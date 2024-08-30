Fall is nearly upon us, and Disney+ is bringing several of its IPs, both new and old, for the month of September. This season is all about LEGOs, witches, stars, and more as these and more begin invading the platform this Fall season. As Disney+ fans might be expecting, there's more than a few recognizable characters that will have the spotlight on the Disney-owned platform.

Disney+ tends to keep a lot of its surprises on the hush-hush up until closer to their releases, but we do have a pretty good idea for whats in store for the streamer. To find out what's in store for the network in the coming month, here are seven of the best movies and shows coming to Disney+ in September 2024. Keep in mind that some of these shows require an additional subscription to Hulu.

'English Teacher' Season 1

(2024-)

Image via FX

Available: September 2, 2024 (Weekly, two-episode premiere, premieres first on FX then next day on Hulu) Genre: Comedy Cast: Brian Jordan Alvarez, Savanna Gann, Sarah Kopkin, Emily Topper, Matthew Smitley, Michael Andrew Ajazi, and Treylan Newton

Class is in session with the new FX original comedy, English Teacher. A fittingly more mature version of Abbott Elementary set in a high school, English teacher Evan (Brian Jordan Alvarez) is trying his hardest to reach the kids of his classes to teach them about what the world has to offer. High schoolers, being the infamously rebellious bunch they are, are going to make that goal difficult, but it's something that Evan thinks he can handle.

English Teacher premieres with a two-episode premiere on FX on Monday, September 2nd, 2024, before becoming available to stream on Disney+ via Hulu the next day on Tuesday, September 3rd, 2024. New episodes will premiere on FX every following Monday and on Disney+/Hulu every following Tuesday.

English Teacher (2024) 8 10 English Teacher is a comedy series that follows Evan Marquez, a gay high school English teacher in Austin, Texas. The series focuses on Evan and his colleagues as they navigate the challenges of modern education, dealing with both students and parents in an ever-changing social landscape. Release Date September 2, 2024 Cast Brian Jordan Alvarez , Savanna Gann , Sarah Kopkin , Ben Bondurant , Treylan Newton , Matthew Smitley , Mason Douglas , Ralphael Lester Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1

'LEGO Pixar: Bricktoons' (Mini-series)

(2024-)

Image via Disney

Available: September 4, 2024 (Full series) Genre: Family, comedy, animation

Your favorite Pixar films are getting a LEGO makeover with the short form limited series, LEGO Pixar: Bricktoons. The new show will be delivering several short stories from across the animation company's vast catalog of films, including Cars, Coco, Brave, Finding Nemo, and The Incredibles. While it's being billed as a mini-series, there's always the possibility that LEGO Pixar: Bricktoons could return to tell more Pixar stories, perhaps even with Toy Story, Monsters Inc, Up, Ratatouille, WALL-E, and more. LEGO is beating Pixar to the punch a little bit here, as Pixar is set to release their own shows later this year with the original anthology show Win or Lose and the Inside Out spin-off Dream Productions.

The complete series of LEGO Pixar: Bricktoons will be available to stream on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 4th, 2024.

Watch on Disney+

'The Old Man' Season 2

(2022-)

Image via FX

Available: September 12, 2024 (Weekly, two episodes at launch, premieres first on FX then next day on Hulu) Genre: Action, Drama Created by: Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine Cast: Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brennemen, Jessica Harper, and Bill Heck

After a long two-year wait, The Old Man is finally back in the saddle for Season 2. Perhaps the closest thing we'll ever get to Jeff Bridges starring in a John Wick story, Bridges returns as former CIA agent Dan Chase, who lost just about everything at the end of Season 1. The titular "old man" is ready to get vengeance for his losses, and in order to succeed, he'll need to make amends with an old rival, Harold Harper (John Lithgow).

The Old Man Season 2 premieres with a two-episode premiere on FX on Thursday, September 12th, 2024, before becoming available to stream on Disney+ via Hulu the next day on Friday, September 13th, 2024. New episodes will premiere on FX every following Thursday and on Disney+/Hulu every following Friday.

The Old Man Release Date 2020-00-00 Cast Jeff Bridges , John Lithgow Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

Watch on Disney+

'LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy' (Mini-series)

(2024-)

Image via Lucasfilm

Available: September 13, 2024 (Full series) Genre: Family, comedy, animation Cast: Mark Hamill, Gaten Matarazzo, Bobby Moynihan, Tony Revolori, Marsai Martin, Michael Cusack, and Ahmed Best

Believe it or not, the films of Pixar aren't the only Disney franchises getting the LEGO treatment in September. Also building itself up to be the surprise hit of the Fall is LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, which should scratch the itch of Star Wars fans who have been asking for a "What If?"-style series set in a galaxy far, far away. The LEGO Star Wars galaxy is thrown into disarray when young Sib Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo) finds a brick that changes the surrounding galaxy. This new alternate reality has made heroes turn into villains, villains turn into heroes, and a whole bunch of Admiral Ackbar Clone Troopers. Also joining the ride are some familiar voices from the Skywalker Saga, including Mark Hamill as a beach bum Luke Skywalker and Ahmed Best as an evil Sith version of Jar Jar Binks.

