HBO's Succession continues to receive critical acclaim and attract new fans thanks to its fantastic four-season run that brings viewers into the wealthy and toxic world of the chaotic Roy family. Like Succession, many other shows depict the 1% with admirable accuracy, quickly becoming critical and fan favorites.

Some series take a darkly comical approach, while others choose a straightforward depiction of what it's like to have that much money; a few shows opt for the other route, portraying what audiences think having that wealth is like. Whatever they decide, these shows remain brilliant examples of this particular genre, as evidenced by their high ratings in the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

18 'Dirty Sexy Money' (2007 - 2009)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 68%

Starring the extremely talented late Donald Sutherland who appeared in well-known films The Hunger Games and Pride & Prejudice, Craig Wright's scandalous family drama sees a lawyer named Nick George (Peter Krause) forced to take care of one of New York City's wealthiest families after his father mysteriously dies in a plane crash and he agrees to take his position.

Although slightly overlooked and not quite as popular as when it was released, Dirty Sexy Money is still worth the go if only for its juicy and addictive drama that will appeal to anyone who enjoys more over-the-top plots. With a ridiculously wealthy family at its center, Wright's satirical comedy about wealth and celebrity particularly in the United States also deserves a nod when the topic is the 1%. – Daniela Gama

17 'The O.C.' (2003 - 2007)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 68%

The first hit series developed by Gossip Girl co-creator Josh Schwartz, The O.C. features a similar premise to its successor — at least in how it is a teen TV show that takes audiences to a wealthy, upper-class neighborhood (Newport Beach, Orange County, California). Specifically, the story focuses on a troubled and gifted young man (Ben McKenzie) who becomes embroiled in the lives of a close-knit group of people.

Readers on the lookout for a show that is fit for younger audiences and also touches on themes of social class may find The O.C. the right choice. It may not be on the same level as other series mentioned on this list. However, the way it manages to entertain while also offering an intriguing social commentary makes it worthwhile and a must-see in this niche category. – Daniela Gama

16 'Revenge' (2011 - 2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 69%

Emily VanCamp and Madeleine Stowe starred in the ABC drama Revenge. The show focused on Emily Thorne, a young woman pursuing revenge against the family that framed her father for murder and ruined her life. Through cunning and ruthlessness, Emily disturbs the life of the people of the Hamptons, earning a mortal enemy in the equally formidable Victoria Grayson.

Revenge had four seasons of silly and over-the-top drama. However, the show was at its best when VanCamp and Stowe were locking horns, creating one of the best and most addictive rivalries in any modern show. Featuring gorgeous vistas, grand homes, and lavish parties in almost every episode, Revenge is a great depiction of the 1% that's perfect for fans who live for the drama and chaotic chemistry between the characters.

Revenge Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date September 21, 2011 Cast Emily VanCamp , Madeleine Stowe , Joshua Bowman , Nick Wechsler , Gabriel Mann , Christa B. Allen , Karine Vanasse , James Tupper Seasons 4

15 'Bel-Air' (2022 - )

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 77%

Image via Peacock

Will Smith's beloved '90s sitcom received a gritty remake with Peacock's Bel-Air. The show follows the same premise – a teenager from Philadelphia sent to live with his wealthy parents in the exclusive and elitist Bel-Air neighborhood. The protagonist (named Will Smith and played by Jabari Banks) soon encounters difficulties as he realizes how different his world is from the one he just moved into.

While the original sitcom took a lighthearted approach, the reimagined version opts for a more realistic portrayal of race dynamics and culture shock. Bel-Air is a great and often insightful portrayal of racial tensions and wealth, with stunning visuals and production values reinforcing its weighty themes. While it certainly takes a different perspective than Succession, it's depiction of the 1% remains.

Bel-Air Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date February 13, 2022 Creator(s) Andy Borowitz , Susan Borowitz , T.J. Brady Cast Coco Jones , Jordan L. Jones , Olly Sholotan , Adrian Holmes , Jimmy Akingbola , Cassandra Freeman , Akira Akbar , Jabari Banks , Simone Joy Jones Seasons 2 Main Genre Drama

14 'Arrested Development' (2003 - 2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 75%

Mitchell Hurtwitz's show is one of the most iconic television comedies involving family affairs. Thanks to its engaging narrative and memorable characters, it deserves a spot on this list. The story centers around Jason Bateman's Michael Bluth, who takes over family affairs after his father is imprisoned. However, he faces the rest of his spoiled life, with his dysfunctional family making his tasks unbearable.

