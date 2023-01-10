TGIF is not just a popular phrase used to show excitement for the end of the work week. Back when sitcoms and laugh tracks ruled primetime television, the abbreviation described the sacred two hours of family-friendly comedies on ABC. Premiering in the fall of 1989, the popular block of shows dominated ratings.

Hearts were broken in 2000 when the magical weekend-starting entertainment ended due to a decreased following. While ABC has tried to recreate the nostalgic night, nothing has quite caught on in the same way. It's time to take a look back at some of TGIF's favorite fictional families.

'Family Matters' (1989-1998)

From 1989 to 1997 the Winslows (and an Urkel) were part of the TGIF lineup. Harriette and Carl were the parents of Eddie, Laura and Judy. Although Judy seemed to vanish into thin air a few seasons in, viewers watched the remaining offspring blossom from slightly awkward pre-teens to attractive and cool young adults.

The middle-class family lived in Chicago, right next door to Steve Urkel. Many episodes included the "nerd" trying to win the heart of Laura. He even used science to create an alter ego that she quickly fell for. Harriette's sister and adorable nephew joined in on the family fun, as well.

'Step by Step' (1991-1998)

Six (seven once Lily was born) energetic kids, an eccentric cousin and a couple deeply in love despite the chaos surrounding them...that was Step By Step in a nutshell. Fans loved watching the siblings and parents adjust to life as a blended family living in Wisconsin.

The popular show was an integral part of the TGIF block for six years. Throughout that time, it featured storylines involving school issues, crushes, heartbreak, and most often, sibling spats. J.T., Al, Brendan, Dana, Karen, Mark and Lily sure kept their parents (played by Patrick Duffy and Suzanne Somers) busy as the Fosters and the Lamberts learned to live together and love each other.

'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' (1996-2003)

Sabrina the Teenage Witch had it all! There was fabulous fashion, intriguing fantasy, teen drama and lots of laughs. It ran for four seasons on TGIF. As if being sixteen wasn't hard enough, the main character (Melissa Joan Hart) suddenly discovered that she had magical powers.

While Sabrina navigated all that came with being a "teenage witch," she leaned on her loving and hilarious aunts for guidance. You can't discuss the show without bringing up their talking cat, Salem, who may or may not have tried taking over the world. Throughout the series, Sabrina dealt with the ups and downs of relationships and friendships. She found out that some lessons needed to be learned the mortal way.

'Clueless' (1996-1999)

Making plans on a Friday night in the '90s? As if! There were way too many solid shows to watch. Clueless was one of them, appearing in the TGIF lineup for one season. It wasn't as iconic as the movie by the same name, but it was a legitimate small-screen version.

Cher and her family, along with Tai, were played by different actors (Alicia Silverstone, Paul Ruddand Brittany Murphy did not return for the series). Stacey Dash, Donald Faison and Elisa Donovan did sign on. The trendy wardrobes and cool California lingo were also brought into the half-hour format.

'Full House' (1987-1995)

One of the most beloved family sitcoms, Full House had us laughing, crying and wanting to hug our loved ones. It bopped around from Fridays to Tuesdays depending on the season. It was a show often associated with TGIF since it did so much to help the popular weekend-starting block.

Whether the episode was focused on the shenanigans of Danny, Jesse and Joey or the adolescent dilemmas the Tanner girls were dealing with, viewers felt connected to the loving family. When it seemed impossible to make the crew any cuter, they decided to have power couple Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) and Aunt Becky become parents to adorable twin boys. Have mercy!

'Boy Meets World' (1993-2000)

Cory Matthews, played by Ben Savage, was the main character of this charming TGIF staple. The curly-haired cutie was the middle child, sandwiched between his popular older brother and adorable little sister. He navigated the highs and lows of puberty and beyond with the support of his friends, Shawn and Topanga.

As fans watched Cory go from middle school to marriage in Boy Meets World, they rooted for him and the gang along the way. Luckily, he could rely on Mr. Fee-ee-eeny for wisdom and advice, whether at school or the fence.

'Hangin' With Mr. Cooper' (1992-1997)

While Mr. Feeny was wise, Mr. Cooper was cool. The former basketball pro decided to challenge himself once again when he became a teacher and coach at a California high school. The show was a "slam dunk" on TGIF for three of its five seasons.

As the show became more family-friendly, members of Mark's family moved into the already crowded house he lived in with Robin and Vanessa. That's where viewers met Nicole, played by a young Raven-Symoné. Thank goodness everyone got along! Mark and his roommate Vanessa, played by Holly Robinson Peete, even became engaged by the last season.

'Sister, Sister' (1994-1999)

With twins Tia and Tamara, it was double the laughs on Sister, Sister. After the identical young ladies randomly met while out shopping, they made up for lost time by convincing their polar opposite parents to move in together.

Although they had to deal with the annoying neighbor, Roger, their lives together were pretty much perfect. As they went from high school to college, their hair went from curly to straight. Their outfits got increasingly amazing, but did anyone secretly miss the bucket hats once the twins moved on from that fashion phase?

'Dinosaurs' (1991-1995)

While most of the TGIF sitcoms were based around people, Dinosaurs featured animatronic prehistoric reptiles. The show was Jim Henson's idea. After his death, the Henson team got to work to make his dream a reality.

The Sinclairs were like many other television families. Money was tight, sarcasm and yelling were present, but most importantly, the love was there. Earl and Fran adored their three kids. Robbie, Charlene and Baby added extra laughs as they grew up and acted out.

'Perfect Strangers' (1986-1993)

As the anchor for the original block of TGIF shows, Perfect Strangers had a connection to another Friday night sitcom. Viewers first met Harriette Winslow on this show as the elevator operator. A successful spin-off (Family Matters) was created soon after.

Larry was moving from Wisconsin to Chicago, looking forward to some independence and privacy. Soon after, a distant cousin named Balki decided he'd become a roommate. Despite their differing personalities, the two guys grew close and helped each other achieve success. Sounds like their unlikely friendship deserved the "dance of joy!"

