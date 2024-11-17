While British television has always enjoyed a special place in global pop culture, the age of streaming has made it so much easier to access the best small-screen gems from across the pond. For fans of British TV classics, BritBox is a go-to streaming service, with its catalog entirely dedicated to British series and movies. Created in 2017 by ITV and the BBC, BritBox has a massive library that includes both iconic classics and hidden gems. To make things a little easier, we’ve put together a hand-picked list of the very best shows you can stream on the service. So read on to discover the best shows on BritBox right now.

For more recommendations, be sure to check out our lists of the best British shows on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video and our guide to the best murder mystery shows on BritBox.

‘Time’ (2021 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 8.2/10

A prison drama anthology series, Time was created by Jimmy McGovern, who also co-wrote the show with Helen Black. Each three-part season follows a new story set in prison with an ensemble cast, the first led by Sean Bean and Stephen Graham. In its first season, Time follows the story of a newly imprisoned man and a prison officer trying to do his best. A second season, starring Jodie Whittaker, Tamara Lawrance, and Bella Ramsey, was released in 2023.

Time’s first season received near-universal acclaim from critics, with praise for its performances and narrative, and the second was quite well-received as well. Both Bean and Graham have received accolades for their compelling performances in the show, with Bean winning the 2022 BAFTA TV Award for Best Actor and Graham receiving a nomination for Best Supporting Actor. The show also won the Best Mini-Series Award at the ceremony. It might be a relatively short watch, but Time Season 1 is a powerful work of dramatic television that hammers home its central message without any grandstanding.

Watch on BritBox

‘Des’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Des Genre Drama, Crime, Thriller Debut Date September 14, 2020

Based on the true story of Scottish serial killer Dennis Nilsen, Des is a three-part crime drama miniseries. The series begins with Nilsen’s arrest in 1983 after human remains were discovered blocking a drain near his London home. To their surprise, the killer begins to freely admit his crimes to the police, but as we progress through the investigation and trial, the truth becomes harder to pin down. The show stars David Tennant as Dennis Nilsen, with Daniel Mays, Jason Watkins, Ron Cook, Barry Ward, Ben Bailey Smith, and more.

Des was quite a hit with audiences when it premiered in September 2020, watched by over five million viewers on ITV. The show has also received critical acclaim, with special praise for David Tennant’s chilling performance as the central serial killer. Tennant went on to win the International Emmy for Best Actor for his performance in Des, and the role is arguably one of his very best. Des is an intelligent and chilling work of true crime drama, with brilliant performances and a story that’s eerily captivating from start to finish.

Watch on BritBox

‘Luther’ (2010 - 2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 8.4/10

Luther Release Date May 4, 2010 Writers Neil Cross Cast Idris Elba , Ruth Wilson , Steven Mackintosh , Indira Varma , Paul McGann , Saskia Reeves , Warren Brown , Dermot Crowley , Nikki Amuka-Bird , Aimee-Ffion Edwards

Written and created by Neil Cross, Luther is a psychological crime thriller series starring Idris Elba in the titular role. The series follows a brilliant detective consumed by his personal demons as he takes on cunning and brutal criminals. Simultaneously, he must also navigate a complicated relationship with his sometimes-nemesis, Alice Morgan (Ruth Wilson). Simply put, it's a morally ambiguous and decidedly hardboiled detective story with a charismatic protagonist and well-written characters. The show features an ensemble supporting cast that includes Steven Mackintosh, Indira Varma, Paul McGann, Saskia Reeves, Dermot Crowley, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and more.

Luther premiered in 2010 to favorable reviews, with critics praising Elba’s performance and the show’s gritty narrative. The series aired for a total of twenty episodes across five seasons, all of which were quite well-received by audiences. The show has also earned several accolades, including eleven Emmy nominations. Though the series has ended, a feature film continuation, Luther: The Fallen Sun, was released in 2023.

Watch on BritBox

‘Killing Eve’ (2018 - 2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% | IMDb: 8.1/10

Killing Eve Release Date April 8, 2018 Cast Sandra Oh , Fiona Shaw , Kim Bodnia

Starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, Killing Eve is a spy thriller series that follows a complicated cat-and-mouse story between a British intelligence investigator and a murderous assassin. Based on the Villanelle novels by Luke Jennings, the series stars Oh as MI5 analyst Eve Polastri and Comer as Villanelle, with Fiona Shaw, Owen McDonnell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and more in supporting roles.

While the show does follow a continuous story, each season is led by a different female head writer: Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Season 1, Emerald Fennell for Season 2, Suzanne Heathcote for Season 3, and Laura Neal for Season 4. Almost universally acclaimed at the time of its release, Killing Eve was one of the most popular shows of the late 2010s and early 2020s. While its reception did go down towards the end, the series has found a strong fan base around the world, largely thanks to its excellent performances. Anchored by Oh and Comer’s chemistry, Killing Eve is a thrilling, female-driven story that’s entertaining and stylishly put together.

Watch on BritBox

‘Being Human’ (2009 - 2013)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Being Human Genre Horror, Supernatural, Comedy, Drama Debut Date February 18, 2008

A supernatural comedy-drama series, Being Human was created and written by Toby Whithouse. The series follows a ghost, a werewolf, and a vampire who live together and attempt to find a “normal” life among the humans around them. The show’s pilot episode starred Andrea Riseborough, Russell Tovey, and Guy Flanagan, with Flanagan and Riseborough replaced by Aidan Turner and Lenora Crichlow in the series. More stars were added to the cast over the course of the show’s five seasons, including Sinead Keenan, Michael Socha, Damien Molony, and Kate Bracken.