Arrested Development is one of the best and most iconic shows about the wealthy, although the family at its center has seen better days. The show provides an entertaining depiction of those who formerly had it all and must now conform to the idea that they lost pretty much everything. Among Arrested Development's most valuable assets are the writing and the hilarious laugh-out-loud moments. – Daniela Gama

13 'The Crown' (2016 - 2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 81%

Image via Netflix

Oscar-nominated writer Peter Morgan created the Netflix historical drama The Crown. A fictionalized take on Queen Elizabeth II's life, the show chronicles her extensive life on the throne of England, from her ascension at 21 to her late age. Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton play the Queen throughout different stages of her life.

The Crown is Netflix's crowning jewel, earning critical acclaim and becoming a fan favorite. The show is an intimate and sympathetic portrayal of English royalty, giving audiences a glimpse of the lush lives of the House of Windsor. The Crown shows the pressures of being born into royalty but doesn't shy away from displaying the family's vast wealth.

Watch on Netflix

12 'Gossip Girl' (2007 - 2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Blake Lively and Leighton Meester starred in arguably the greatest teen show of the noughties. Gossip Girl followed the romantic and personal drama of a chaotic group of wealthy teenagers-turned-young-adults living in Manhattan's Upper East Side. It chronicles their friendships, how quickly they fall apart, who's in love with whom, and who's sabotaging each other.

Contrary to what many might believe, the original Gossip Girl has a surprisingly high RT score. The show was appreciated for what it was – a guilty pleasure with over-the-top drama featuring absurdly beautiful people wearing stunning gowns and designer clothes. It might've not been realistic, but Gossip Girl was escapism in its purest form.

11 'Empire' (2015 - 2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Image via FOX

Oscar nominees Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson star in the acclaimed musical drama Empire. The series chronicles the drama behind Empire Entertainment, a hip-hop music company run by the highly unstable and constantly-feuding Lyon family. The music fades into the background as the family's fighting takes center stage, all for control of the massive empire.

It might be one step above soap opera territory, but high production values, quality musical numbers, and spectacular performances from its talented cast more than compensate for Empire's flaws. Henson is especially good as the ferocious Cookie Lyon, one of modern television's best and most unabashed characters, and a breath of fresh air for television in the 2010s.

Empire Release Date January 7, 2015 Creator Lee Daniels, Danny Strong Cast Terrence Howard , Taraji P. Henson , Bryshere Y. Gray , Jussie Smollett , Trai Byers , Grace Byers Seasons 6 Main Genre Drama

Watch on Hulu

10 'The Gilded Age' (2022 - )

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

Julian Fellowes created the HBO historical drama The Gilded Age. Starring a massive ensemble led by Carrie Coon, Cynthia Nixon, and Christine Baranski, the show follows several characters living in New York City during the late 19th century. Like Fellowes' other series, The Gilded Age features an upstairs/downstairs narrative.

The Gilded Age received praise for its rich production values, seamlessly recreating late 19th-century New York with stunning detail. The narrative offers a dramatic but endlessly entertaining look at the lives of these wealthy characters, adding a historical spin to the traditional formula of shows about rich people.

9 'Downton Abbey' (2010 - 2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Image via PBS

Hugh Bonneville and Maggie Smith lead a massive ensemble in the English sensation Downton Abbey. The show follows the wealthy Crawley family and their servants living in the fictional Downton Abbey state in 1910s England. It kicks off with the sinking of the Titanic, which takes some important characters with it and leaves a wealthy individual without an heir.

Blending historical facts with fictional drama, Downton Abbey is a journey to the past to experience the lives of the aristocratic English families of yore. Elegant, slightly over the top, and with a stupendous cast of revered performers, Downton serves high drama by way of English etiquette. One Downton Abbey show and two movies later, fans can't seem to get enough of its story.

8 'Billions' (2016 - 2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Oscar nominee Paul Giamatti joins Emmy winner Damian Lewis in Showtime's drama Billions. The plot centers on the complicated dynamic between hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod, whose financial antics often have illegal undertones, and US Attorney Chuck Rhoades, who spends his time trying to prosecute Bobby.

Thanks to Giamatti and Lewis' performances, Billions is an addictive and surprisingly realistic look into the cutthroat world of Wall Street. It's full of unlikable characters who showcase all kinds of questionable actions that people are willing to do for the dream of being part of the 1%. Tense and over-the-top, Billions will satisfy viewers looking for compelling dramas about bad guys getting rich in all the wrong ways.