With so much content out there now to binge through and enjoy, it's getting easier to find a television series that well-represents where you're from. Here, we've put together a list of the top shows set in each of the 50 United States of America (and Washington D.C.), all to remind you of the little joys of home. From dramas and genre shows to animation and TV classics, this list has a little something for everybody and everywhere!

Alabama - Hart of Dixie

When New York doctor Zoe Hart (Rachel Bilson) accepts an offer to join a medical practice in Bluebell, Alabama, her life changes forever. If Hart of Dixie sounds like the plot of a Hallmark Christmas movie to you, this CW series is not all that far off (though it takes Zoe and Wade much longer to seal the deal than an hour and a half). With plenty of drama, laughs, and will-they-won't-they tension, this one will make you fawn over the Deep South. Hart of Dixie is a comedy-drama that manages to be a truly heartfelt escape to a place and time that, for all the drama and sexual tension, feels much simpler. Don't let its CW roots fool you, there's more to this show than meets the eye.

Where to Watch: IMDb TV

Alaska - The Great North

An animated sitcom in the same style as Bob's Burgers (and with many of the same familiar voice talents), The Great North follows the wacky adventures of a single dad named Beef Tobin (Nick Offerman) and his incredibly odd kids as they navigate life in the Alaskan wilderness. This one can be really strange, but that's part of its everlasting charm. The Great North is full of laughs and even more heart as the Tobin family's strange customs often clash with those around them, who vary from "pretty normal" to "even more insane". Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, and Will Forte are the true highlights of this series, which pushes the boundaries on Alaskan satire and Fox Animation humor.

Where to Watch: Hulu

Arizona - The Magnificent Seven

Nothing says American quite like a classic Western, and nothing better represents Arizona's colorful history than The Magnificent Seven. Based on the 1960 film of the same name, this short-lived series starred Terminator/Aliens legend, Michael Biehn, as the infamous gunslinger, Chris Larabee, alongside six other men, including a few played by Eric Close, Ron Pearlman, and Robert Vaughn. While this Emmy award-winning series only spanned two seasons, it still managed to leave its mark. The hour and a half pilot episode serves as a semi-retelling of the original film (with some twists) as the seven gunslingers fight against a group of ex-Confederate soldiers for the livelihood of a small Seminole tribe. There's enough action and suspense in this one to keep you hoping for more.

Where to Watch: The Roku Channel

Arkansas - True Detective

Arkansas might not be the first state to come to mind when you think of True Detective, but it was certainly part of series creator Nick Pizzolatto's original plan. While the first season of this anthology series (starring Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey) was set in Louisiana, the original plan was to shoot in Arkansas. It wouldn't be until Season 3 that True Detective would head back to its roots, following Arkansas State Police detective Wayne Hays (Mahershala Ali) as he investigates a crime in the Ozarks involving two missing children. Set over three separate time periods, the third season returns the series to form and consistently delivers, with Ali giving one of the greatest performances of his career.

Where to Watch: HBO Max

California - Buffy the Vampire Slayer / Angel

Nothing says "Sunny California" quite like the fictional Sunnydale, the setting for the iconic Buffy the Vampire Slayer. While Cali might not be equipped with blood-sucking vampires (just the money-sucking kind), Buffy and Angel do their best to exemplify the California and L.A. lifestyles. If you haven't checked out these pop culture icons by now, 2022's as good a time as any! Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz both shine as Buffy, a vampire slayer, and Angel, an ensouled vampire, respectively. They're two star-crossed lovers with their own distinct paths towards defeating the forces of evil. Between the high (and sharp) stakes, tortured romances, and witty banter, both Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel are exciting shows that are well worth your time.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime and Hulu

Colorado - Community

After a suspended lawyer (Joel McHale) is forced to enroll in a community college with an eccentric staff and even stranger classmates, his life is completely turned upside down. While the Colorado setting might not affect Community in the slightest, this beloved cult-classic series (#sixseasonsandamovie) is possibly the wackiest show on this list, full of pop culture references and character drama for days. Between paintball wars, pillow forts, Dungeons & Dragons tournaments, Nicholas Cage impressions, and all the other insanities of Greendale Community College, there is just so much to love about Community. Plus, it has a phenomenal cast that also includes Danny Pudi, Donald Glover, Chevy Chase, Gillian Jacobs, Allison Brie, Yvette Nichole Brown, Ken Jeong, and Jim Rash. If that doesn't sell you on Greendale, nothing will!

