From The Joy Luck Club to Crazy Rich Asians to Everything Everywhere All At Once, stories of the Asian diaspora have been poignant, inspiring, and even humorous at times. They highlight the trials and tribulations of assimilation. They explore the determination to succeed. And they most definitely capture the inner conflicts of cultural identity - where one constantly grapples with the traditional roots of their heritage.

Where the medium of film has seen a growing trajectory of these stories, television should not be ignored. Between America, Canada, and Australia, there are several shows that beautifully capture these journeys across numerous narrative genres. The recent release of American Born Chinese is proof of this. The Asian migrant experience is just as prominent in dramas as it is in superhero shows and light-hearted sitcoms.

10 'All-American Girl' (1994-1995)

All-American Girl follows Margaret Kim (Margaret Cho), an Americanized daughter of Korean immigrants, who must navigate the clashing cultures of her dysfunctional family.

It should be noted that the term "great" may be an exaggeration given the show's negative reception. Criticized for relying on stereotypes to underpin most of the "jokes," it's safe to say that All-American Girl hasn't aged gracefully. However, credit should still be given to the fact that it was groundbreaking for its time by placing an Asian American story at the forefront of network TV.

9 'Warrior' (2019-)

Set in the late 1800s, Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) — a martial arts prodigy — finds himself in San Francisco after migrating from China to find his sister. His life becomes much more complicated once he becomes a hatchet man for Chinatown's most powerful Tong.

Where this story is set in the extreme circumstances of the 19th century, its themes are just as relevant to the 21st. The only difference is that the characters literally fight against racism — physically and violently. From xenophobic citizens to institutional racism, Warrioris a show that explores the Asian American identity in interesting and creative ways. But to be fair, this isn't all that surprising, given that it's based on the works of the legendary Bruce Lee.

8 'PEN15' (2019-2021)

Exploring the struggles of adolescence, PEN15 follows comedians Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle as they play two middle-school outcasts going through 7th grade in the 2000s.

Where this show isn't overtly about "the Asian migrant experience," PEN15brilliantly explores how racialized differences in adolescence. Shown through the lens of Maya and her character arc, the show not only addresses racism and the dangers of microaggressions but also teardown the stereotypes of Asian characters and imbues them with more complexity.

7 'The Cleaning Lady' (2022-)

Having come to America to secure life-saving medical treatment for her son, Thony (Elodie Young) — a former doctor — struggles to make ends meet as the system fails her, leaving her undocumented and working as a cleaner. Her life only becomes more complicated as she accidentally witnesses a mob murder while on the job. Caught by the perpetrator, Thony is roped into his criminal organization by being its cleaner. In return, she's given the means to support her son.

Based on an Argentinian series,The Cleaning Ladyseeks to defy the stereotypes and stigmatizations of Asian immigrant workers, albeit by integrating it within a thriller genre. Viewers will be captivated by Thony's arc and her wild journey in her new life of crime. Not only will her sacrifices elicit empathy, but her maternal determination will move all that watch.

6 'The Family Law' (2016-2019)

Set in Queensland, Australia, The Family Law follows the chaotic lives of a Chinese-Australian family, shown through the lens of Benjamin Law (Trystan Gao), the 14-year-old middle child.

Given that Australia is home to a large Asian migrant population, basing a sitcom around their lived experiences only seemed fitting. What made this show even better was how ethnicity was never the narrative's driving force. Sure, there were cultural specificities. However, it never needed to rely on stereotypes. It was, first and foremost, a story about family, and it explored everything from marital breakdowns to childhood aspirations.

5 'Awkwafina is Nora From Queens' (2020-)

Struggling to navigate through young adulthood in Flushing, New York, Nora (Awkwafina) leans on the support of her beloved father, grandmother, and cousin in her journey of self-discovery.

As the story of how Awkwafina became Awkwafina, it's no surprise that Nora From Queens offers a unique tale of the Asian American experience — one that shows a family that has long assimilated into their new home state. It's a real breath of fresh air, especially with Nora's wild and foul-mouthed Grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) stealing the spotlight every time. True icon energy.

4 'Never Have I Ever' (2020-2023)

Bringing diversity to the coming-of-age genre, Never Have I Ever follows Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), an Indian-American high schooler who's still trying to deal with the sudden loss of her father.

Where this show features every teenage-drama trope one could ever imagine, it truly thrives in depicting the struggles of identity when growing up in an immigrant family. Never Have I Ever even placed the most "taboo" topics of the Asian community at the forefront, such as mental health and how one navigates through their grief. This is especially shown through Devi's relationship with her mother.

3 'Kim's Convenience' (2016-2021)

While running a family-owned convenience store in Toronto, the Kims — who are Korean immigrants — must also navigate the cultural barriers as they connect with their adult children.

Where Kim's Convenience is a great sitcom to watch when you want to unwind, it doesn't shy away from its depth and drama. Between Jung's (Simu Liu) estranged relationship with Appa (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) to Janet's (Andrea Bang) struggles in getting her parent's support in becoming a photographer — the show knows how to balance its beloved humor with common familial problems in a culturally clashing family.

2 'Ms. Marvel' (2022)

Head in the clouds and obsessed with Earth's mightiest heroes — especially Captain Marvel herself - Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) life changes forever when she suddenly gains cosmic powers from an ancestor's bracelet.

Where Ms. Marveldazzles with its thrilling superhero action, the charm really comes from the shared moments between Kamala, her family and the exploration of her culture. From the antics at home, Nakia's mission at the Masjid, the trip to Pakistan, and even the exploration of the Partition — this Marvel show's story-world is undeniably rich. What makes it even better is how Kamala's journey to heroism is underpinned by her ability to unify the fragmentations of her cultural identity. She isn't either/or. Her power comes from being in a place of her own — much like many other second-generation immigrants. Here's to hoping Kamala's future is just as complex in the highly anticipated, The Marvels.

1 'Fresh Off the Boat' (2015-2020)

A show set in the '90s, Fresh off the Boat revolves around a Taiwanese-American family who relocates from Washington, D.C., to Orlando, Florida, hoping to achieve the American Dream. Its initial airing broke barriers within Hollywood as it was the first time in around 20 years that an Asian American family was placed as the narrative focus; the last time was actually All-American Girl.

Luckily, with significant time passing, Fresh Off the Boat differed from its predecessor as it humanized the immigrant experience. Where it was filled with comedy, it wasn't tasteless. Instead, it perfectly captured the uncomfortable struggles of cultural differences and the experience of "otherness," albeit in a relatively light-hearted, palatable way.

