These shows offer a blend of eerie, intense, and sometimes humorous entertainment, creating a spooky and haunting vision that transcends Halloween. Get ready to be immersed in a binge-worthy fantasy realm. Each show has its own distinct storyline and characters, from the powerful witches of Charmed to the battle for the Seven Kingdoms in Game of Thrones, keeping viewers hooked and intrigued.

10 'Charmed' (1998-2006)

IMDb Score: 7.1/10

A group of sisters, Piper, Phoebe, and Prue discover they are witches. They band together in their ancestral home in San Francisco; they each have specific power which enhances as they fight off evil. As The Charmed Ones, they must protect the innocents from the evil of the supernatural world. The sisters challenge their specific powers as they develop into powerful witches.

The sisters fall in love as they uncover secrets of light and darkness surrounding fantasy San Francisco. Charmed first aired in 1998 which followed the classic show created in the 1970s, Bewitched. As Bewitched was a comedy witch series, Charmed was a drama series. Since 1998, there was remake in which streamed on the CW starring, Sarah Jeffery as Maggie, Melonie Diaz as Mel, and Madeleine Mantock as Macy.

9 'Dark Winds' (2022-)

IMDb Score: 7.7/10

The Dark Winds based on the "Leaphorn & Chee" novel series by Tony Hillerman and set in the 1970s, "Dark Winds" follows the FBI investigation of a bank robbery in Gallup, N.M., and the Navajo Tribal inquiry into the local murder of two Native residents. Lt. Joe Leaphorn, his new deputy Jim Chee, and Sgt. As the strange behaviors begin, two men battle of forces of evil.

A dark Western TV show aired on AMC in 2022, currently on sabbatical amid the writer’s strike and renewed for 3rd season. The Dark Winds gives a dramatic take on the real-life events of the fourteenth- and fifteenth-century sorcery and witchcraft cases from England. As the dramatic Western takes the viewers on a journey through the fourteenth-century witchcraft and the witchcraft beliefs over the centuries.

8 'A Discovery of Witches' (2018-2022)

IMDb Score: 7.7/10

A Discovery of Witches is a fantasy series based on the similarly-named novel of the `All Souls trilogy, written by Deborah Harkness. Teresa Palmer portrays Dr. Diana Bishop, a historian who is bewitched. She forms an unlikely alliance with Matthew Clairmont portrayed by Matthew Goode, a geneticist vampire as they discover how to protect the book and solve the riddles within as they dodge threats and dangers within the magical world.

As the unlikely friendship begins between Matthew and Diana, their love for each other begins to grow and uncover secrets about one another creating a romantic relationship. They expose the secrets of their supernatural world.

7 'True Blood' (2008-2014)

IMDb Score: 7.7/10

In Small-town Louisiana a waitress Sookie Stackhouse portrayed by Anna Paquin already is viewed as an oddball by her friends and neighbours, since she can read the minds of those around her. Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer), a 173-year-old vampire escapes his coffin which is filled with synthetic blood which makes it impossible for him to revolt against the urge to feed off humans. After Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin met on the show in 2008, they married in 2010.

True Blood is based on `Six Feet Under' creator Alan Ball is behind this series adaptation of best-selling novels by Charlaine Harris. Although this series is solely based on vampires, there are several challenges they face the most powerful antagonists of the vampire race, witches.

6 'The Vampire Diaries' (2009-2017)

IMDb Score: 7.7/10

The Vampire Diaries is based on the book series The Vampire Diaries written by L. J. Smith. The town of Mystic Falls, Virginia is surrounded by vampires, werewolves, witches, hybrids (werewolf/vampire), and ghosts. Damon Salvatore portrayed by Ian Somerhalder, a 178-year-old vampire a former vicious vampire falls in love with Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev), the Doppelgänger of his first love Katherine Pierce, the vampire who created him, and his brother, Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley), who also falls in love with Elena.

As they fight off the threats that come their way, they fight off their own battles to discover their humanity. Viewers are involved in the love triangle between Stefan, Damon, and Elena as they divide themselves between Team Damon or Team Stefan. Over the 8 seasons, the characters find their humanity move on into the afterlife, and fulfill their happy ending.

