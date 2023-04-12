The newly released dark comedy BEEF stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun as two strangers with terrible lots in life who go to very twisted places when their almost car accident sparks a vicious feud between them. The series is streaming on Netflix, and features the two leads in some seriously unhinged and hilarious acting.

Fans who devoured this show may be looking for similar content to satiate their need for more sick TV feuds and characters coping with their trauma in wild ways. The good news is there are plenty of shows waiting to curb that appetite, such as The Shrink Next Door, which is based on a true story and stars comedy powerhouses Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell.

10 ‘Barry’ (2018-2023)

In the critically-acclaimed show Barry created by Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader, a hit-man named Barry (Hader) is trapped in his current situation as he searches for a way out of his dangerous career. When a hit job takes him all the way to Los Angeles, he ends up joining an acting class there and falling in love with the scene. However, getting out of his life of crime won’t be easy for Barry, and it might even be hilarious along the way too.

In a perfect example of a black comedy, Barry borders expertly between drama, horror and comedy. Characters like NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) bring the comedy and heart, while the various scenarios Barry finds himself in bring the darkness to the show. Viewers who loved BEEF will find this series is right up their alley.

9 ‘The Shrink Next Door’ (2021)

Based on a true story, The Shrink Next Door depicts what happens when a therapist named Dr. Isaac Herschkopf (Paul Rudd) gets too involved in the life of his patient Marty Markowitz (Will Ferrell). Marty simply seeks the doctor’s help with setting boundaries in his life, but Dr. Herschkopf has other devious plans for Marty.

For those looking for more shows like BEEF, this series might provide the right amount of unhinged interactions between the doctor and patient, who get roped up together for decades. The toxic relationship between them being based on a true story makes it all the more skin-crawling to watch, and the acting from Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell never disappoints. Kathryn Hahn from Tiny Beautiful Things also stars in this show.

8 ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window’ (2022)

The hilariously titled The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window follows Kristen Bell as Anna, a heartbroken woman with a fear of rain who takes to watching a handsome neighbor through her window. Unfortunately for her though, under the influence of a cocktail of medication she believes she witnesses a murder from her window. Because she’s an outcast considered crazy by many, she must investigate alone as she’s not sure what’s real or not from her memory.

The show itself is somewhat of a parody of psychological horror movies like the Scream films, but still follows many of the same themes. It is one of the more comedic black comedy shows out there, and it features elements of murder mysteries as well. The cast also includes Michael Ealy, Tom Riley and Mary Holland as Sloane, the only friend Anna seemingly has.

7 ‘The Resort’ (2022)

The Resort follows the 10th anniversary trip of married couple Emma (Cristin Milioti) and Noah (William Jackson Harper) in the Mayan Riviera as the two try to rekindle their marriage and love for each other. However, during this trip the two are pulled into a fifteen-year-old mystery of two people that went missing in the area and are forced to confront some life-altering questions along the way.

This series is an intense murder mystery with some science-fiction themes. The similarities to BEEF lie in the shows underlying dark comedy elements and the intense action sequences. The star-studded cast also includes Skyler Gisondo from Santa Clarita Diet, Nick Offerman who appeared in an epic episode of The Last of Us, and Luis Guzmán who recently starred as Gomez Addams in the hit-show Wednesday.

6 ‘The Flight Attendant’ (2020-)

Based on the book by Chris Bohjalian, Kaley Cuoco stars as Cassandra, an alcoholic flight attendant who one day wakes up hungover next to a dead body in a hotel room in The Flight Attendant. After this, she tries to just leave for work and avoid getting wrapped up in it, but as time goes on and the FBI gets involved she begins to wonder if she may have had something to do with it when she begins experiencing hallucinations.

This black comedy is perfect for fans of psychological thrillers and murder mysteries. Viewers looking for more shows like BEEF will also appreciate the tense moments, the intrigue and drama of the series. The cast also includes the legendary Rosie Perez, and Michael Huisman from Game of Thrones and The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society.

