Those who've seen Raphael Bob-Waksberg's tragicomedy masterpiece BoJack Horseman know there's something about the show that gets under your skin. BoJack Horseman is truly a rare breed, from its quirky sense of humor to its tackling of mental health issues rarely discussed in mainstream comedies. The series has been lauded by critics and fans alike, has received numerous awards and nominations, and has become a pop-culture phenomenon.

However, many may find themselves unable to stop wishing the show had continued past its six seasons, as it created a wholly unique and individual style that very few other shows have been able to replicate. Luckily, there are other unique comedies that capture some of the same magic, walking the fine line between comedy and tragedy, able to fulfill the void that BoJack has left in the hearts of its many diehard fans.

8 'The Good Place' (2016 - 2020)

Created by Michael Schur

The Good Place is a sitcom created by Michael Schur and follows the misadventures of Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) as she wakes up in "The Good Place" after dying but believes there's been some sort of cosmic mistake. After being told that all humans end up in either "The Good Place" or "The Bad Place" after death, Eleanor and her newfound friends in this strange and confusing afterlife attempt to deal with the repercussions of their newfound environment.

While significantly more lighthearted than BoJack, both shows grapple with what being good means from the perspective of someone who considers themselves bad. The warped self-isolating perspective of a self-destructive person attempting to do good despite their negative view of themselves applies itself very well to both BoJack and The Good Place, as well as ironically lending itself to a great deal of comedy. Both shows also tend to have powerful and iconic twists at the end of each season, upping the ante consistently.

7 'The Midnight Gospel' (2020)

Created by Pendleton Ward and Duncan Trussell

Created by Pendleton Ward of Adventure Time acclaim and comedian Duncan Trussell, The Midnight Gospel is a surreal animated comedy that transforms Trussell's podcast interviews into wacky adventures. The show follows a man named Clancy as he uses a multiverse simulator to interview a host of interesting characters, ranging from strange talking animals to the embodiments of life and death themselves.

Like BoJack Horseman, The Midnight Gospel utilizes animated comedy to provide relief from the heavy subject matter their content explores. However, The Midnight Gospel explores its subject matter from a much more optimistic lens, delving into topics such as death and existential dread with thoughtfulness and hope. Combined with the show's distinct colorful and surreal visual style, the final result is a highly prolific and self-reflective journey through the cosmos that feels like a journey into another dimension.

6 'Rick and Morty' (2013 - )

Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon

Rick and Morty follows the adventures of nihilistic super-genius Rick Sanchez and his anxiety-ridden grandson Morty as they careen through outer space in a series of misadventures. The duo soon enough form a powerful bond as they partake in numerous death-defying science fiction adventures, with each one seemingly getting more dangerous and wild than the last. However, while the show is mostly episodic and non-connecting at its core, there are noticeable serialized aspects of the story that have been built upon since the show's inception.

Rick and Morty has grown to be one of the defining adult animated series of the modern era, reaching levels of popularity that rival some of the biggest adult animated series of all time. Like BoJack Horseman, Rick and Morty grapples with themes of depression, loneliness, and substance abuse, while also being filled with raunchy humor and hilarious shenanigans. The show also features a conflicting, self-destructive main character who proves himself to be a toxic hindrance to the people they care about the most around them.

5 'Flowers' (2016 - 2018)

Created by Will Sharpe

Bleak, hilarious, and poignant, Flowers is a British black comedy sitcom that follows the dysfunctional Flowers family, as their relationships are impacted by the father, Maurice (Julian Barratt), and his crippling depression. The series paints a powerful yet comedic reflection of the intricacies and back and forth between each member of the family, creating a wholly entertaining yet painfully realistic portrayal of a strange yet relatable family.

Both BoJack Horseman and Flowers grapple with depression and its effect on an individual and their relationships, although how BoJack tackles his own depression is a highly different approach than Maurice in Flowers. Additionally, both shows approach the heavy-handed topic with a healthy sense of humor which doesn't detract from emotional sequences but rather makes them more impactful. Flowers has gained a powerful reputation as being one of the most effective and visceral depictions of depression and mental health put on television.

4 'Barry' (2018 - 2023)

Created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader

Barry follows the journey of a hitman living with depression as he tries to move on from his violent past and become an actor. The show stars SNL alum Bill Hader in the title role, and the series effortlessly juggles between action, drama, and humor. Barry is filled with tragic deaths as much as it is filled with hilarious dark comedy, a beautiful mixture that has made the show incredibly memorable, and a perfect fit for fans of BoJack Horseman.

Barry's initial plot and premise have the most in common with the third season of BoJack Horseman, as both see an emotionally damaged and depressed individual try and find happiness by throwing themselves into acting. However, as Barry continues, the titular character of Barry finds himself delving deeper and deeper into this painful cycle of pain, creating more and more parallels with the self-destructive nature of BoJack Horseman.

3 'Undone' (2019 - 2022)

Created by Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg

Also created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg and BoJack Horseman writer and producer Kate Purdy, Undone follows Alma Winograd-Diaz (Rosa Salazar) after she develops the ability to control the flow of time after a car crash. She goes on a time-bending adventure to try and discover the truth behind her father's death. However, much like BoJack, this initially simple premise proves itself to only be the jumping-off point for a powerfully poignant self-reflection of Alma as a character and her place in the world.

Coming with the territory of having one of the same creators as BoJack Horseman, Undone utilizes phenomenal writing and humor to explore sadness, grief, and mental health. Even in its two short seasons, the show does a great job at bringing the medium of animation to its limits with its powerful and visually enthralling story that proves to be as impactful as it is beautiful. The series is especially worth a watch for those looking for a more experimental and unique experience in the realm of adult animation.

2 'Fleabag' (2016 - 2019)

Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Created by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag is a tragicomedy that follows a woman known only as Fleabag as she uses bravado and cynicism to cope with grief and self-loathing. As she attempts to traverse through the chaos and uncertainty of her young adult life, she constantly breaks the fourth wall, communicating her grievances with the audience directly throughout the show. Fleabag's biggest strengths as a show come from its ability to balance consistently effective comedy with gut-wrenchingly painful emotional moments, a merit shared with BoJack Horseman.

The show is both incredibly funny and incredibly sad, able to make the best out of the highly contrasting tones in a surprisingly effective and revolutionary method. With only 12 episodes, a star-studded cast, and excellent writing, Fleabag is an unforgettable must-watch, with an uncanny ability to leave a powerful impact upon its viewers. Also like BoJack, a part of what has made the show so compelling for so many viewers is its focus on Waller-Bridge's complicated and hard-to-love main character.

1 'Tuca & Bertie' (2019 - 2022)

Created by Lisa Hanawalt

Created by Lisa Hanawalt, the same cartoonist behind the art of BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie follows the adventures of two 30-year-old bird women as they navigate life in Bird Town. The infectiously chaotic duo of Tuca and Bertie (voiced by Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong) both deal with their own insecurities and personal journeys as they navigate the intricacies of living vastly different adult lives.

Like with BoJack, Lisa Hanawalt manages to utilize cartoon animals to perfectly portray humanity, with a similar style of visual comedy and background elements that feel right at home for BoJack fans. While notably lighter than BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie does touch on themes of addiction, trauma, and self-doubt. However, the show uses a more personalized and varied female lens and point of view that helps it differentiate itself from BoJack while still staying true to its core tenets and stylistic choices.

