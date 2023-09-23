Artificial intelligence (AI) has been around for some time, but with the rise of AI chatbots, it is becoming a deeper part of everyday conversation. This has extended to the entertainment space as well, with many shows over the last decade, and even some as recently as this year, tackling the concept with unique spins.

From human-like AI beings to a digital afterlife, a sentient being manipulating society and a skilled hacker looking to take down an evil corporation, the best shows about AI run the gamut. But a handful of them rank among the best of the best.

12 ‘Almost Human’ (2013 - 2014)

It only lasted a single season, but Almost Human had an interesting premise. The Boys’ Karl Urban plays John, a police detective in the year 2048 who is paired with an android partner named Dorian or DRN-0167 (Michael Ealy) as part of a new directive. John, however, has a history with the robots who base their decisions on who to help and who not to help on logic alone.

RELATED: Shows Tech Startup Enthusiasts Must Watch

Exploring a high-tech futuristic world with memory recovery doctors, it’s really the growing relationship between John and Dorian, an older-model android that elicits more emotion-like responses, that’s at the heart of this sci-fi crime drama. J.J. Abrams is counted among its executive producers.

11 ‘Humans’ (2015 - 2018)

Image via AMC

The British sci-fi series is based on the Swedish series Real Humans and focuses on the effects of a future society occupied by anthropomorphic robots called synths. Along with heavy themes of AI in Humans are themes of consciousness, super-intelligence, and uploading of the mind along with how these technologies can impact society, culture, and psychology.

The series, which counts Carrie-Anne Moss, Ted Lasso’s Phil Dunster, and Black Panther’s Letitia Wright among its cast, is praised for its thought-provoking storylines and suspense. It’s a sci-fi series that those who don’t like sci-fi would even enjoy.

10 'Altered Carbon' (2018 - 2020)

Image via Netflix

Imagine a world where someone’s consciousness can be transferred to a different body, which becomes its “sleeve?” This is what the future world looks like in Altered Carbon, which takes place more than 360 years in the future, in the year 2384. The story begins when a former soldier and lone survivor of a rebel group of mercenaries named Takeshi, is pulled out of prison and offered the opportunity to get a new lease on life. That is, only if he helps solve a murder.

The lead character is played by Joel Kinnaman, Anthony Mackie, and Ray Chase throughout the series’ run. While complicated at times, the cyberpunk series is an ambitious look at an unbelievable future for AI technology.

9 'NeXt' (2020)

Canceled after only two episodes aired, Fox still aired the remaining episodes of the first season of NeXt. The sci-fi crime drama might not have lasted, but it has a wonderful cast. The intriguing premise in NeXt relating to AI may have seemed too much like art imitating life.

RELATED: Shows that Feature Cutting-Edge Virtual Reality

John Slattery plays Paul, a former tech CEO who left the company and became a vocal dissenter of AI technology once he saw what it could become. However, he is also suffering from a rare degenerative brain disease and is trying to keep that a secret. Meanwhile, the AI from his former company has gone rogue and Paul is seemingly the only one who truly understands the danger everyone is in, and the urgency in trying to stop it.

8 'Class of '09' (2023)

Image via FX

One of the newest series about AI, Class of ’09 takes place not only in the near future (2034) but also in the present (2023 and 2025) as well as the past (2009). The central characters are FBI recruits working in law enforcement at a time when AI is being integrated more and more into the investigative process. The idea is to use AI to help predict future crimes.

With a cast led by Brian Tyree Henry and Kata Mara, Class of ’09 has eight episodes in its first season, which received mixed reviews. Nonetheless, most critics love the unique structure, flipping back and forth to show different perspectives and the slow growth of AI in the field.

7 'Travelers' (2016 - 2018)

Image via Netflix

Eric McCormack stars in this post-apocalyptic series about special operatives in the future who are tasked with saving society from collapse. They do this by working as travelers, their consciousness sent back in time to occupy the host body of someone who is about to die. Interestingly, the travelers in Travelers can locate their targets easily using smartphones and GPS from today’s technology.

An AI monitoring system tracks the timeline from the future while the director of the mission uses young children as communicators, taking over their bodies for a short period without worry that it could kill them. The well-reviewed time-traveling TV series shows the depth of AI not only in creating robots but effectively turning humans into ones to complete various missions.

6 'Person of Interest' (2011 - 2016)

Image via Warner Bros. Television

AI is at the heart of this J.J. Abrams sci-fi crime drama about a reclusive billionaire and genius computer programmer named Harold Finch (Michael Emerson) who creates a program for the government that can predict terrorist attacks. But when he believes the power it wields could be used for nefarious acts, Harold decides to take his machine and go into hiding. Presumed dead, he enlists the help of a former special forces soldier and CIA operative named John Reese (Jim Caviezel), also presumed dead, who he thinks shares his same moral code.

