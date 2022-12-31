Everyone's favorite detective character Sherlock Holmes made his literary debut in 1887 in the novel A Study in Scarlet by Conan Doyle. In the year 1900, Holmes made his on-screen debut in the 30-second silent film Sherlock Holmes Baffled, marking both the character's first film and the first-ever detective film.

As figured out by the biggest Sherlockians, Holmes was born on January 6, 1854, due to the character's love of the Shakespeare play Twelfth Night,deciding the mentions of the play were due to the twelfth night of Christmas being his birthday. In celebration of the British detective's 169th birthday this year, there are plenty of shows and films themed around Holmes that every fan should watch.

'Sherlock Holmes' Film Series (1939)

Beginning in 1939, a series of 14 films were released starring the beloved book character, starting with The Hound of the Baskervilles, which introduced the world to Basil Rathbone as Sherlock Holmes and Nigel Bruce as Sherlock's best friend John H. Watson.

The film was followed by The Adventures of Sherlock Holmessix months laterand concluded after seven years with Dressed to Kill in 1946, which marked the final time either actor would play their most notable roles. Most films in the series can be streamed on Amazon Prime or Vudu.

'Sherlock Holmes' (2009)

In 2009, Sherlock Holmes got a brand new face when Robert Downey Jr. took over the role in the titular mystery film. Downey Jr.'s portrayal of the iconic detective won him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor, while the film received two Academy Award nominations.

The movie follows Sherlock and Watson as they attempt to solve the case of London's latest series of murders by killer Lord Blackwood, who has other plans in mind for the crime-solving duo in this film that is available to stream on HBO Max and Amazon Prime.

'Elementary' (2012)

Image via CBS

In 2012, Johnny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu came together to put a unique spin on the classic tale of Sherlock and Watson on the CBS drama Elementary, which currently streams on Hulu. The series spent seven seasons on air and was noted as the first Sherlock adaption to showcase Watson as a female.

Elementary followed a modern-day Sherlock who leaves rehab in London for a stay in Manhattan, where he learns his father has assigned him a sober companion named Watson. After scoring a job as a police consultant, Sherlock soon realizes he and Watson make a good team after all.

'The Adventure Of Sherlock Holmes' Smarter Brother' (1975)

In 1975, the Sherlock franchise took on a musical adaption with The Adventure of Sherlock Holmes' Smarter Brother​​​​​​. The film starred Gene Wilder as Sherlock's brother Sigerson Holmes, who also wrote and directed the film.

This musical comedy tells the story of Sigerson Holmes, the seemingly invisible brother of the famous Sherlock Holmes, who sets out to prove his worth as a sleuth when he learns of missing government documents, enlisting the help of a records clerk and an aspiring opera singer, who wind up becoming a dream team in solving the case.

'Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?' - Episode: "Elementary, My Dear Shaggy" (2019)

Of all the famous monsters and ghouls that Scooby-Doo and the gang run into throughout the HBO Max series Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, no one ever expected the gang to meet Sherlock Holmes. But that's exactly what happens in the Season 1 episode "Elementary, My Dear Shaggy."

When the Mystery, Inc. gang goes on a tour of London and runs into some screaming skulls, they team up with a man who claims to be the real Sherlock Holmes in order to solve the case, wondering if he's an impersonator or the real deal.

'Young Sherlock Holmes' (1985)

The 1985 mystery movie Young Sherlock Holmes shows a whole new side to the detective when it follows a teenage Sherlock played by Nicholas Rowe, and made history as the first full-length film to feature an entirely computer-generated character with the stained-glass knight long before Pixar and DreamWorks.

When a teen Sherlock befriends John Watson while at boarding school, a series of murders rocks the school and sends the two on the case to solve the crime that involves a poisonous hallucinogen and getting trapped in a cult. Young Sherlock Holmes can be streamed on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime.

'The Great Mouse Detective' (1986)

From Peter Pan to The Little Mermaid to Frozen, Disney is known for putting an animated spin on classic characters in literature, and in 1986, Walt Disney Pictures took on the story of Sherlock Holmes with The Great Mouse Detective​​​​​​, found on Disney+.

Loosely based on the British detective, the film follows a sleuthy mouse named Basil, who takes on the biggest case of his career when a local toymaker goes missing and Basil must go up against his arch nemesis Professor Ratigan, who plans to rule the mousedom unless Basil can stop him.

'Mr. Holmes' (2015)

In 2015, Sir Ian McKellen took on the role of an aged and retired Sherlock in the British-American mystery Mr. Holmes, which garnered several award nominations and earned McKellen the honor of being the runner-up for the Best Actor award from the St. Louis Gateway Film Critics Association.

Mr. Holmes follows the detective as he nears the end of his life and has a crucial memory of an unsolved case that he must solve before his time is up, and is free to watch on PlutoTVand available to stream on Vudu.

'Holmes And Watson' (2018)

From Buddy the Elf to Chazz Michael Michaels, Will Ferrell has been known as plenty of notable characters, and in 2018, the actor took on the role of Sherlock alongside John C. Reilly in Holmes and Watson, which streams on Vudu and Amazon Prime.

This mystery comedy follows the two beloved detectives as they work to solve a murder at Buckingham Palace in a case full of twists and turns that could all lead to the Queen being the next victim if the duo doesn't solve it in time.

'Enola Holmes' (2020)

Image via Netflix

When she isn't wowing the world as the badass Eleven on Stranger Things, actress Millie Bobby Brown is blowing everyone away as the titular character of Netflix's Enola Holmes and its 2022 sequel Enola Holmes 2.

Brown plays the younger sister of Sherlock, who inherited her big brother's sleuthing skills, which she uses to outsmart both her brother and the rest of the world as she goes on a journey to find her missing mother, while the sequel sees the teen on her first case as a detective.