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime and Hulu

Connecticut - Gilmore Girls

For a lot of people, when they think of Connecticut, the small town of Stars Hollow is what immediately comes to mind. Gilmore Girls follows a thirtysomething single mother, Lorelai (Lauren Graham), and her teenage daughter, Rory (Alexis Bledel), as they navigate their messy lives through sarcastic banter and pop-culture references. If you haven't seen this one, it's a delightful must-watch! The repartee between Lorelai and Rory alone is worth a viewing, and even if the recent Netflix revival failed to meet everyone's expectations (we don't have to speak of it), the original series is a classic that you'll cherish forever, and immediately begin bingeing again once you finish.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Delaware - Steven Universe

Set in the fictional town of Beach City, Delmarva (which is largely in Delaware), Steven Universe follows a young half-human/half-Gem boy named Steven (Zach Callison) as he and the Crystal Gems fight to protect Earth from their own kind. There's so much colorful action and suspense in this kids series that you'll become easily entranced. The series' epic science-fiction/fantasy worldbuilding and vast mythology make Steve Universe one of the rare Cartoon Network shows to go above and beyond. While The First State might not have the biggest role in this animated series, it's cool to know that it's where Steven hails from.

Where to Watch: HBO Max, Hulu, and Cartoon Network

Florida - Burn Notice

Probably one of your dad's favorite shows, Burn Notice follows a recently disavowed US spy named Michael Westen (Jefferey Donovan) who decides to use his special ops training to help the people of Miami alongside his ex-girlfriend, Fiona (Gabrielle Anwar), and old friend, Sam Axe (Bruce Campbell). If you love the Florida sun and want to watch a great crime procedural with some interesting characters, you've come to the right place. Burn Notice is a lot of fun and holds a unique combination of individual stories focused on Michael's current clients and the initial series plotline revolving around the reason he was burned in the first place. If spy movies are your thing, then this espionage action drama is the show for you!

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime and Hulu

Georgia - Atlanta

Donald Glover's groundbreaking comedy-drama series, Atlanta, centers around college dropout and music manager, Earnest "Earn" Marks (Glover), and rapper, Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), as they navigate the rap scene in Atlanta, Georgia. As Earn tries to redeem himself in the eyes of those he loves, this surreal comedy spends its time exploring different social, economic, and racial divides, as well as issues in the entertainment industry (namely, "Teddy Perkins"). The series, which has been renewed through season four, also stars Lakeith Stanfield as Paper Boi's right-hand man and Zazie Beetz as Van, Earn's on-and-off-again girlfriend and the mother to his daughter.

Where to Watch: Hulu

Hawai'i - Hawaii Five-0

A reboot of the original series which ran from 1968-1980, this Hawaii Five-0 ran for ten whole seasons and also took place in the same universe as the recent Magnum P.I. and MacGyver reboots. The series follows Steve McGarrett (Alex O'Loughlin), a former Navy SEAL, after he returns home to Oahu to investigate his father's murder, only to head up the Five-0 Task Force. McGarrett serves alongside Danny "Danno" Williams (Scott Caan), Chin Ho Kelly (Daniel Dae Kim), Kono Kalakaua (Grace Park), and a host of others as they investigate crimes of kidnapping, murder, terrorism, and more with full immunity and means. This action police procedural is a lot of fun with exciting characters and stories that will keep you coming back for more.

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Idaho - Wayward Pines

Before The Duffer Brothers created Stranger Things and before M. Night Shyamalan's recent renaissance, Wayward Pines asks the chilling question "who shall inherit the earth?" Based on the novels by Blake Crouch, the first season of this series follows Secret Service Agent, Ethan Burke (Matt Dillon), a man on the hunt for a pair of missing agents in the mysterious, small Idaho town. Soon, Burke learns that he might not be able to leave Wayward Pines alive... The second season is even more strange as it's set in the year 4032, where Wayward Pines is a much different place, and it sort of dips away from what made the first season great. Nevertheless, Wayward Pines is a must-see for you mystery/science-fiction nuts out there.

Where to Watch: Hulu and IMDb TV

Illinois - One Chicago (Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, Chicago Justice)

Possibly one of the most successful television franchises out there, Dick Wolf's One Chicago follows the men and women of Chicago, Illinois who risk their lives as firefighters, police officers, emergency medical personnel, and legal professionals. The franchise began with the original hit Chicago Fire and quickly multiplied with Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, and the very short-lived Chicago Justice. Each series offers its own unique take on the Windy City and the people that these heroes serve. It may not represent all of Illinois, but it certainly covers the most populated part of The Prarie State. While covering all of them might be a bit of a cheat, each series has something unique for everyone and reminds us that we are stronger together.

Where to Watch: Peacock (all except for Chicago Justice, which is not available on streaming)

Indiana - Stranger Things

Nothing says Indiana in today's pop culture quite like Stranger Things (though Parks and Recreation would come pretty close). This science-fiction/horror nostalgia-fest bleeds the 1980s in a loveable and engaging way that has swept the hearts and minds of fans everywhere into the Upside Down. The Duffer Brothers' first big break takes a lot of its cues from the successful works of Steven Spielberg and Stephen King as it throws the pre-teens and teenagers of small-town Hawkins, Indiana into a vast, multi-dimensional government conspiracy/cover-up all while trying to find their missing friend. If you haven't seen Stranger Things yet, you're a little late to the party but there's still time before the long-anticipated fourth season airs this spring. And seriously, give it a shot, it's one of the best streaming shows in the business!

