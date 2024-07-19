Though Apple TV+ is still pretty new to the game, it's quickly established itself as one of the best streaming services around, with critically acclaimed shows like Ted Lasso and Severance. Whether you're looking for something to watch with the whole family, a thrilling mystery to take your mind off the real world, or some good old-fashioned star-studded prestige drama, we've got you covered with the highlight picks on Apple's streaming service. Browse our list of the best shows on Apple TV+.

‘Lady in the Lake’ (2024)

Apple TV’s run of excellent big-budget dramas continues with Lady in the Lake, a limited series starring Natalie Portman. Portman plays housewife Maddie Schwartz in 1960s Baltimore as her intrigue in an unsolved murder sets her on the path to becoming an investigative journalist. This stylish, sophisticated series makes for another in the line of monthly eye-catching releases from Apple TV in the wake of the likes of Dark Matter and Presumed Innocent. Lady in the Lake features a stellar ensemble cast but catches attention thanks to the inclusion of Portman. Enticing and thought-provoking, Lady in the Lake is a wonderful addition to Apple TV’s current slate of shows. - Jake Hodges

'Sunny' (2024 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Sunny The life of an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. As consolation, she's given Sunny, one of a new class of domestic robots made by her husband's electronics company. Genre Comedy, Drama Debut Date July 10, 2024

Based on Colin O'Sullivan’s novel The Dark Manual, Sunny is a 10-episode dark comedy mystery series created by Katie Robbins. The series stars Rashida Jones as Suzie Sakamoto, a woman living in Kyoto whose husband and son vanish in a plane crash. Suzie believed her husband worked with refrigerators, but when his company gifts her an exuberant domestic robot that he built, she starts to question what other secrets he may have been hiding. The series also stars Hidetoshi Nishijima, Joanna Sotomura, annie the clumsy, You, Judy Ongg, and Jun Kunimura. Ahead of its release, Sunny received great reviews from critics, with praise for its cinematography, its timely take on AI, and Rashida Jones’s layered performance in the lead. The show is part paranoid thriller and part contemplation on grief, with plenty of snarky humor thrown into the mix.

'WondLa' (2024 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 50% | IMDb: 7.3/10

WondLa (2024) Release Date June 28, 2024 Cast Alan Tudyk , D.C. Douglas , Sarah Hollis , Teri Hatcher , Gary Anthony Williams , Brad Garrett , Jeanine Mason

This family-friendly animated series follows Eva (Jeanine Mason), a young girl with enormous spirit and drive who has been raised by a robot caretaker inside a bunker. On the day of her 16th birthday, Eva’s bunker is attacked, leaving her to fend for herself on the strange alien-hosting planet of Orbona. For those who want eye-catching animated fun without a subscription to Disney+, this is the show for you. Bursting with vibrant visuals and a story ready to warm the hearts of all generations, WondLa is somewhat of a gem hidden in Apple TV’s extensive catalog. - Jake Hodges

'Land of Women' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 75% | IMDb: 5.9/10

Land of Women Genre Comedy, Drama, Thriller Debut Date June 26, 2024

Based on Sandra Barneda’s bestselling novel, Land of Women follows Eva Longoria’s Gala, whose life is suddenly flipped upside down when her husband’s financial misdealings start catching up with them. With her partner having fled, Gala, her daughter, and her mother must escape themselves, settling on the peaceful Spanish countryside — although how long they can last without their secrets being exposed is another matter. Fast-paced in moments but pensive in others, Land of Women takes the time to indulge in the gorgeous vineyards it is set in, remarkably turning a furious crime comedy into a beautiful travelog of sorts. Longoria is a delight in the lead role, using her expertise in comedy to create a rounded central character that can move from tears to laughter in mere moments. Land of Women is a wonderful addition to Apple TV’s catalog. - Jake Hodges

'Camp Snoopy' (2024 - Present)

IMDb: 7.5/10

Camp Snoopy Genre Animated, Family Debut Date June 14, 2024

One of the world’s most famous dogs, Snoopy (Terry McGurrin), is back with another animated adventure. After discovering that their Scouts troop might be at risk of dissolving, Snoopy and the team set off on a fun journey to earn all their badges, often crossing paths with Charlie Brown (Etienne Kellici) as he kicks back at Camp Spring Lake. It might be simply impossible to dislike Snoopy. This series feels like a touch of the old and a pinch of the new, managing to capture the same essence that Snoopy has always been known for, bolstered by an updated narrative and aesthetic feel. For fans of Snoopy and non-fans alike, this is well worth a watch. - Jake Hodges