5 'Grimm' (2011-2017)

IMDb Score: 7.9/10

A Portland detective Nick Burkhardt, descended from a long line of warriors known as Grimms, defends his city from magical creatures known as Wesen, which are part human and part animal. Grimm is solely based on Grimm Fairy Tales by the Brothers Grimm. An occult detective fiction filled with horror and the supernatural. The characters undergo challenges as they face the horrors of the supernatural world in Portland.

A show filled with suspense and mystery through 6 seasons starting in 2011 and ending in 2017. Grimm first aired on NBC and received a 7.9 out of 10 on IMDb due to the creating a fondness for the fables which came to life throughout this series. The eerie, mystery, and police procedural show hooked viewers. This show was canceled due to it not being a cheap show to film, and the actors began negotiating contracts.

4 'Good Omens' (2019-2023)

IMDb Score: 8/10

Michael Sheen, David Tennant, and Jon Hamm, star in the series, which is based on the book of the same name by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. The fantasy series follows an angel, Aziraphale, and teams up, forming an unlikely duo with a loose-living demon, Crowley, and Gabriel, who is in charge of Heaven. They fight off the threats as they attempt to stop Armageddon. They find the missing Antichrist, an 11-year-old boy who is unaware that he is meant to bring the end of days upon humanity.

A British fantasy comedy series, viewers are filled with humor and fantasy as they devise plans to lure out the darkness of their fantasy world. The creation of this show changes the game of witch shows as it brings to life the humor of the demon and the angel allying to fight off the darkness.

3 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997-2003)

IMDb Score: 8.3/10

Sarah Michelle Gellar takes on the role of Buffy Summers in this TV version of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," based on the film of the same title, which starred Kristy Swanson. Buffy is a slayer, she was chosen from a long line of young women for a specific mission to seek and destroy vampires and demons. Her battles with evil are frequent, since Sunnydale, where Buffy and her friends live, sits atop a gateway to the realm of the demons.

Willow Rosenburg portrayed by Alyson Hannigan, is a witch and best friend of Buffy. She encounters the dangers of Sunnydale with the help of Buffy and Xavier. In a multitude of ways, the journeys these friends face show the supernatural world in a different light as the haunting drama series creates an intuitive and immersive experience for the viewers who continue to binge the series.

2 'The Originals' (2013-2018)

IMDb Score: 8.8/10

Klaus portrayed by Joesph Morgan, the original vampire/werewolf hybrid, returns to New Orleans - which his family helped build, to investigate rumors of a plot against him, in this spin-off of `The Vampire Diaries'. He finds his former protégé, Marcel, reigning power over its inhabitants, causing growing tension in the supernatural community. As his family Elijah (Daniel Gillies) and Rebekah (Claire Holt) team up to reclaim the city as their own, he embarks on the journey when discovers the impossibility of Haley (Phoebe Tonkin) being pregnant with his daughter.

This spin-off series was popular throughout The Vampire Diaries community because of the mysterious nature behind the first Original vampires. As the characters develop through the series, the viewers begin to care for Klaus, and Rebekah as they uncover secrets of their past and undergo changes to become well-liked characters.

1 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

IMDb Score: 9.2/10

George R.R. Martin's best-selling book series "A Song of Ice and Fire" is brought to the screen as HBO sinks its considerable storytelling teeth into the medieval fantasy epic. It depicts two powerful families -- kings and queens, knights and renegades. A deadly game is played to become the King or Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. The mystery behind the show as the viewers discover who the true king of the Seven Kingdoms is. Although this series is not solely based on the supernatural world, their world is filled with fantasy.

One antihero witch, Melisandre (Carice van Houten) in particular creates several challenges for the fight to the death to find the mystery behind the Seven Kingdom of the one true king. Melisandre, a high priestess who is 400 years old becomes manipulative and deceptive in her tasks to reveal the true king of the Seven Kingdoms. Game of Thrones is filled with White Walkers, an ancient race of formerly human ice creatures who came from the far north of Westeros.

