There are hundreds of good shows on Prime Video, from original content to classic favorites. That can make sifting through the platform difficult, especially when you don't quite know what you want to watch. To help you find the show that's going to hit the spot, we've compiled a list of the best shows on Prime Video so you can spend less time aimlessly scrolling and more time binging.

‘JAG’ (1995 - 2005)

Rotten Tomatoes: 67% | IMDb: 6.7/10

JAG Release Date September 23, 1995 Cast David James Elliott , Catherine Bell , Zoe McLellan , Patrick Labyorteaux , Karri Turner

Created by Donald P. Bellisario, JAG is a legal drama series that follows the “judge advocates” of the Navy’s Office of the Judge Advocate General. The show originally aired on NBC between 1995 and 1996 before being canceled and subsequently picked up by CBS for nine more seasons, ending in 2005. The series has often been called a mix of Top Gun and A Few Good Men and stars David James Elliott, Tracey Needham, Catherine Bell, Patrick Labyorteaux, John M. Jackson, Scott Lawrence, and Zoe McLellan. One of the earliest examples of a “Dad TV” show, JAG was quite popular with audiences during its original broadcast, with a global fan base. However, the series has received criticism for its right-wing narratives and cliched storylines. These days, JAG is best known for being the show that spawned the even more successful NCIS franchise, with many cast members appearing in both series.

‘Peep Show’ (2003 - 2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 8.7/10

Peep Show Release Date September 19, 2003 Creator Jesse Armstrong, Sam Bain, Andrew O'Connor Cast David Mitchell , Robert Webb , Matt King , Olivia Colman , Paterson Joseph , Rachel Blanchard

One of the greatest British sitcoms of all time, Peep Show follows flatmates Mark (David Mitchell) and Jez (Robert Webb), two men in their twenties who can’t seem to find their life’s purpose. Whilst trying to cling to mundane normality, the two end up in all sorts of strange scenarios — almost all of which lead to comedy gold. The minds of Mitchell and Webb are undoubtedly genius, with their work on British television throughout the 21st century the stuff of legend. Peep Show is their magnum opus, with them and the likes of Academy Award winner Olivia Colman, Matt King, and many others comprising one of comedy’s best ensembles. Innovative, often intense, and always hilarious, there’s nothing else quite like Peep Show. - Jake Hodges

‘Forever’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Forever Release Date September 14, 2018 Creator Alan Yang, Matt Hubbard Cast Fred Armisen , Maya Rudolph

Created by writer Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang (the creator of Parks and Recreation), Forever is a quirky, wonderfully odd, and surreal story about a married couple and their harrowed life. The series follows a married couple who have been living a comfortable but mundane suburban life in Riverside, California, for 12 years. Fed up with the same routine, same meals, and same conversations, they decide to shake things up by taking a ski trip, which takes an unexpected turn. Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph star as the leading couple, Oscar and June, respectively, and also serve as the show’s producers. Katherine Keener, Noah Robbins, Julia Ormond, Kym Whitley, and Hong Chau appear in various recurring and supporting roles. Forever premiered in September 2018 with seven episodes and earned a highly positive reception from fans and critics, who praised the jovial take on the tedium of married life. Sadly, the show was canceled after the first season. It’s a delightful series with an interesting perspective, even if it did end too soon.

‘Hannibal’ (2013 - 2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 8.5/10

The story of Hannibal Lecter has been told countless times, but this Bryan Fuller adaptation is perhaps one of the very best. The series stars the talented Mads Mikkelsen as the infamous psychiatrist, who is paired with FBI profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) to help find serial killers. However, unbeknownst to Graham, Lecter is always scheming and preparing to push his partner to the depths of sanity. Considered one of the best horror series of the 21st century, Hannibal is nothing short of a masterpiece in its genre, managing to bring an unrelentingly chilling atmosphere without ever compromising on story. With each component technically brilliant, prepare for your jaw to drop as this Primetime Emmy-nominated tale whisks you on a wild and frightful ride. - Jake Hodges

‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ (2024 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

A spiritual successor to Batman: The Animated Series, Batman: Caped Crusader sees the Dark Knight go back to his detective roots, weeding out the elitist bad in the troubled cities of Gotham. Since the passing of the iconic Kevin Conroy, the titular hero is voiced by Hamish Linklater, making this an important passing-of-the-torch moment in the DC Universe. Suave, sophisticated, and soaked in the noir influence that has permeated Batman since its inception, Caped Crusader is a well-conceived, well-executed series. Although a troubled production saw it jump from Max to Prime, the show has found a home that cares for its quality — so much so that a second season has already been confirmed, with Prime putting plenty of its eggs in this bat-shaped basket. - Jake Hodges

‘Xena: Warrior Princess’ (1995 - 2001)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Xena: Warrior Princess is a fantasy adventure show that ran for six seasons between 1995 and 2001. Starring Lucy Lawless as the titular adventurer, the series was created by John Schulian and Robert Tapert and developed by R.J. Stewart and Sam Raimi. Besides Lawless, the show also stars Renee O'Connor as the only other main character, Xena’s companion Gabrielle, and features Ted Raimi, Kevin Smith, Hudson Leick, Karl Urban, and more in recurring and guest roles. Filmed in New Zealand, Xena: Warrior Princess started out as a spin-off of the show Hercules: The Legendary Journeys. However, over time, the enduring popularity of the show has helped cement Xena as an iconic character in her own right. The series’ success can largely be attributed to Lucy Lawless’s flawless performance as the powerful warrior. Now, over 20 years after its final episode, Xena: Warrior Princess remains a highly entertaining saga featuring a truly phenomenal action icon.

