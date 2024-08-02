There are hundreds of good shows on Prime Video, from original content to classic favorites. That can make sifting through the platform difficult, especially when you don't quite know what you want to watch. To help you find the show that's going to hit the spot, we've compiled a list of the best shows on Prime Video so you can spend less time aimlessly scrolling and more time binging. Happy watching!

Editor's note: This article was updated August 2024 to include Batman: Caped Crusader.

‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ (2024 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

A spiritual successor to Batman: The Animated Series, Batman: Caped Crusader sees the Dark Knight go back to his detective roots, weeding out the elitist bad in the troubled cities of Gotham. Since the passing of the iconic Kevin Conroy, the titular hero is voiced by Hamish Linklater, making this an important passing-of-the-torch moment in the DC Universe. Suave, sophisticated, and soaked in the noir influence that has permeated Batman since its inception, Caped Crusader is a well-conceived, well-executed series. Although a troubled production saw it jump from Max to Prime, the show has found a home that cares for its quality — so much so that a second season has already been confirmed, with Prime putting plenty of its eggs in this bat-shaped basket. - Jake Hodges

‘Xena: Warrior Princess’ (1995 - 2001)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Xena: Warrior Princess is a fantasy adventure show that ran for six seasons between 1995 and 2001. Starring Lucy Lawless as the titular adventurer, the series was created by John Schulian and Robert Tapert and developed by R.J. Stewart and Sam Raimi. Besides Lawless, the show also stars Renee O'Connor as the only other main character, Xena’s companion Gabrielle, and features Ted Raimi, Kevin Smith, Hudson Leick, Karl Urban, and more in recurring and guest roles. Filmed in New Zealand, Xena: Warrior Princess started out as a spin-off of the show Hercules: The Legendary Journeys. However, over time, the enduring popularity of the show has helped cement Xena as an iconic character in her own right. The series’ success can largely be attributed to Lucy Lawless’s flawless performance as the powerful warrior. Now, over 20 years after its final episode, Xena: Warrior Princess remains a highly entertaining saga featuring a truly phenomenal action icon.

‘Code Black’ (2015 - 2018)

IMDb: 8.0/10

A medical drama with its finger on the pulse of reality, Code Black is based on an award-winning documentary of the same name and follows the comings and goings of an LA emergency room. Understaffed and overworked, the staggering weight of expectations haunts every day of this hellish hospital. Unlike other medical dramas, Code Black wants to unpack the realities of the healthcare system, sacrificing the sort of melodrama many have come to expect from the genre and replacing it with criticism of the system. Touching and brutally real, Code Black, for many, resuscitated a dying run of medical dramas. - Jake Hodges

'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' (2024)

A sequel to the 2016 movie Sausage Party, Sausage Party: Foodtopia is an adult animated show created by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Conrad Vernon and developed by Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir. The series catches up with the characters of the movie after they stood up to humanity and created a safe haven called Foodtopia. When Foodtopia is destroyed, our heroes must work together with humans to ensure their survival. Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton reprise their roles from the movie, and Will Forte, Natasha Rothwell, Sam Richardson, and Yassir Lester voice new characters. The original Sausage Party was an acclaimed film that was the highest-grossing R-rated animated movie at the time of its release. The sequel show promises more of the raunchy humor and inventive writing that made the movie so popular.

'The Boys Presents: Diabolical' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 6.9/10

This animated spin-off of one of Prime’s biggest-ever shows features a collection of short stories, each inspired by the original comic series. Thanks to the series’ format and medium, The Boys Presents: Diabolical features an impressive array of guest voice stars, from Michael Cera to Giancarlo Esposito. Excitingly, Simon Pegg, who plays Hughie’s father in the Prime series, finally gets to voice Hughie in Diabolical, with the iconic British comic actually the original inspiration for the character. Not for those who want a canonical addition to The Boys universe, Diabolical is simply spades of fun for lovers of the world this franchise is based in. - Jake Hodges

'My Lady Jane' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

Created by Emma Burgess, this new Prime series offers a spin on history, reframing the long-perceived notion that women were damsels in distress and showcasing their power and independence instead. The story follows a young Lady Jane Grey (Emily Bader) as her mother gives her away to the highest bidder. Not one to have her agency stolen by a backward societal concept, Jane takes matters into her own hands — and must also save the entire kingdom for good measure. Heartwarming, fierce, and energetic, My Lady Jane is a refreshing spin on an oft-told story, with the tale of Lady Jane Grey having been reproduced on many a media occasion. This time, liberties have been taken to create a unique, forward-thinking update on the story, with Bader’s central performance the perfect display of her burgeoning talent. - Jake Hodges

'Gen V' (2023 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 7.7/10

Gen V Release Date September 29, 2023 Creator Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, Craig Rosenberg Cast Jaz Sinclair , Chance Perdomo , Maddie Phillips , Lizzie Broadway