Where to Watch: Netflix

Iowa - Damnation

A Depression-era television epic, Damnation might've been incredibly short-lived, but it had a lot to say in a little bit of time. This epic saga was once described by series creator, Tony Tost, as being "1/3 Clint Eastwood, 1/3 John Steinbeck, 1/3 James Ellroy", meaning that they took all the best parts of a Western and tossed them into Grapes of Wrath. The series itself follows a Marxist preacher (Killian Scott) and a cowboy strike-breaker (Logan Marshall-Green) on opposite sides as they both attempt to control a farmer's strike in the early 1930s. What might sound like a boring politically-fueled sermon actually plays out more like an explosively bloody showdown of ideals that turns the town of Holden, Iowa, and the rest of the American heartland, upside down. Don't miss this one!

Where to Watch: Netflix

Kansas - Smallville

Set in the fictional town of Smallville, Kansas, this Superman prequel follows a young Clark Kent (Tom Welling) as he struggles with his developing powers, his love for Lana Lang (Kristen Kreuk), his friendship with Lex Luthor (Michael Rosenbaum), and his destiny to become the Man of Steel. All modern superhero television series' owe a debt of gratitude to Smallville, which blazed the trail for super-powered genre shows after ten powerful seasons.

Although the series makes its fair share of deviations from the traditional DC Comics, Clark uses his high school and young adult years to grow into the hero that he was always meant to be. If Superman has never been all that relatable to you, then Smallville will make you feel every success and heartbreak that Clark would ever face, proving that the Man of Steel isn't just some ultra-powerful force for good, but a man with his own dreams, goals, and romantic aspirations who just wants to be like everyone else.

Where to Watch: Hulu

Kentucky - Justified

A strange blend of crime drama with an Old Western feel, Justified follows Deputy U.S. Marshal, Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant), as he is reassigned from Miami to his poor, rural home in the coal mining parts of Eastern Kentucky. Based on the short stories of Elmore Leonard (whose stories would also be the basis for 3:10 to Yuma and The Tall T), Justified is one of those shows that isn't quite like anything else. From Raylan's distinct cowboy hat to his rivalry with the charismatic Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins), this critically-acclaimed six-season series does its best to show Raylan's struggle between his duties as a lawman and his desire to be anything but his outlaw father. The series primarily takes place in Harlan County but is also occasionally set in Lexington, balancing the rural and urban landscapes well.

Where to Watch: Hulu

Louisiana - True Blood

The sensual HBO series True Blood garnered quite the following over its seven seasons, and that was, in large part, due to the vampire series' quaint small-town Louisiana setting. Based on The Southern Vampire Mysteries novels, True Blood follows a telepathic waitress named Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin) who falls in love with a vampire named Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer) after a synthetic blood product named "Tru Blood" was released, allowing vampires to "come out of the coffin" and rejoin society. The series also covers the vampire's struggles for equal rights and assimilation as anti-vampire activists fight to maintain their power. It's a really strange and complex series, but it's driven by Sookie and Bill's relationship and Sookie's own struggles with intimacy.

Where to Watch: HBO Max and HBO Now

Maine - Once Upon a Time

While Stephen King's novels might be the first things to come to mind when one thinks of Maine, another thing might be the fairy tales presented in the series, Once Upon A Time. Set primarily in the town of Storybrooke, Once alternates between stories set in the "real world" and the fantastical. We follow Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison), the daughter of Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Prince Charming (Josh Dallas), as she fights to break the curse of the Evil Queen, Regina (Lana Parrilla), and restore the memories of Storybrooke's fairy tale residents. As the show continues, more and more Disney characters arrive in the live-action narrative, and Once Upon a Time becomes a bigger show than the creators could have ever dreamed of. There's a lot to love about Once and its eternal optimism is only one of them!

Where to Watch: Disney+

Maryland - Hannibal

Based on the characters of Thomas Harris's novels, Hannibal followers a younger Hannibal Lector (Mads Mikkelsen) and FBI criminal profiler, Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), the only man who can truly understand him. This psychological horror-thriller puts Lector in the driver's seat of Graham's life after Graham's superior, Jack Crawford (Laurence Fishburne), recommends psychological evaluation. Lector, who lives over two hours away from Graham in Maryland, slowly begins to manipulate the FBI agent into becoming a killer, just like him, fascinated by his ability to empathize with killers. Despite being canceled after its third season, Hannibal garnered its own cult-following that has remained strong in the years since.

Where to Watch: Hulu