'Presumed Innocent' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Presumed Innocent (2024) Cast Jake Gyllenhaal , Tate Birchmore , Kingston Rumi Southwick , Roberta Bassin

Based on Scott Turow’s 1987 novel of the same name, Presumed Innocent follows Jake Gyllenhaal’s renowned prosecutor, Rusty, whose legacy at the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s Office makes him one of the most admired in the state. However, said legacy — and the entire office’s — are brought into disrepute when a particularly horrific murder case has Rusty as the prime suspect. Reimagined by the brilliant David E. Kelly, this series oozes the palpable tension that radiates from the pages of the novel, with Gyllenhaal proving yet again that his acting chops are impeccable. Thrilling from minute one, Presumed Innocent becomes the next in a long line of big-budget Apple TV series, with the streamer proving to be right up there as one of the best. - Jake Hodges

'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' (2023 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Release Date November 17, 2023 Cast Christopher Heyerdahl , Mari Yamamoto , Kurt Russell , Qyoko Kudo

This blend of sci-fi and action based on the Godzilla franchise follows half-siblings Cate (Anna Sawai) and Kentaro Randa (Ren Watabe), who decide to investigate their father’s involvement with an organization monitoring giant monsters known as Monarch. The series also follows the early development of the organization over 50 years prior. A pulse-racing action adventure that never sacrifices character development for extravagant set-pieces, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is enormous fun. Bringing together both Kurt and Wyatt Russell (although they never share any scenes), the show features an outstanding ensemble that perfectly captures the magnitude of the story, both in the past and present. A rollercoaster ride fit for the big screen, fans should feel lucky that this one was made for the small one. - Jake Hodges

'Awkward' (2011 - 2016)

Rotten Tomatoes: 78% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Awkward Genre Comedy, Drama, Romance Debut Date July 19, 2011

Created by Lauren Iungerich, Awkward follows 15-year-old Jenna Hamilton (Ashley Rickards), at the precipice of adulthood, who finds herself feeling both invisible and unpopular among her peers. However, when an unfortunate accident is mistaken for a suicide attempt, Jenna becomes suddenly popular, leading to a moral dilemma for the ages. By condensing all of the worries and troubles of a teenage mind into a ball of comedic triumph, Awkward becomes the flagship show for disenfranchised teens dreaming of a way out. By proving that popularity doesn’t equal happiness, Awkward manages to both entertain and inform with the possibility of actually changing a young life for the better. Brilliantly funny and often raunchy, Awkward is one of MTV’s best offerings of the 2010s. - Jake Hodges

'The Big Cigar' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 72% | IMDb: 5.5/10

The Big Cigar (2024) Release Date May 17, 2024 Cast Andre Holland , Alessandro Nivola , Tiffany Boone , PJ Byrne , Marc Menchaca , Moses Ingram , Rebecca Dalton , Olli Haaskivi , Jordane Christie , Glynn Turman Creator(s) Janine Sherman Barrois

Developed by Jim Hecht, The Big Cigar is a biographical drama thriller miniseries that recounts how Black Panther Party founder Huey P. Newton escaped to Cuba with the help of a Hollywood producer and a fake movie. The miniseries is based on Joshuah Bearman’s 2012 Playboy article of the same name and stars André Holland as Newton, appearing alongside Alessandro Nivola, Tiffany Boone, P. J. Byrne, and Marc Menchaca. While critical reception of The Big Cigar has been somewhat mixed, the show has received praise for Holland’s performance as Huey P. Newton, which is powerful and compelling. The series isn’t nearly as wild as it sounds, putting the focus firmly on real politics and real people rather than the larger-than-life fake movie that saved Newton from the FBI. And while it does fall somewhat short of its potential, The Big Cigar presents an interesting take on a famous political figure, looking for the human being behind the legend.

'Masters of the Air' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Read Our ReviewAn American war drama miniseries created by John Shiban and John Orloff, Apple TV+’s Masters of the Air is based on Donald L. Miller’s 2007 book of the same name and is executive produced by Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, and Gary Goetzman. The nine-episode series follows the story of a World War II bomber crew in eastern England and serves as a companion piece to the iconic shows Band of Brothers and The Pacific. The show boasts an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, and Barry Keoghan. Masters of the Air has received largely favorable reviews from critics, with great praise for its well-written characters and near-perfect production. While the series’ visual effects have been criticized, the human drama and storytelling more than make up for those flaws. While based on a true story, the series is a work of historical fiction that’s rooted in real facts but aims to fly higher, and the result is a thoroughly entertaining WWII drama.