‘Code Black’ (2015 - 2018)

IMDb: 8.0/10

A medical drama with its finger on the pulse of reality, Code Black is based on an award-winning documentary of the same name and follows the comings and goings of an LA emergency room. Understaffed and overworked, the staggering weight of expectations haunts every day of this hellish hospital. Unlike other medical dramas, Code Black wants to unpack the realities of the healthcare system, sacrificing the sort of melodrama many have come to expect from the genre and replacing it with criticism of the system. Touching and brutally real, Code Black, for many, resuscitated a dying run of medical dramas. - Jake Hodges

'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' (2024)

A sequel to the 2016 movie Sausage Party, Sausage Party: Foodtopia is an adult animated show created by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Conrad Vernon and developed by Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir. The series catches up with the characters of the movie after they stood up to humanity and created a safe haven called Foodtopia. When Foodtopia is destroyed, our heroes must work together with humans to ensure their survival. Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton reprise their roles from the movie, and Will Forte, Natasha Rothwell, Sam Richardson, and Yassir Lester voice new characters. The original Sausage Party was an acclaimed film that was the highest-grossing R-rated animated movie at the time of its release. The sequel show promises more of the raunchy humor and inventive writing that made the movie so popular.

'The Boys Presents: Diabolical' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 6.9/10

This animated spin-off of one of Prime’s biggest-ever shows features a collection of short stories, each inspired by the original comic series. Thanks to the series’ format and medium, The Boys Presents: Diabolical features an impressive array of guest voice stars, from Michael Cera to Giancarlo Esposito. Excitingly, Simon Pegg, who plays Hughie’s father in the Prime series, finally gets to voice Hughie in Diabolical, with the iconic British comic actually the original inspiration for the character. Not for those who want a canonical addition to The Boys universe, Diabolical is simply spades of fun for lovers of the world this franchise is based in. - Jake Hodges

'My Lady Jane' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

Created by Emma Burgess, this new Prime series offers a spin on history, reframing the long-perceived notion that women were damsels in distress and showcasing their power and independence instead. The story follows a young Lady Jane Grey (Emily Bader) as her mother gives her away to the highest bidder. Not one to have her agency stolen by a backward societal concept, Jane takes matters into her own hands — and must also save the entire kingdom for good measure. Heartwarming, fierce, and energetic, My Lady Jane is a refreshing spin on an oft-told story, with the tale of Lady Jane Grey having been reproduced on many a media occasion. This time, liberties have been taken to create a unique, forward-thinking update on the story, with Bader’s central performance the perfect display of her burgeoning talent. - Jake Hodges

'Gen V' (2023 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 7.7/10

Gen V Release Date September 29, 2023 Creator Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, Craig Rosenberg Cast Jaz Sinclair , Chance Perdomo , Maddie Phillips , Lizzie Broadway

A spin-off of Prime’s hugely successful The Boys, Gen V follows a group of young superheroes who enter training, each with the knowledge that their abilities are not God-given and are injected via Compound V. With their superhuman talents put to the test on a daily basis, will the group be able to find their identity despite knowing of their unnatural backstory? With so much expectation surrounding this franchise, Gen V had the job of being both refreshing and similar to its predecessor, with the show’s creators achieving this marvelously. Packed full of shocking thrills and entertaining action, many have praised the show’s ability to take a mature IP and sprinkle in the anxieties and frustrations of coming-of-age, using the superhero metaphor to accurately depict the trials and tribulations of teenage life. - Jake Hodges

'Chuck' (2007 - 2012)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 8.2/10

This iconic action-comedy series follows the titular Chuck (Zachary Levi), an ordinary geek whose life is accidentally changed forever. After having all the public and private information of the government uploaded to his mind, Chuck soon becomes the most valuable asset to both the CIA and NSA. Adored by millions of fans, Chuck’s unique brand of comedy and penchant for action leaves a sense of spontaneity brewing in every episode. Just as much as it is about Chuck, the series is also about Yvonne Strahovski’s Sarah Walker, with the actress excelling as both a warm-hearted romantic partner and a thrilling highly trained operative. The highlight of this show’s success came in the Primetime Emmys, where it took home two awards across its five seasons. - Jake Hodges

'The Originals' (2013 - 2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 84% | IMDb: 8.3/10

A series that ran for five successful seasons, The Originals follows the Mikaelsons, a set of siblin