The complete series of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy will be available to stream on Disney+ on Friday, September 13th, 2024.

Watch on Disney+

'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33

(2005-)

Image via ABC/Disney+

Available: September 17, 2024 (Weekly) Genre: Reality competition Cast: Alfonso Ribeiro, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli

For nearly twenty years and 500 episodes, Dancing with the Stars has been entertaining audiences around the country with its diverse assortment of celebrities and dancers. Once again hosted by The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro, a dozen or so stars and dancers will compete every week, showcasing their potential mastering of various different dance styles. The winners will take home a massive trophy and the title of Dancing with the Stars champions.

Dancing with the Stars will be premiering simultaneously on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesday, September 17th, 2024, with new episodes set to follow every following Tuesday.

Dancing with the Stars

U.S. reality show based on the British series "Strictly Come Dancing," where celebrities partner up with professional dancers and compete against each other in weekly elimination rounds to determine a winner. Release Date June 1, 2005 Cast Carrie Ann Inaba , Tyra Banks , Melanie Chisholm , Melora Hardin , Marty Cove , Kenya Moore , Brian Austin Green , Tom Bergeron Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 32 Studio ABC

Watch on Disney+

'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (Mini-series)

(2024-)

Image via FX

Available: September 17, 2024 (Weekly, two episodes at launch, premieres first on FX then next day on Hulu) Genre: Drama, crime Created by: Stuart Zicherman Cast: Josh Rivera, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Thomas Sadoski, Tammy Blanchard, Norbert Leo Butz, Lindsay Mendez, Ean Castellanos, Jerry Levine, Ross Jirgl, and Laith Wallschleger

Ryan Murphy's latest true-crime adaptation is on the horizon with American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez. As the subtitle implies, the tragic and shocking case of Aaron Hernandez (Josh Rivera). The show will chronicle how Hernandez rose through the ranks as a star tight end for the New England Patriots before becoming a convicted murderer.

American Sports Store: Aaron Hernandez premieres with a two-episode premiere on FX on Tuesday, September 17th, 2024, before becoming available to stream on Disney+ via Hulu the next day on Wednesday, September 18th, 2024. New episodes will premiere on FX every following Tuesday and on Disney+/Hulu every following Wednesday.

American Sports Story American Sports Story is a true-crime anthology TV series that explores pivotal moments in sports history, blending real events with dramatized retellings. The 2024 season delves into the controversial life and tragic death of NFL star Aaron Hernandez, examining his rise to fame, legal troubles, and the circumstances that led to his downfall, offering a deeper look into the dark side of professional sports.

Cast Josh Andrés Rivera , Patrick Schwarzenegger Seasons 1 Network FX Directors Paris Barclay , Carl Franklin

'Agatha All Along' (Mini-series)

(2024-)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available: September 18, 2024 (Weekly, two-episode premiere) Genre: Action, horror Cast: Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza, Paul Adelstein, Sasheer Zamata, Joe Locke, Ali Ahn, Okwui Kpokwasili, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Emma Caulfield Ford, and Debra Jo Rupp

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's favorite sorceress returns in Agatha All Along, which will be picking up right where WandaVision left off. Following her foiled attempt to turn Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) to the dark side (even though she would later break bad in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) has been living in a fantasy with no memory of her career as a witch. Luckily for her, the hex Wanda cast on her breaks and Agatha begins to assemble a new musically inclined coven of her own. Being a continuation of WandaVision, Agatha All Along will be the midpoint of a sort of trilogy of Marvel shows, with VisionQuest set to continue the story by bringing back both the noble Vision (Paul Bettany) and his sadistic creator Ultron (James Spader).

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along will premiere on Disney+ starting Wednesday, September 18th, 2024, with new episodes to follow every following Tuesday.

Agatha All Along Agatha Harkness, following the events of "WandaVision," embarks on a quest to reclaim her lost powers. Teaming up with unlikely allies, including the son of her former enemy, she faces new mystical threats while navigating a complex world of magic and intrigue. Release Date September 18, 2024 Cast Kathryn Hahn , Patti LuPone , Miles Gutierrez-Riley , Aubrey Plaza , Debra Jo Rupp , Joe Locke , Maria Dizzia Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1 Showrunner Jac Schaeffer

Watch on Disney+