'Dark Matter' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 69%

Dark Matter is a sci-fi series created by Blake Crouch that’s based on his 2016 novel of the same name. This eight-episode show follows a physicist who finds himself transported to a parallel version of his life and must find a way back to his own world. The series stars Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, and more. The series has been positively received by critics, who have hailed it as a pleasingly twisty sci-fi thriller and a decent adaptation of Crouch’s novel. The series is anchored by Joel Edgerton’s performance as the varied versions of the protagonist, sharing great onscreen chemistry with both Jennifer Connelly and Alice Braga. Though its premise is hardly a fresh one, the show’s focus on regrets and the lives we could have lived is what makes it such an intriguing series.

'The Completely Made-Up Adventure of Dick Turpin' (2024 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% | IMDb: 7.0/10

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin Release Date March 1, 2024 Cast Noel Fielding , Duayne Boachie , Ellie White , Marc Wootton , Dolly Wells , Mark Heap , David Threlfall , Geoff McGivern , Joe Wilkinson , Kiri Flaherty , Hugh Bonneville , Asim Chaudhry , Greg Davies Creator(s) Claire Downes , Ian Jarvis , Stuart Lane

Though he may not be quite as popular today as he used to be, Dick Turpin is a legendary British highwayman whose exploits have been romanticized in a number of Robin Hood-style stories. Was he really as dashing and charming as the stories make him out to be? Probably not, and that’s the key concept of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin. A fictional take on Turpin’s life starring Noel Fielding as the title character, the series follows Turpin’s journey to becoming England’s greatest highwayman while staying one step ahead of the law (and other, better criminals). A hilarious work of historical comedy, The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin has received largely favorable reviews from critics. The series shows the famous highwayman as little more than a petty thief with dreams of making it big, with Fielding playing the ironic hero to perfection. The show is an absurdly funny watch, comparable to other great historical comedies like the Blackadder series and the 1993 Mel Brooks movie Robin Hood: Men in Tights.

'Franklin' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 55% IMDb: 7.0/10

Read Our ReviewA biographical drama miniseries about Benjamin Franklin, Apple TV+’s Franklin stars Michael Douglas as the Founding Father. Based on a 2005 book by Stacy Schiff, the show follows the eight-year period when Franklin was in France trying to convince King Louis XVI to support the United States in the American Revolutionary War. Directed by Tim Van Patten and written by Kirk Ellis and Howard Korder, the show’s cast also includes Noah Jupe, Daniel Mays, Ludivine Sagnier, and Eddie Marsan, among others. Franklin premiered on April 12, 2024, and has received generally favorable reviews from critics. While the show’s plot and narrative are on the dry side, Michael Douglas’s performance in the lead role is what gives this period drama its spark. With an engaging combination of cunningness and humor, Douglas’ take on Benjamin Franklin is one you won’t easily forget.

'Sugar' (2024 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% IMDb: 8.0/10

Sugar (2024) Release Date April 5, 2024 Cast Colin Farrell , Nate Corddry , Massi Furlan , Bernardo Badillo , Sydney Chandler , Dennis Boutsikaris Creator(s) Mark Protosevich

Read Our ReviewAn off-beat noir drama with a fascinating lead, Sugar is a mystery series created by Mark Protosevich that stars Colin Farrell as an LA private detective. The show’s star-studded cast also features the likes of Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Amy Ryan, and Nate Corddry. The eight-episode series follows John Sugar (Farrell), a private detective, as he investigates the disappearance of a Hollywood producer's granddaughter. Critical reception to Sugar has been largely positive, and Farrell, in particular, is amazing as a Humphrey Bogart-esque private eye who unearths unexpected secrets and wrestles personal demons like the best of them. Farrell’s cool, understated performance is the main reason to watch the series, but the plot and narrative are quite enjoyable as well, especially if you’re a fan of pulpy detective fiction. The show is very much a take on classic noir, and while it’s not without flaws, Sugar is a welcome treat for fans of the genre. It’s a combination of Alfred Hitchcock and Dashiell Hammet with a modern sensibility — and it just might be your new favorite detective show.

'Manhunt' (2024 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 87% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Read Our Review

