On October 29, 2023, Billions will come to an end after its seventh and final season concludes the story. The Showtime drama follows Chuck Rhoades, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and his relentless pursuit to take down the wealthy businesspersons who manipulate the system. At first, he sets his sights on Bobby “Axe’” Axelrod, head of a hedge fund that he believes partakes in dirty deals. In later seasons, he moves on to Mike Prince, a billionaire who has taken over Axe’s business.

The series has themes dealing with politics, economic inequality, stock trading, dirty deals, and a constant pursuit of power. While Billions had a good run, fans can rest easy knowing that there are other similar shows worth watching once it ends.

10 ‘Suits’ (2011 - 2019)

While it originally aired on USA Network years ago, Suits has been experiencing a resurgence of interest on Netflix. The legal drama follows a fictional New York City law firm and its partners and employees. However, it focuses more on the relationships between everyone than it does the cases they work on.

At the center is Mike Ross, a brilliant young man with an eidetic memory who is hired as a new associate. However, he doesn’t technically have a law degree, a fact conveniently kept under wraps. As he raises his profile, this small but crucial detail haunts Mike, and the very reputation of the firm. With themes of love in the workplace, personal drama, and tight friendships along with wealthy characters who live lavish lifestyles, Suits is the perfect next watch.

9 ‘Succession’ (2018 - 2023)

When it comes to greedy and arrogant one-percenters and their constant pursuit of power and influence, no show fits the bill quite like Succession. The multi-Emmy-winning series also centers around a fictional company, but this time, it’s a family-owned business empire, a media conglomerate with its hands in everything from news stations to cruise lines.

The focus on Succession is company founder Logan Roy struggling with the decision of which of his incapable and troubled kids he should hand the company over to. But like on Billions, he, and the others, face constant scrutiny and meddling from outside forces. Whether it’s a wealthy tech billionaire who wants to buy the company or a scandal that could spell the end, the themes are similar in these shows about the rich.

8 ‘Mad Men’ (2007 - 2015)

Set in the ‘60s and ‘70s, Mad Men provides a glimpse into the advertising world in New York City during the heyday of print advertising. It was a time when some of the most iconic advertising campaigns were launched: think Lucky Strike cigarettes and Kodak cameras. The men who head up the advertising firm are wealthy, entitled, and arrogant, just like the heads at Axe Capital.

Don Draper can be likened, in some ways, to Bobby Axelrod, both troubled men who came from tough upbringings but managed to make something of themselves. Both have chips on their shoulders and struggle to maintain power, influence, and their relationships. The setting and tone might be different with less political interference. But fans of Billions will appreciate what Mad Men has to offer.

7 ‘Scandal’ (2012 - 2018)

Focusing more on the political side, Kerry Washington plays Olivia Pope in Scandal, a talented political fixer who is often called in to help the White House with crisis management. She, however, falls for the married president and their torrid affair becomes intertwined with her work, his presidency, and a massive scandal they try to keep under wraps.

Both shows touch on politics and legal issues, and showcase clever ways that talented, knowledgeable people within the one percent get out of jams of all kinds. Olivia is like a mix of Axe and Wendy, able to fix any problem but also struggling to deal with her own.

6 ‘Ray Donovan’ (2013 - 2020)

Another series centered around a political fixer, the title character in Ray Donovan doesn’t have a legal background, but he does have iron fists and a menacing, intimidating aura about him that suggests he isn’t someone to mess with. He helps his clients, from famous actors to politicians, sweep dirty deeds under the rug, by any means necessary.

It’s his troubled past and family life, however, that prove the downfall of Ray. The Los Angeles and New York City-set crime drama is darker and more violent than Billions, but for something to level up from the dialogue-heavy series, focusing more on fists of fury, Ray Donovan is a good option. Don’t forget to also check out Ray Donovan: The Movie, which concluded the story following the show’s cancellation.

5 ‘Industry’ (2020 - )

Watching Industry is like watching the traders at Axe Capital (later Mike Prince Capital) battle with one another to make the most profitable and smartest trades, or even a prequel of them when they just started out. In this series, it’s a group of young graduates who are competing for a position at a prestigious investment bank.

It’s cut-throat competition, much like with some of the most evil characters on Billions, both within the firm and with others hoping to get in on the deal first and make millions. Both shows deal with the financial space in a bustling city (London for Industry), competition, and people who are willing to undercut others to get what they want.

4 ‘Dirty Money’ (2018 - 2020)

Arguably much of the money that exchanged hands on Billions was “dirty money,” obtained, acquired, earned, or swindled through underhanded means. That’s the premise in Dirty Money as well, with six episodes that each tell stories of corporate corruption, securities fraud, and creative accounting.

Also like Billions, Dirty Money centers around real-life stories like the payday loans in the U.S. and HSBC money laundering. Billions, meanwhile, was inspired by actual financial criminal events, with Paul Giamatti’s character based on U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara and Axe, played by Damian Lewis, on the hedge fund manager Steven A. Cohen that he prosecuted.

3 ‘Gaming Wall St.’ (2022)

Gaming Wall St. is a docuseries that covers the GameStop short squeeze and the overall dark underbelly of the Wall Street scene. A short squeeze of the video game retailer’s stock led to hedge funds and short sellers losing tons of money, all fueled by a subreddit social conversation online. Narrated by Kieran Culkin, the series touches on similar tactics to those Axe’s traders used throughout the series.

Billions fictionalizes the darkness behind stock trading while Gaming Wall St. provides a real-life example of something that happened in 2021. It’s a fascinating look at some of the tactics used in Billions mirrored in real life.

2 ‘StartUp’ (2016 - 2018)

StartUp is about the complicated financial business and tech start-up worlds. The story begins when a brilliant idea for a digital currency called GenCoin is developed into a tech start-up. But it’s incubated by the wrong people and the company and technology gets on the radar of a crooked FBI agent.

It’s the battle between the entrepreneurial side and the law, similar to the story at the center of Billions. The crime drama received mixed reviews, but StartUp got a second life and renewed attention once it began streaming on Netflix and is now hailed as a must-see series for tech startup enthusiasts.

1 ‘Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga’ (2022)

Another look at the GameStop saga that dominated the financial conversation back in 2021, Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga is just three episodes long. The focus is on both educating and entertaining viewers about what happened, touching on both the events online as well as the real-world implications.

With a shorted company, hedge fund managers scrambling, and the potential for bankruptcy, it’s all storylines that are covered in Billions. It wasn’t uncommon for Axe and his team to buy up shares of a company to help save it or capitalize on the gains. For those who want to see real-life scenarios, Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga dives deep into a current one.