RELATED: The Most Underrated Sci-Fi Shows You Haven’t Seen (Yet)

Together, the two use The Machine to predict bad acts before they happen, solve mysteries, and take down the people presumed to be involved. However, the AI can only detect that something will happen and who will be involved: it doesn’t always know who is the perpetrator and who is the victim. Person of Interest is enthralling, action-packed, and focuses as heavily on character development as each case. It presents issues of privacy, morality, and government control relating to AI.

5 'Upload' (2020 - )

With a more humorous take on AI and society’s obsession with it, Upload presents a future where a digital afterlife exists. Thanks to AI technology, human consciousness can be uploaded into all types of digital afterlives should their living family and friends be willing to pay for it. As with the real world, these digital afterlives are divided by social and economic class, and feature invasive advertising, add-on purchases, and constant manipulation of those with the pocketbooks.

The funny sci-fi TV series, which was renewed for a third season, is like a parody of the real world’s obsession with technology like AI. The various characters and clever writing make it among the best.

4 'Westworld' (2016 - 2022)

Image via HBO

Surprisingly canceled after its fourth season, Westworld left die-hard fans wanting more, with a cliffhanger ending that implied there was more story to tell. The dystopian sci-fi Western diverted greatly from its original premise, with only the original season based on the core story from the Michael Crichton film of the same name.

In this future world, an entire playground society has been built for the wealthy and elite as. They can live out fantasies that often involve “manly” activities, like battling gunslingers and bedding women. The “people” in Westworld are actually AI android hosts, all powered and controlled by an AI called Rehoboam. When the hosts, however, start to become sentient, retaining memories and developing something resembling feelings, the entire world explodes in mayhem. What’s most interesting about the portrayal of AI in Westworld is how human the hosts appear to be, so much so that fans don’t even know at times who is real and who isn’t.

3 'Mrs. Davis' (2023 - )

Image via Peacock

A biting commentary on the state of the world and a humorous albeit also serious warning for a potential dystopian future, Mrs. Davis combines comedy with drama and sci-fi. Betty Gilpin stars as Sister Simone, a nun who appears to be the only person on Earth who doesn’t bend to the will of a powerful AI that tells people what to do. The AI speaks to people through wireless headsets, speaking through people when it wants to reach people like Simone who refuse to listen.

RELATED: The Best TV Shows of 2023 (So Far)

When Mrs. Davis, however, wreaks havoc in Simone’s life, forcing her to perform an important task in exchange for destroying itself, it’s an opportunity too tempting to pass up. The ending is one fans will never see coming, with a big pay-off that is thought-provoking and eye-opening.

2 'Mr. Robot' (2015 - 2019)

Image via USA Network

A fascinating story, Mr. Robot stars Rami Malek as Elliot Alderson, a skilled and reclusive senior cybersecurity engineer by day who spends his nights trying to take down bad people, and an evil tech corporation, by using his hacking skills. It’s Elliot’s dissociative identity disorder, however, that leads to events, scenes, and even characters, that fans can’t quite understand. Who and what is real and what isn’t?

Mr. Robot delves deep into AI with the company E Corp, a fictional evil conglomerate on the show that owns everything from media companies to banks. What happens if this company is hacked and destroyed? As it turns out, massive mayhem, and Elliot is an all too willing participant in the hectic downfall. Mr. Robot is a gripping watch all the way through with episodes and seasons fans watch and re-watch to pick up on clues and intricate details in the complicated yet exciting interwoven stories and subplots.

1 'Black Mirror' (2011 - )

When it comes to TV shows about futuristic technology, Black Mirror takes the cake. As an anthology series, Black Mirror has explored AI technology in so many different ways. There have been episodes about AI technology implants that make it possible to see every person's entire life history through memories, dating all the way back to when they were born. In another, AI is used to help parents literally block out the ability for kids to see inappropriate images and acts, blurring real life while another shows how AI can bring a person back to life (sort of) through all their online activity.

The stories serve as warnings about the potential lengths technology like AI can take us, sometimes with drastically terrifying results. Each episode is entertaining, thought-provoking, and mirrors technology that exists today, from social media to virtual reality, online privacy to online dating. There's something different with every episode, and they can be watched in any order, making Black Mirror the perfect water-cooler conversation show.

NEXT: The Best 'Black Mirror' Episodes, Ranked According to IMDb