Characters can make or break a TV show. When a series has forgettable characters, it often doesn't succeed for too long. But when it has complex, interesting, memorable characters, a show can embed itself in pop culture and keep delighting fans with fun storylines for years to come.

More often than not, a show finds a protagonist and sticks with them, at least for the majority of its run. Sometimes, though, shows like Doctor Whoand Batman: The Animated Series offer interesting episodes where the protagonist moves to the background and a secondary character takes center stage.

1 'The Book of Boba Fett' - "Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian" (2022)

With The Mandalorian, Disney proved that its streaming formula could most definitely make for some great Star Wars shows. Although The Book of Boba Fett came out to a disappointingly lukewarm reception, it definitely had its standouts – the biggest of which focused on Mando himself, not Boba Fett.

Though most viewers argue that the fifth episode in the show would've felt much more at home in The Mandalorian, it's hard to deny that it's an outstanding arc, one that gives Mando some very deep and significant development.

2 'The Walking Dead' - "Walk With Me" (2012)

One of the great things about big ensemble shows like The Walking Dead is that you can have a few episodes focusing on side characters, and not only is this acceptable: It can often be very entertaining and revelatory.

At the beginning of the post-apocalyptic drama's third season, Andrea and Michonne are introduced to The Governor, who immediately became (and remained) one of the show's most iconic villains and intriguing characters. The absence of Rick, the protagonist, is barely even felt in this excellent episode.

3 'Supernatural' - "Baby" (2015)

Image via The CW

Across its staggering 15 seasons of monster-hunting fun, Supernatural introduced fans to multiple iconic side characters. It might be surprising that arguably the most important of these is Baby, Dean's 1967 Chevrolet Impala, the vehicle that takes the Winchester brothers on their most important adventures.

It's surprising that it took eleven seasons for fans to get an episode from the Impala's perspective. "Baby" is also heavily focused on the main characters, but the framing device is what makes it truly special.

4 'Lost' - "Across the Sea" (2010)

The adventure-drama turned mystery-sci-fi series Lost is known for becoming pretty wacky and fantasy-driven as its seasons went on. Those who didn't like the shift probably gave up on the show well before season six; but those who stuck with it were treated to one of the show's most unique episodes in the 40-minute-long flashback "Across the Sea."

The episode follows two mysterious brothers, their arrival to the island, and their uneasy relationship with their mother. It's a story loaded with symbolism and fantasy, explaining many things about the island that fans had been yearning to learn.

5 'BoJack Horseman' - "A Quick One, While He's Away" (2019)

Image via Netflix

Perfectly balancing cynical humor, tear-jerking drama, and a painfully accurate depiction of mental health issues, BoJack Horseman tells the story of a washed-up Hollywood television actor who happens to be a talking anthropomorphic horse.

The beginning of season 6 of the show feels like it's finally giving the protagonist a break, and a much-needed redemption arc. However, when the eighth episode comes along, BoJack's past comes back to haunt him again. The whole episode is about the people he has affected with his actions, and his absence makes the story even more painful.

6 'Doctor Who' - "Blink" (2007)

Both the classic version of Doctor Who and its revival have a few episodes where the Doctor becomes a side character, but none of them are as brilliant as "Blink," led by Carey Mulligan before her fame skyrocketed.

This episode is still regarded as one of the show's best, and it isn't hard to see why. It's tense, creative, genuinely scary, and the Doctor's supporting presence shines as brightly as when he's the lead. Mulligan's character is a great protagonist, and the introduction of the Weeping Angels—some of Doctor Who's best foes—works brilliantly.

7 'The Last of Us' - "Long, Long Time" (2023)

Image via HBO

Though there have been a few noteworthy exceptions, video-game-to-screen adaptations haven't fared well throughout the years. However, it's hardly surprising that The Last of Us, an adaptation of what some people call the best story ever told in gaming, is pleasing its fan with such ease.

The third episode of the first season focuses on Bill and Frank, two characters that had little development in the game. It could easily feel like filler, but instead, it feels like a tight, emotional, romantic and passionate examination of the inherent human need for connection even in the most desolate of environments.

8 'Batman: The Animated Series' - "Almost Got 'im" (1992)

Batman's rogue gallery is one of the most varied, intimidating, and fun of any superhero, and Batman: The Animated Series makes each of these villains shine. In one of the last episodes of the show's first season, a collection of the Caped Crusader's enemies get together and chat about their failed attempts to kill the detective.

"Almost Got 'im" is without a doubt one of the most memorable episodes of any animated DC show. Fun, playful, and creatively framed, it's the best way to get to know these villains in a unique environment.

9 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' - "Zuko Alone" (2006)

One of the most beloved animated shows of all time, Avatar: The Last Airbender is an action-adventure spectacle featuring an ensemble of fun and idiosyncratic characters.

It's always entertaining to follow any one of these iconic characters, but no episode is quite like "Zuko Alone." This one follows the title character trying to survive in exile, reminiscing about his past. It's a delightful 25-minute-long character study that gives brilliant development to one of the series' most beloved characters.

10 'Game of Thrones' - "The Rains of Castamere" (2013)

The ensemble of Game of Thrones is so colossal that it's hard to tell who the protagonist is, though it's safe to say that it's Peter Dinklage's Tyrion. However, the harrowing and massively praised "The Rains of Castemere" is one of the few episodes where he happens to be absent.

In an entirely unpredictable series where honor means nothing and nobody is safe, the Red Wedding remains one of the most shocking moments not just in the show, but perhaps in television history. This is an incredibly well-crafted episode that redefined the themes of Game of Thrones and changed the course of its narrative for good.