A spin-off of Prime’s hugely successful The Boys, Gen V follows a group of young superheroes who enter training, each with the knowledge that their abilities are not God-given and are injected via Compound V. With their superhuman talents put to the test on a daily basis, will the group be able to find their identity despite knowing of their unnatural backstory? With so much expectation surrounding this franchise, Gen V had the job of being both refreshing and similar to its predecessor, with the show’s creators achieving this marvelously. Packed full of shocking thrills and entertaining action, many have praised the show’s ability to take a mature IP and sprinkle in the anxieties and frustrations of coming-of-age, using the superhero metaphor to accurately depict the trials and tribulations of teenage life. - Jake Hodges

'Chuck' (2007 - 2012)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 8.2/10

This iconic action-comedy series follows the titular Chuck (Zachary Levi), an ordinary geek whose life is accidentally changed forever. After having all the public and private information of the government uploaded to his mind, Chuck soon becomes the most valuable asset to both the CIA and NSA. Adored by millions of fans, Chuck’s unique brand of comedy and penchant for action leaves a sense of spontaneity brewing in every episode. Just as much as it is about Chuck, the series is also about Yvonne Strahovski’s Sarah Walker, with the actress excelling as both a warm-hearted romantic partner and a thrilling highly trained operative. The highlight of this show’s success came in the Primetime Emmys, where it took home two awards across its five seasons. - Jake Hodges

'The Originals' (2013 - 2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 84% | IMDb: 8.3/10

A series that ran for five successful seasons, The Originals follows the Mikaelsons, a set of siblings who are the world’s first vampires. The original builders of New Orleans, the city is now in the hands of other powers, leaving the Mikaelsons to fight to the death for the rights to their city. A spin-off of the hugely popular The Vampire Diaries, The Originals takes many of the aspects that pushed that series into pop culture immortality and enhances them for a story bathed in lore and history. Featuring many an iconic character and endlessly quotable moments, the series’ critical highlight came in 2014 with a Primetime Emmy nomination, with many decreeing that the show deserved many more than just one. - Jake Hodges

'Maxton Hall' The World Between Us' (2024 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 67% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us (2024) Release Date May 9, 2024 Cast Damian Hardung , Harriet Herbig-Matten , Ben Felipe , Runa Greiner , Fedja van Huet

Based on the Mona Kasten book Save Me, Maxton Hall: The World Between Us is a German-language series that has taken Prime by storm. The story follows young Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten), a student who witnesses a dark secret that is buried within her school. Determined to keep her quiet, James (Damian Hardung), the son of a millionaire, dedicates his time to confirming her silence — but gets more than he bargained for when a romantic spark ignites between them. If you’re looking for the next great teen romance, look no further. Maxton Hall is an indulgent drama with an edge of comedy that perfectly encapsulates the wonder and angst of being a teenager. Both of the central pair have brilliant chemistry, thanks in no small part to a set of charismatic scripts. Simply put, there’s a reason behind Maxton Hall’s hype. - Jake Hodges

'Clarkson's Farm' (2021 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 9.0/10

Clarkson's Farm Genre Documentary, Comedy Debut Date June 10, 2021

Clarkson’s Farm is a British reality docuseries about Top Gear and The Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson and his farm in the Cotswolds. Directed by Gavin Whitehead, the series follows Clarkson running a farm near Chipping Norton, and it’s received great praise for raising public awareness of the British farming industry. An entertaining work of reality television with a delightful sense of humor, Clarkson’s Farm premiered in 2021 and became an instant hit with critics and audiences. The show is an unexpectedly grounded turn for its star, who takes a back seat to knowledgeable and funny locals who really steal the show. Popular both globally and locally in the United Kingdom, the docuseries’ second season premiered in 2023 and became Prime Video’s most-watched original series in the UK. Part 1 of Clarkson’s Farm Season 3 premiered on Prime Video on May 3, 2024, followed by Part 2 on May 10, and a fourth season is already in the works.

'Interview with the Vampire' (2022 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Interview with the Vampire Release Date 2022-00-00 Creator Rolin Jones Cast Sam Reid , Jacob Anderson , Eric Bogosian , Bailey Bass , Assad Zaman

Anne Rice's The Vampire Chronicles, Interview with the Vampire is a gothic horror series that follows the recollections of vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), who tells a reporter about his long, undying life and the complicated relationship he shares with his maker and lover, Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid). Created by Rolin Jones for AMC, the show is the first series set in AMC’s Immortal Universe, which also includes the show Mayfair Witches. Interview with the Vampire received largely positive reviews from critics, with special praise for the way the show incorporates the queer elements of Rice’s work that have only ever been implied in previous adaptations. A period drama, the series boasts excellent costumes and production value, which further propels this well-written and well-acted horror drama to greater heights. Anchored by the chemistry between its leads, Interview with the Vampire is a seductive piece of gothic fiction that unspools a full-blooded story of romance and damnation.

