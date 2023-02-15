Whether someone is facing personal or professional challenges or merely desiring a change of pace, watching shows about making fresh starts can be a source of motivation and encouragement on that journey. By exploring the adventures of characters who are beginning new, audiences are offered a peek into the ups and downs of the journey and see the value and excitement in starting.

Whether they are confronting complex situations like the crew members on Dark Matter, chasing new dreams like the overly optimistic Ted Lasso, or just attempting to find happiness like the plucky Nell in Not Dead Yet, these shows all highlight the possibilities that come with searching for a new beginning.

1 ‘Not Dead Yet’ (2023-)

A newly single and broke Nell Stevens (Gina Rodriguez), the TV series Not Dead Yet follows Nell as she accepts the only job she can find — writing obituaries. Nell must restart the life she left behind nearly five years ago after learning that she can see and talk to ghosts.

Premiering on ABC Feb. 8, Not Dead Yet is based on the book Confessions of a Forty-Something F**k Up by AlexandraPotter and is perfect for anyone who’s stressed that their lives aren’t going according to plan, Nell learns that while she has undergone some setbacks, her life is now thrust in an entirely new direction with her newly discovered ability.

2 ‘Dark Matter’ (2015-2017)

The plot of the SyFy channel series Dark Matter is about the crew of a neglected spaceship after the members wake up with no memories of who or why they are there. As the team uncovers who they are, they must figure out how to work together and survive a voyage full of payback, backstabbing, and secrets.

Dark Matter’s fundamental premise is the concept of starting new. The ship’s name is Tabula Rasa, which in Latin means "clean slate." The show delves into the idea that everyone can start over, regardless of past actions or incidents, and that it is never too late to change.

3 ‘Younger’ (2015-2021)

The TV series Younger describes the story of Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), who faked her identity as a younger woman to get a job- as assistant to the head of Empirical Press, Diana Trout (Miriam Shor). After battling through a combative divorce from her gambling-addicted husband David Taylor (Paul Fitzgerald), Liza recognizes that she must balance her old middle age life with her resurrected 20s.

Choosing to try and join the workforce as a 26-year-old when she is actually in her 40s, Liza discovers that starting over is not just about changing her age but about embracing her authentic self and finding her place in the world. Liza realizes that making a new start is not just about putting on a disguise but finding the courage to be true to herself.

4 ‘Mom’ (2013-2021)

Christy Plunkett (Anna Faris) is a single mother who, after struggling with alcoholism and drug abuse, resolves to restart her life in California, working as a waitress in the TV series Mom. Christy also attempts to heal a bitter relationship with her mother, Bonnie (Allison Janney), who is also a recovering addict.

The series Mom navigates the challenges of sobriety and the complexities of a tricky mother/daughter relationship; Christy and Bonnie find themselves on a journey to construct a clean slate. While both characters face many setbacks, they welcome the power that comes with starting over and the importance of taking control of one's life.

5 ‘Tulsa King’ (2022-)

In the TV series Tulsa King, Sylvester Stallone portrays Dwight "The General" Manfredi — a New York Mafia capo. After finishing a 25-year prison sentence, Dwight is sent to Tulsa to establish criminal operations and find a new crew to help launch his new empire.

When Dwight is banished to Tulsa and admits that his mob family may not want him around as much, he forges his way and starts fresh on his own. Despite his criminal ties, Dwight always looks to correct mistreatment and injustice when he sees it in his own unique way.

6 ‘Hot in Cleveland’ (2010-2015)

Hot in Cleveland follows three senior entertainment industry veterans from Los Angeles: Melanie (Valerie Bertinelli), Joy (Jane Leeves), and Victoria (Wendie Malick), after their Paris-bound plane makes an emergency landing in Ohio. They eventually choose to stay in Cleveland and rent a home from caretaker Elka (Betty White).

While the semi-super stars attempt to escape Hollywood in Cleveland, they must also take stock of what is really important to them as they venture on to their new beginnings. Focusing on trying to revamp themselves and adjust to a new way of life, Hot in Cleveland reveals that ​​starting over can be as thrilling as it is rewarding.

7 ‘The Good Karma Hospital’ (2017-2022)

When disillusioned doctor Ruby Walker (Amrita Acharia) decides she wants to make a fresh start, she quickly discovers that it can be harder than she thought in the TV series The Good Karma Hospital. Ruby’s job at an under-resourced hospital in south India forces her to adjust to strange patients and bizarre coworkers.

The Good Karma Hospital is constructed on the theme of making a fresh start. Ruby encounters diverse challenges as she acclimates to her new life and begins to heal her patients and herself. She must also learn to develop new relationships and create a new work community.

8 ‘The Rookie’ (2018-)

The TV series The Rookie describes the story of John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), a man in his forties, who becomes the oldest rookie in his department. A newly divorced man and after accidentally helping police officers during a bank robbery, John decides to seek a new career as a police officer in the Los Angeles Police Department.

John packs up his gear and drives cross-country, hoping to start fresh. His evolution is seen not only as a police officer but as a person realizing how to adapt to a new environment. John’s divorced character, who is on a voyage of self-discovery after 40, prompts viewers that it is never too late to figure out their dream.

9 ‘Mayfair Witches’ (2023-)

When Neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario) accidentally uses her unrealized powers to burst an artery at the hospital she works for (not once but twice), she discovers that she is the heiress to a long generation of powerful witches in the TV show Mayfair Witches. Along the way, Rowan meets Lasher (Jack Huston), who tries to force her to join the coven at any cost.

Though not the standard fresh start genre, Mayfair Witches does focus on the characters, especially Dr. Rowan Fielding, who attempts to understand their complex and intertwined lives while confronting their past mistakes, overcoming their fears and insecurities, and embracing their unique supernatural strengths.

10 ‘Ted Lasso’ (2020-)

American college football coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is hired to coach an English soccer team in the Apple TV series Ted Lasso. Ted does not know he was hired for his soccer inexperience, hoping the team will fail, but Ted’s spirited and encouraging leadership proves unexpectedly triumphant.

Despite skepticism and doubt from the team and its fans, Ted's upbeat and chipper approach to life motivates those around him to see the excitement of starting over. Through his infectious eagerness and unwavering commitment, Ted confirms that making a fresh start is not just about winning games but finding purpose, building community, and welcoming change.