5 ‘The End of the F***king World’ (2017-2019)

The End of the F***king World is based on the comics by Charles Forsman and focuses on a young outcast boy named James (Alex Lawther) who’s convinced he’s a psychopath and plans to embrace it by murdering his classmate Alyssa (Jessica Barden), who readily agrees to the road trip with James as a chance to escape her dysfunctional life. Their goal is to find Alyssa’s father she hasn’t seen since she was a kid, but things take a gruesome and interesting turn along the way.

The underlying angst, hidden violent motivations of James, and the scenarios the two get into on their road trip are what makes this series a twisted black comedy perfect for viewers who enjoyed what they saw in BEEF. The series is deliciously dark and an excellent candidate for fans of truly dark and disturbing black comedies.

4 ‘Kevin Can F*** Himself’ (2021-2022)

Containing an interwoven mix of sitcom, drama and dark comedy themes, Kevin Can F*** Himself focuses on the house-wife Allison (Annie Murphy) who is feeling trapped in her unfulfilling life with her clearly below-her-league man-child husband Kevin (Eric Peterson). When Allison discovers something that pushes her over the edge, her quest to take back control of her life truly begins.

Featuring a unique mix of cinematic perspectives seen in sitcoms and dramas, such as laugh-tracks and dramatic close-ups, this show is one of the more interesting dark comedies. Annie Murphy proves that she can do more than just comedy in this series, and she shines as the lead character. Fans of BEEF will enjoy the underlying themes of anger, resentment and Allison’s growing hatred for her husband.

3 ‘Insatiable’ (2018-2019)

Based on a New York Times article by Jeff Chu, Insatiable stars Debby Ryan as Patty, who as a child was overweight and intensely bullied for it. As an adult she has lost all of that weight and is bent on getting revenge on every last person who bullied her. In doing so, she teams up with a man named Bob Armstrong (Dallas Roberts) who helps her become a formidable beauty pageant contestant. However, Patty has secret plans for revenge she will carry out that Bob has no clue about.

A slightly-unhinged series about vengeance and rage that fans of BEEF will certainly find satisfying, Insatiable has many of the themes they might be looking for. Between her steadfast plans to retaliate against her old enemies, the intense anger hidden inside Patty, and the wild cinematographic moments, the series is a perfect contender for people who are looking for more black comedies.

2 ‘Dead to Me’ (2019-2022)

Christina Applegate plays Jen, a suddenly widowed woman trying to solve her husband’s murder and who is now attending a grief support group to handle all the negative feelings she’s coping with in Dead to Me. At the support group, she meets and bonds with the annoyingly-nice Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the two become quick friends. Unbeknownst to Jen however, a massive secret hangs between the two threatening to ruin everything, and the secrets will only keep piling up.

This black comedy touches on the more human sides of loss, grief and forgiving someone who has wronged you beyond repair. Fans of BEEF will enjoy the way the show keeps you on your toes with everyone’s secrets and hidden agendas, and it features some seriously morbid comedy gold from Applegate and Cardellini. The series also features James Marsden who's leading the new Jury Duty series and recently starred in the film Disenchanted.

1 'The Righteous Gemstones’ (2019-)

The Righteous Gemstones is about the Gemstone family, a multi-generation televangelist family that runs a highly-successful and wealthy mega church. It is run by Eli (John Goodman), widowed father to his three children Jesse (Danny McBride), Kelvin (Adam Devine) and Judy (Edi Patterson). Throughout the series, the family finds itself enmeshed in a host of dangerous and illegal issues. Walton Goggins also stars as the hilarious Uncle Baby Billy.

Fans of BEEF will find that The Righteous Gemstones delivers well on similar themes such as revenge, comical feuds, questionable actions and the dark comedy that lives at its core. The show is not for the faint of heart, and will leave viewers guessing who is responsible for what over and over again as the family attempts to hold onto their power and influence while it’s threatened at every turn.