'Dinner with the Parents' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 5.0/10

Dinner with the Parents Genre Comedy Debut Date April 11, 2024

A single-camera comedy series adapted from the British sitcom Friday Night Dinner, Dinner with the Parents follows siblings who have dinner at their parents' house every week, where hilarity and dysfunction predictably ensue. Created by Jon Beckerman, the show stars Michaela Watkins, Dan Bakkedahl, Carol Kane, Henry Hall, Daniel Thrasher, and Jon Glaser. While the series doesn’t quite capture the magic of the original British show, Dinner with the Parents still has some laughs to offer. The show has a bit of a rocky start, but it picks up steam after the first episode. From that point forward, it’s a light and funny show that makes for some easy entertainment. The cast delivers great performances even when the plot is lacking, and Carol Kane, in particular, is an absolute delight to watch. If you’re on the lookout for a cringe comedy show that embarrasses and amuses in equal measure, then this is the show for you.

'Them: The Scare' (2021 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 7.4/10

The second season of the horror anthology series, Them: The Scare stars Deborah Ayorinde, Pam Grier, and Luke James, among others. The eight-episode season is set in 1953 and follows a Black family who moves from North Carolina to Los Angeles, where they find themselves targeted by evil forces. The Them series was created by Little Marvin, and while the show’s first season performed somewhat poorly with critics, Them: The Scare has received near-universal acclaim. Ayorinde, who also played a different character in Season 1, has received special praise from critics for her performance in the newest season. Though the series may not be quite as scary as it could be, what it lacks in usual horror fare, it makes up for with the horrors of systemic racism and generational trauma. It’s a gripping series that’s thoroughly engrossing from start to finish, with some great character moments along the way.

'Weeds' (2005 - 2012)

Rotten Tomatoes: 70% | IMDb: 7.9/10

Created by Jenji Kohan, Weeds is a dark comedy crime drama that stars Mary-Louise Parker as a recently widowed mother of two who supports her family by becoming the go-to pot dealer of her suburban neighborhood. The series also stars Hunter Parrish, Alexander Gould, Justin Kirk, Kevin Nealon, Elizabeth Perkins, Andy Milder, Allie Grant, Tonye Patano, and Romany Malco. Hilarious and dramatic in equal measure, Weeds was Showtime’s highest-rated show when it debuted in 2005. Although the show ended in 2012, its arrival on streaming services has led to a resurgence in interest. The series has received critical acclaim and won numerous awards, including two Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe. Though the show does get a bit uneven in later seasons, the first three seasons of Weeds make an excellent binge-watch, thoroughly engaging from start to finish. A sequel series has been in development at Starz since 2019, with Parker and Perkins set to return.

'Fallout' (2024 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 8.7/10

Prime Video’s Fallout is a post-apocalyptic drama series that expands on Tim Cain’s beloved video game franchise of the same name. Created by Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, the show is set in a far-future nuclear wasteland more than 200 years after the apocalypse and follows a young woman who ventures beyond her home in a fallout shelter in search of her father. The series stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and many more. Fallout premiered on April 10, 2024, to massive critical acclaim. A large part of that praise foes to Purnell, Moten, and Goggins, whose brilliant performances are a sight to behold. Add some impressive visual effects and meticulous production design, and you get one of the best video game adaptations we’ve ever seen. Unlike The Last of Us or Halo, Fallout isn’t just an adaptation of its source material — it expands on it by exploring an original narrative. In the process, the series manages to strike a delicate balance between honoring the game and creating a show that’s accessible for newcomers to the franchise.

'American Rust: Broken Justice' (2021 - 2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 77% | IMDb: 7.3/10

American Rust Release Date September 5, 2021 Creator Dan Futterman Cast Maura Tierney David Alvarez , Alex Neustaedter , Rob Yang , Jeff Daniels

American Rust: Broken Justice is Amazon’s revival of Showtime’s American Rust, released as a second season of the show. Created by Dan Futterman and based on Philipp Meyer’s eponymous novel, the series follows a police chief in a Rust Belt town, exploring the failure of the American dream in the context of a criminal investigation. The show features a talented cast that includes Maura Tierney, David Alvarez, Alex Neustaedter, Mark Pellegrino, and more, led by Jeff Daniels as Chief Del Harris. The first season received mixed to negative reviews from critics, who found the plotting and narrative depressing and lacking in clarity. However, the show’s cast received praise even then, and they’re even better in Broken Justice, with Jeff Daniels, in particular, delivering an engaging, must-watch performance. The revival makes some changes to the characterizations and mood without sacrificing the grittiness of its first season. The result is a show that’s far more interesting, keeping you thoroughly absorbed in this dark world throughout its 10 episodes.

'Bosch' (2014 - 2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 8.5/10