people to admire rather than just grab the default norm for “sexy” from the last generation. Just look at how the 1970s were built on male stars who tended to look like attractive but ordinary people (such as Robert Redford and Jack Nicholson) before the 1980s delivered a bevy of uber-muscular he-men like Arnold Schwarzenegger who looked far removed from reality. The ideas of male attractiveness come and go in waves and get heavily informed by a variety of external factors, particularly regarding the sociopolitical climate of a given era and the kind of big movies Hollywood studios are gravitating towards.

So it is with the age of the short kings, which could be seen coming a mile away given what hunky leading men in the 2010s looked like. This was the decade of the male body as patterned by the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe. This was an era where even Ben Affleck’s isolated and sad Batman was a beefcake with muscles bigger than a tire while the leading man of I Love You, Man was now getting shredded. The likes of Henry Cavill, Zachary Levi, and Chris Evans all towered over audiences with their frames that started at six feet and only grew from there. Robert Downey Jr. may have started the world of interconnected superhero movies, but his height quickly became an exception rather than the rule among these films.

The popularity of these titles inspired Hollywood to try and mimic these superhero movies all throughout the 2010s, including what their leading men looked like. Tall dudes with impossible physiques became the default norm for big blockbuster movie-leading men. Even on TV, 6'2" Nikolaj Coster-Waldau loomed over anyone else he acted against in Game of Thrones while tall hunk Jon Hamm headlined several seasons of Mad Men that aired in the 2010s. Tall guys with perfect looks were everywhere in this decade of pop culture. With this omnipresence becoming a punchline by the time the 2010s were winding down, was only inevitable that the next era of movies and television would be looking at a different type of attractiveness.

Who Doesn’t Love a Good Short King?

Image via FX

The short king era hasn’t just been helped by the ubiquity of tall beefcakes in the 2010s, though. It’s also inspired by the kind of stories that several mainstream TV shows and movies want to tell. For some 2010s projects, opting for a tall handsome fellow was a wise choice to reinforce the themes of a specific story rather than just chasing the coattails of body type norms. Mad Men, for instance, used the perfect-looking Jon Hamm to embody 1960s commercialism; he’s supposed to look as pristine as the advertisement campaigns he hawks. It’s as wise of a decision as The Bear opting to have Jeremy Allen White play Carmy, a tormented chef who struggles with mental health woes while trying to open a new eatery.

Having Carmy be inhabited by a super tall guy with a perfect physique wouldn’t make sense for the character. You need a more down-to-Earth person, a quality White imbues into Carmy effortlessly. He doesn’t look like a man who could easily be cast as Captain America at any second, he looks like you or me.. a normal person (a very handsome normal person, but normal nonetheless). The transfixing acting skills and soulful blue eyes of Jeremy Allen White have turned him into an object of intense lust for many viewers. Ironically, in subverting norms for leading man appearances to reinforce the show’s emphasis on ordinary people, The Bear delivered a new sex icon in the process.

The age of the short king and folks like Jeremy Allen White getting to headline big streaming shows like The Bear was undoubtedly inspired by the rampant success of Succession, which dropped its first two seasons at the end of the 2010s. Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin headlined this program, with both actors being on the shorter side and not looking like Henry Cavill who was seemingly crafted in a lab to be a “classical” Hollywood leading man. However, their more distinctive looks made Strong and Culkin captivating to viewers. These were actors portraying men who had Godlike power at their fingertips, yet they looked like run-of-the-mill human beings.. just with soulful eyes riddled with decades of pain.

That dissonance kept viewers glued to four seasons of Succession and showed the value of emphasizing the physical parts of male actors beyond the abs. Plus, Strong and Culkin garnered an intensely lustful fanbase that rivaled any other traditional leading man of the 2010s. Just doing a quick Google of the duo (even with SafeSearch on) will unleash a deluge of images, fanfiction, and thirst tweets all lingering on the most intricate nuances of their bodies. Seeing that Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin could become sex icons undoubtedly warmed Hollywood to the idea that short kings were the new go-to leading men of the 2020s.

Tom Cruise Is the Ultimate Short King

Image via Paramount Pictures

At this juncture, it doesn’t look like the era of the short king is stopping anytime soon, especially given which kind of men have been headlining recent box office hits. 5'5" Daniel Radcliffe, for instance, has had no problem leaping from the Harry Potter movies to becoming a beloved go-to figure in wacky comedies. Fellow young-adult novel adaptation leading man Josh Hutcherson is the same height as Radcliffe and also appears poised for a big hit thanks to his lead role in the forthcoming Five Nights at Freddy's adaptation. On the older side of the equation, the 5'7" Martin Freeman has been working steadily in film and television for years and has secured a wildly expansive fanbase thanks to projects ranging from Sherlock to The Office to Black Panther. Then there’s Tom Holland, who proved he could anchor box office hits outside of the Spider-Man franchise with the 2022 feature Uncharted (starring opposite fellow Short King Mark Wahlberg).

Perhaps nothing suggests the current domination of the short king than the current profile of a man who’s existed in Hollywood for decades. Tom Cruise has been a movie star for four decades and his stature of 5’7” has never been much of a secret, even if many of his films don’t draw attention to it. Tom Cruise has garnered a reputation as being one of the saviors of modern cinema partially because of his passion for the art form, but also because his height makes him seem like he’s a little bit more like the average audience member. Obviously, that’s not true in reality given Cruise’s exorbitant wealth and influence. However, the fact that his height is closer to the typical moviegoer at a Cinemark location than Joe Manganiello does create a kind of connection between Cruise and the viewer. Plus, watching a guy with a more relatable height navigate various massive obstacles in the Mission: Impossible movies instills an innately compelling quality to those features. That’s the kind of delight you’ll only get from relying on short kings as leading men.