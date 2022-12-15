As the year is coming to an end, what better time than now to round up the best shows of 2022? With such a wide range of television shows being produced throughout the twelve months of the year, from traditional cable television to streaming platforms – it can be quite chaotic.

What makes a show worthwhile to watch? Compelling storylines with relatable characters, and well-developed character arcs. We all watched a ton of shows this year, and it is safe to say that 2022 did not disappoint. This year brought back some truly incredible television shows, while also showcasing some new stories and characters that we can’t help but fall in love with. From sci-fi, sitcoms, to dramas – the lineup was truly remarkable.

For All Mankind

– Where to Watch: Apple TV+

– Cast: Jodi Balfour, Shantel VanSanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Joel Kinnaman, Krys Marshall

Set in an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union succeeded in sending the first man onto the moon — the United States stayed within the Space Race to continue the “friendly” competition between the countries — spanning for decades. Technological advancements and social/racial equality are pushed ahead as a result.

In the latest season of For All Mankind, viewers are brought to the 1990s and shown the inclusion of Koreans towards the end, with Ellen coming out to the entirety of the United States after finding out about Pam’s sacrifices. The writers do such an extraordinary job in writing the storylines – every character gets their own complex and well-thought-out developments throughout the seasons.

A League of Their Own

– Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

– Cast: Abbi Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden, Chanté Adams, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez

Following the journey of the WWII women’s baseball league – Carson Shaw travels to Chicago to try out for the league. Surrounded by like-minded women who have also dreamed of playing pro baseball. The series follows the Rockford Peaches as they make meaningful connections – forging a path for herself, and all the surrounding women.

Based on the 1992 movie of the same name – A League of Their Own contains a roster of some of the most diverse cast members, paired with rich and well-thought-out character arcs and storylines. Not to mention, the queer representation is quite brilliantly incorporated and put center stage. There’s absolutely no way to not support the group of women on screen.

First Kill

– Where to Watch: Netflix

– Cast: Sarah Catherine Hook, Imani Lewis, Elizabeth Mitchell, Aubin Wise, Gracie Dzienny

A supernatural drama that centers around star-crossed lovers Juliette and Cal of the Fairmont and Burns families. Falling in love is always tricky, but it gets predominantly tricker when one is a vampire, and the other is a vampire hunter.

The series takes a teen drama point of view, telling the story of the lovers falling in love, to the effects their romance has on both of the families – all the trivial matters that unfold within the eight episodes of the season.

Echoes

– Where to Watch: Netflix

– Cast: Michelle Monaghan, Matt Bomer, Daniel Sunjata, Karen Robinson, Jonathan Tucker

Identical twin sisters Leni and Gina decide to live double lives – secretly swapping identities since they were children, and into their adult life. Dire consequences ensue when one of the sisters goes missing, causing their lives to fall apart – everything in their perfectly schemed worlds goes into chaos.

Michelle Monaghan does such an amazing job as twin sisters, Gina and Leni – their personalities are so distinctive, and their storylines complex. The series is full of twists and turns that keep the audience questioning what’s next.

Sex Lives of College Girls

– Where to Watch: HBO Max

– Cast: Reneé Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Amrit Kaur, Pauline Chalamet

Four roommates navigate their new freedom on the prestigious campus at Essex College in Vermont. The college girls are equally lovable, yet infuriating – their sexually active lifestyles, are a bundle of hormones and contradictions.

The latest season centers around the four girls as they navigate their second year in college – the stories are down-to-earth and relatable. Each of the characters is given arcs that further help to develop them as three-dimensional characters, individuals who are all unique in their own way.

Abbott Elementary

– Where to Watch: Hulu/HBO Max

– Cast: Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams

The mockumentary sitcom follows a group of dedicated and passionate teachers, along with a tone-deaf principal as they are brought together at one of the worst public schools in the country – despite all the odds that are against them, they strive to help their students succeed.

Think “The Office,” but with a more diverse cast. The stories are so well written, with jokes that are relatable for a wide range of audiences.

Harley Quinn

– Where to Watch: HBO Max

– Cast: Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Ron Funches, J. B. Smoove, Alan Tudyk

The newly single Harley Quinn arrives at Gotham, in hopes of making it on her own – as the criminal queenpin. The series follows the antihero on her misadventures after breaking up with the Joker, realizing that he never truly loved her.

One of the most heartening additions to the DC universe – in a diabolically clever and emotionally textured way. The series does such an amazing job of pulling inspiration from the comics, while also breaking ground for the LGBTQ+ community. It’s almost unreasonably too good and fun of a series.

Leopard Skin

– Where to Watch: Peacock Original

– Cast: Carla Gugino, Gaite Jansen, Amelia Eve, Ana de la Reguera

A criminal gang flees a botched jewelry heist and has to hide out at a secluded beachside estate – taking hostage the two women who live there, and their guests. Their worlds turn into a tension-filled hothouse as murderous secrets, cold-hearted betrayals, and shocking desires arise to the surface as everyone awaits their fate.

Interesting, sexy, and mindblowing. Such strong performances from all the actors involved with the project. The series incorporates so many twists and turns, making the audience wonder what exactly is going on, and how did they get there. Leopard Skin is more of an art film rather than a conventional television series we’re all so used to watching. It is not for everyone, but at the same time, everyone should give the project a chance.

Better Call Saul

– Where to Watch: Netflix

– Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Kerry Condon, Michael Mando

The crime and legal drama retell the story of criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill – all the trials and tribulations he went through over the years. Before he became Saul Goodman, the attorney for meth dealer Walter White, he was a small-town attorney trying to make a name for himself – an underdog whose morals and ambitions often clash.

Better Call Saul is about who we are, who other people expect us to be, and who we want to become. The series is a dark, funny, and vividly realized masterpiece – so well-balanced, and well-crafted, telling a compelling story that is quirky, dark, and tragic.

The White Lotus

– Where to Watch: HBO Max

– Cast: Meghann Fahy, Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Alexandra Daddario

Set at the tropical resort, The White Lotus – various guests and employees unleash their worst and most privileged impulses over the span of a week. The individuals become affected by the various dysfunctions – with each passing day a darker complexity emerges in the picture-perfect vacationers, cheerful employees, and idyllic locals.

A satirical drama with a twisty, compelling, and uncomfortable storyline – exposes the insidious power of wealth and whiteness, and the corrosive influence of carnal desire. The series is nothing but over the top – exquisitely written dialogue, delivered in the most impressive performances by the actors.