Being Human’s TV pilot wasn’t very well-received by critics, but it attracted a large viewership and set off an online petition that helped win it the green light from the BBC. Since then, the general critical reception of the show has been quite positive, and the series is one of the most popular titles on BBC’s iPlayer. Its success has led to the creation of a spinoff web series, Becoming Human, and an eponymous North American remake starring Sam Huntington, Sam Witwer, and Meaghan Rath.

Watch on BritBox

‘Blue Lights’ (2023 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 8.1/10

Blue Lights Genre Police Procedural, Crime Drama Debut Date March 27, 2023

A Northern Irish police procedural, Blue Lights is created and written by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson. Set in a fictional police station in Belfast, the series follows three probationary officers and the experienced officers who train them as they work to keep the peace. The show stars Siân Brooke, Katherine Devlin, Nathan Braniff, and Richard Dormer.

Blue Lights premiered on BBC One in March 2023 to critical acclaim and high viewership, both of which the show repeated with its second season, released in 2024. A well-written and well-acted procedural, Blue Lights is an engaging police drama that steers away from the cliffhangers and into character exploration. The show has also received several accolades, including a National Television Award nomination for Best New Drama. It’s no surprise the show’s second season was announced even before the first one ended, and two more seasons of Blue Lights have already been confirmed.

Watch on BritBox

‘Chewing Gum’ (2015 - 2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.7/10

Chewing Gum Release Date October 6, 2015 Creator(s) Michaela Coel Cast Michaela Coel , Robert Lonsdale , Danielle ISaie , John MacMillan , Tanya Franks , Kadiff Kirwan

Created and written by Michaela Coel, Chewing Gum is a sitcom based on Coel’s 2012 play Chewing Gum Dreams. The series follows Coel as a religious, Beyoncé-obsessed virgin who has various misadventures as she tries to learn more about the world and sex. Besides Coel, the show also stars Danielle Isaie, Robert Lonsdale, John MacMillan, Tanya Franks, Kadiff Kirwan, Susan Wokoma, Shola Adewusi, and more.

Chewing Gum premiered on E4 in 2015, and a second season was released in 2017. Both seasons of the show have received universal acclaim from critics, with praise for its performances, humor, and bold storytelling. The series has earned several accolades as well, with Coel’s work on the show earning her BAFTAs for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme and Breakthrough Talent. While she is better known for her Emmy-winning 2020 series I May Destroy You, Chewing Gum is an excellent (if underappreciated) showcase of Coel’s talents as an actor and writer.

Watch on BritBox

‘Downton Abbey’ (2010 - 2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 8.7/10

One of the most popular British historical dramas of the 2010s, Downton Abbey was created and co-written by Julian Fellowes. Set on a country estate between 1912 and 1926, the series follows the Crawley family and their servants, exploring their lives in the context of historical events like the sinking of the Titanic and the First World War. The show boasts an ensemble cast that includes Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jessica Brown Findlay, Maggie Smith, Dan Stevens, and many more.

Downton Abbey was a massive international hit throughout its six seasons and received near-universal acclaim from critics. A gorgeously produced period drama with an absorbing story, the series also earned several accolades, including a record number of Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe Award. Though the show ended with its sixth season in 2015, the story has been continued as a film series that includes 2019’s Downton Abbey, 2022’s Downton Abbey: A New Era, and an untitled third film set to arrive in September 2025.

Watch on BritBox

‘Pride and Prejudice’ (1995)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 8.8/10

Adapted from Jane Austen’s 1813 novel by Andrew Davies, 1995’s Pride and Prejudice is a six-episode television drama. Starring Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth as Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy, respectively, the series follows the story of their unusual relationship that begins with animosity yet slowly blooms into something more. Produced by Sue Birtwistle and directed by Simon Langton, the series also stars Adrian Lukis, Alison Steadman, Benjamin Whitrow, Susannah Harker, Julia Sawalha, Polly Maberly, Lucy Briers, and more.

This particular version of Pride and Prejudice is arguably one of the most successful adaptations of the classic source material. The series was a huge hit with both critics and audiences and went on to earn several accolades, including an Emmy for its Costume Design. The show has also been praised for its performances, launching Colin Firth to stardom and winning Jennifer Ehle the BAFTA Television Award for Best Actress. Its incredible success has made Pride and Prejudice a modern TV classic with a devoted international fan following.

Watch on BritBox

‘Sherlock’ (2010 - 2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 78% | IMDb: 9.1/10

A modern adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's legendary Sherlock Holmes stories, Sherlock is a mystery drama series created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss. Set in present-day (2010s) London, the show stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as Sherlock Holmes and Doctor John Watson, respectively. Other notable cast members include Rupert Graves, Una Stubbs, Louise Brealey, Andrew Scott, Amanda Abbington, Gatiss, and more.

A globally popular and critically acclaimed series, Sherlock aired for four seasons and a Christmas special, with a total of 13 episodes. The series has been praised for its writing, performances, and production value. Smartly crafted and full of fascinatingly deceptive storylines, the show is widely hailed as a successful modernization of the Sherlock Holmes canon. The series earned a host of awards as well, including Emmys, BAFTAs, and a Golden Globe — and was even commemorated on a series of UK postage stamps in 2020.

Watch on BritBox