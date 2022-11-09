Weekends can be relaxing, especially when you're curled up in your blanket and watching your favorite show. But it gets frustrating when the weekend's over and so much of the show's left. So if closure and answers about characters' storylines are what keep you up at night, it might be great to know that there are countless TV shows you can finish in under 10 hours.

RELATED: Best Feel-Good Shows On Netflix Right Now

These binge-worthy series don't necessarily have to be canceled shows likePushing Daisies. These shows can also be two to three seasons waiting for their successors, like Bridgerton and Never Have I Ever, or even reboots, like iCarly and Saved By The Bell.

‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ (2020-2021)

Socially aware feminist and middle schooler Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace) is nothing if not observant. So when she sees her mother struggling to find a babysitter, she immediately realizes the potential profit in babysitting agencies. So she, along with her best friends, Mary Anne (Malia Baker), Claudia (Momona Tamada), and Stacey (Shay Rudolph), decides to open "The Babysitters Club," where they accept the gigs and go as per their schedules. But as profitable as the idea is, it's fun and adventurous, too!

A reboot of the original 1990 HBO series, 2020's The Babysitters Club is based on the children's novel series of the same name by Ann M. Martin. The show is roughly eight hours long and is available on Netflix.

‘Pretty Smart’ (2021)

Claire's (Olivia Macklin) Harvard graduate sister, Chelsea (Emily Osment), is coming to live with her, and she couldn't be more excited. Chelsea, on the other hand, couldn't be more embarrassed. After a horrible breakup, she is forced to move in with her too-dumb-to-function sister and even quirkier roommates. But as her layover extends into a long-term stay, book-smart Chelsea might learn a thing or two about happiness.

Though the show was canceled after one short season, Pretty Smart was a massive moment in Gregg Sulkin's career and, undeniably, a treat for the fans. The Netflix Original is just over 3 hours and 54 minutes long.

‘High Fidelity’ (2020)

Owner of Championship Vinyl, a record store in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, Robyn "Rob" Brooks (Zoë Kravitz), has a fascinating track record of relationships. She explains five of her failed relationships, which she often calls her "All-Time Top 5 Most Memorable Heartbreaks." But will breaking the fourth wall help her break through the pattern and find love?

Based on Nick Hornby's book and the 2000 film of the same name, High Fidelity was canceled after its first season despite its favorable reviews. The show features Zoë Kravitz, daughter of Lisa Bonet, who appeared in the original film. The series is available on Hulu and stretches over 5 hours.

‘The A List’ (2018-)

Mia (Lisa Ambalavanar), the queen bee of her high school, is set to spend this summer on Peregrine Island. So naturally, she is used to people being attracted to her. But when latecomer Amber (Ellie Duckles) threatens to tarnish her reputation and make her look evil on purpose, Mia immediately goes into fight mode.

Their egos aren't the only things clashing on this wild island. Soon, they will realize that something is after their lives, and no place is a safe place after all. A thriller that will keep you up at night solving mysteries, The A List is 9 hours and 11 minutes long and is available on Netflix.

‘Normal People’ (2020)

Marianne (Daisy Edgar Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) are worlds apart at high school. He is a jock, and she is the girl who watches from the sidelines. In college, however, the roles are reversed. She's the center of attention when he hangs out in the background. Yet, despite their differences, undeniable chemistry keeps them together

As their dynamic grows, they realize their connection is more than physical. Applauded for its intense love scenes, Normal People is based on Sally Rooney's novel of the same name. The show is available on Hulu and can be watched in 5 hours and 40 minutes.

‘Chambers’ (2019)

On the day she's about have sex for the first time, Sasha Yazzie (Sivan Alyra Rose) has a heart attack. Her body is the same when she wakes up, but her heart isn't. Instead, a scar adorns her chest where the doctors sewed it after the heart transplant

She's thankful for her life, but when visions of her heart donor's life start haunting her, she begins to unravel the horrible secrets that lie in Becky's (Lilliya Reid) grave with the reason for her mysterious death. Although canceled after one eventful season,Chambers is a supernatural horror worth spending the 7 hours of its duration on.

‘Modern Love’ (2019-2021)

What is better than a love story? Sixteen love stories! Based on the New York Times column of the same name, Modern Love is a rom-com anthology series that peruses sixteen love stories in New York City, each covered over a half-hour episode. Modern Love explores love in its multitude of forms: sexual, platonic, romantic, familial, and more.

An Amazon Original, Modern Love is sixteen episodes long, spread over two seasons, and will take you just around 8 hours and 48 minutes to finish. While the show hasn't been officially renewed for season 3 yet, its trailer was released in July 2021.

‘Dash And Lily’ (2020)

Dash (Austin Abrams) isn't a fan of Christmas. His father is out of town on vacation with his friend's parents, while Dash is visiting a library when he discovers a notebook with a message written on the front: "Do you dare?". Curious, he follows the clues within the notebook, searching for the owner's identity until he finds a name: Lily (Midori Francis), the orchestrator of the notebook of dares

Over Christmas break, they keep meeting each other through the notebook, forming a bond of a lifetime. Based on the young adult novel series Dash & Lily's Book of Dares by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan, Dash & Lily is a Christmas favorite on Netflix with a length of just 2 hours and 22 minutes.

‘Heartstopper’ (2022-)

A coming-of-age romance, Heartstopper, is the story of Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), a recently outed British high school student. Still coming to terms with being outed against choice and a boyfriend who won't recognize him in public, the last thing Charlie needs is an unrequited crush on the rugby team's jock.

But when Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) becomes his homeroom partner, Charlie's incessant infatuation might change the former's thoughts on love and everything he knows about it. A modern tale of saccharine love, Heartstopper is just 2 hours 54 minutes long. A Netflix Original, Heartstopper is based on Alice Osman's graphic novel of the same name.

‘Emily In Paris’ (2020-)

A hotshot marketing executive in Chicago, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), is all set for a promotion when her boss moves to Paris. But when her boss suddenly gets sick, Emily has to replace her and move to the city of love, leaving her boyfriend behind. But moving to France with no knowledge of the French language and culture is a bad idea, and juggling differences in the workplace, friends, and finding love at the same time might not be what Emily prepared for.

If exquisite fashion, swoon-worthy romances, and heartwarming friendships get you going, Emily In Paris is the way to go for you. With the third season set to drop in December on Netflix, this is the best time to catch up on the first two seasons which are just over 9 hours and 50 minutes long.

NEXT: TV Show Seasons That Should Never Have Aired