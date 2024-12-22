2024 has been quite the year for television. It has seen the release of many TV shows and the cancelation of many others. Some shows have even been released and canceled within months, which is an unfortunate reality of show business. A lot of these shows have been terrible, unremarkable, or just not very popular, while others, naturally, were pretty good.

But perhaps the most notable events happening are the cancelations or conclusions of some beloved shows that have been up and running for a couple of years now, across a multitude of genres. These are the best shows that came to an end in 2024, none of which are soon to be forgotten or replaced by reminiscent fans. The fact that they're ending may be disappointing, but at least fans got to experience them in full.

10 'Grown-ish' (2018–2024)

Created by Kenya Barris and Larry Wilmore

Grown-ish is a spin-off of the sitcom Black-ish, both of which were created by Kenya Barris. Let's be clear: Grown-ish is nowhere near the level of quality that the original show was, but it's still a fun spin-off that had its own niche of fans, even if it didn't really bring any new ones in. Plus, it still had its own original charm and managed to last for six years, which is far more than most spin-off shows can only dream of lasting.

The story is set after the events of its predecessor, with the children of the Johnson family now young adults and setting off to college for the very first time. Some of the child actors, now grown themselves, reprised their roles for a neat little reunion, which makes the show's departure just that much more bittersweet. Not only have the characters grown up with the actors, but the teen audience has grown up with them, too, and the show coming to an end represents one chapter ending, and another beginning both in the world of television and in the lives of many of its viewers.

9 'Star Trek: Discovery' (2017–2024)

Created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman

Star Trek: Discovery is yet another installment in the huge Star Trek universe, which has been a near-constant presence in the world of sci-fi since the 1960s. Discovery has been the first Star Trek show since 2005, and was a much-needed return to the universe for fans who had desperately been wanting more. A prequel to the 60s series, Discovery added a new layer of depth to an already expansive world.

The success of the show marked a new era for Star Trek, opening the gates for a whole slew of new projects, many of them highly ambitious and seemingly thrilling, even if they haven't been released yet. As such, Discovery ending is pretty sad, because it breathed new life into the brand and allowed for possibly one of the biggest revivals the series has ever seen.

8 'Snowpiercer' (2020–2024)

Developed by Josh Friedman and Graeme Manson

Snowpiercer is a show that is based on a 2013 Bong Joon-ho movie of the same name (which in turn, is based on a novel), and went through a bit of a rocky patch from 2022-2023, as it sort of entered a state of limbo. For a while, it looked like it was going to be officially canceled, until another network picked it up and decided to conclude its story so as not to leave fans hanging.

This post-apocalyptic sci-fi thriller takes place in the distant future, where humanity has been confined to a bullet train that constantly circles the globe following rapid worldwide freezing, turning the entire planet to ice. But even on this train in such dire straits, tyranny arises from the ashes of society. While it's good that the show did properly conclude rather than sort of fizzle out, that doesn't mean fans are happy to see it go, as many were still left wanting more from it.

7 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' (2021–2024)

Created by Dave Filoni

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is set immediately following the events of Star Wars: Episode III—Revenge of the Sith, and centers on a group of clone troopers who resist the uncontrollable urge to eliminate the Jedi following Order 66. With the rest of the brothers becoming the Imperial Stormtroopers, this group of genetically mutated misfits becomes a bunch of hired mercenaries, often being pitted against the rising Galactic Empire.

As with many other Star Wars animated shows created by Dave Filoni, this one was a real smash hit for fans of the long-running franchise, and has been deemed one of the best Star Wars animated shows to date. Though it was relatively short-lived compared to some of the others, its story was complete, and it ended at just the right time without overstaying its welcome.

6 'Chucky' (2021–2024)

Created by Don Mancini

Chucky is a horror-comedy show based on the original Child's Play franchise of slasher flicks, which, let's face it, had been in a really bad spot for a while. The show was created by Don Mancini, who also tackled some of the films in the 2000s and 2010s, but the TV show is by far his best work with this classic IP. It's kitschy in all the right ways, perfectly embodying the cheesy 80s horror flicks with the ambiance that was sorely lacking for a while there.

Even though the show is just as crude with its humor as the others, and even if there were some bumps in the road and lackluster episodes, the Chucky series really allowed the franchise to take off more than ever before, breathing new life into the series, and paving the way for some grand things in the future. It's a real shame that there will be no more of the TV show, because it represented a whole lot for people who first saw the movie in the 80s.