Fantasy shows offer the ultimate escapism from our everyday lives. One minute we're slumped on the couch daydreaming, and the next, we're flying next to faeries, vanquishing ghosts, or becoming besties with an angel. With shows like Wednesday surpassing one billion viewing hours shortly after its release, it's clearer than a crystal ball that fantasy is here to stay.

The dark fantasy series Carnival Rowis back for a second season, so now is the perfect time to jump into a new world or two. Ready to slay a vampire or meet the King of Dreams? These hit fantasy shows have that and then some.

10 'Lockwood & Co' (2023-)

This delightfully British show follows three teens — Lucy (Ruby Stokes), Lockwood (Cameron Chapman), and George (Ali Hadji-Heshmati) — as they fight ghosts, fend off murderers, and desperately try to keep their agency afloat in the heart of London.

All the characters are quirky and believable, and viewers will love the romantic tension between Lucy and Lockwood. They may look like a couple of kids, but as in all great young adult fiction, they are far more capable than adults will ever realize.

9 'His Dark Materials' (2019-2022)

Dafene Keen plays Lyra, a young orphan from a parallel world who desperately longs for adventure. So when her friend Roger (Lewin Llyod) is kidnapped, she and her daemon Pantalaimon (also known as Pan) jump at the chance to save him.

This adaptation of Philip Pullman's beloved books is dark and emotional, with a stellar cast. The most enticing element is the characters' daemons, which act a lot like witches' familiars from old folklore. Pan is adorable and pragmatic, which balances out Lyra's erratic nature. Who doesn't want a cute animal by their side?

8 'A Discovery of Witches' (2018-2022)

Based on the All Souls trilogy by Deborah Harkness, A Discovery of Witches tells the story of Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer), a witch who discovers a mysterious manuscript at Oxford University. As other magical creatures come for the manuscript, Diana forms an alliance with brooding geneticist Matthew (Matthew Goode), who also happens to be a vampire.

Matthew is dark, alluring, and fiercely protective, and viewers will love the sizzling chemistry between him and Diana. This series is a forbidden love story at its core, with plenty of supernatural drama. Will the couple be able to fend off witches, vampires, and demons? We hope so.

7 'Shadow Hunters' (2016-2019)

When Clary's (Katherine McNamara) mother is kidnapped on her birthday, she is thrust into the world of the Shadowhunters — human-angel hybrids whose job is to kill demons. As Clary looks for answers, she seeks help from hunters Jace (Dominic Sherwood), Alec (Matthew Daddario), and Isabelle (Emeraude Toubia) and discovers family secrets that are better left buried.

Shadow Huntersis the epitome of young adult fantasy and live up to Cassandra Clare's riveting book series. Clary faces love, loss, and plenty of demons as she struggles to find herself in a new magical world, which will make viewers want to root for her.

6 'Good Omens' (2019-)

Angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (David Tennant) have grown quite fond of living on earth when they discover Armageddon is fast approaching. With no help from god or the other angels, the unlikely duo is forced to team up if they want to find the Antichrist, stop the Four Horsemen, and save the world.

Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's book of the same name comes to life in this hilarious and witty series. The casting is brilliant, with Sheen and Tennant embodying their characters perfectly — they're lovable, funny, and make a strange yet adorable team. Gaiman was the showrunner in Season 1 and will be back in the role for Season 2.

5 'Wednesday' (2022-)

After an incident involving serval hungry piranhas and some school bullies, Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) is forced to attend Nevermore Academy, where she tries to hunt down a killer, fight off cute boys, and master her psychic abilities.

Wednesday's immense popularity was hard to miss in 2022, with Ortega's iconic dance being recreated across social media. Ortega becomes Wednesday with her brilliant deadpan acting and (literally) to-die-for wardrobe that clashes perfectly with her colorful roommate Enid (Emma Myers). Along with a star-studded cast, a nail-biting love triangle, and many magical creatures, there's so much to love about this series.

4 'The Sandman' (2022-)

When Morpheus (Tom Sturridge) — the King of Dreams, the Sandman, or just Dream — is imprisoned for over a century, he must go on a journey to recover what was stolen from him and mend the destruction that was caused during his capture.

Gaiman's brilliant mind brought us The Sandman comics, and, as executive producer, it's not surprising that the Netflix series is also a hit. Strurridge's deep voice and sweeping black cloak capture Gaiman's vision, and the handsome Corinthian (Ken Lashley) will sweep audiences off their feet. The characters fit perfectly into the stunning CGI and set designs, and it feels like you're transported straight into the Dreaming.

3 'Being Human' (2008-2013)

What happens when a vampire, a ghost, and a werewolf are living together? Being Human (UK) follows a trio of supernatural creatures as they try to tackle their paranormal problems and do their best to live among humans. But when bloodlust, full moons, and undead powers start to arise, the three friends are thrown into chaos.

This British series is exciting, emotional, and gritty, with plenty of sex scenes to get audiences' hearts racing. John (Aidan Turner), Annie (Lenora Crichlow), and George (Russel Tovey) have amazing chemistry and make each scene believable. Sadly, the original cast only stayed for the first three seasons, but it should definitely be next on your watch list.

2 'Shadow and Bone' (2021-)

When Alina's (Jessie Mei Li) best friend Mal (Archie Renaux) is forced to go on a dangerous mission to cross the Fold, a shadowy place full of monsters, she risks her life to follow him and soon discovers powers she didn't know she had.

Alina and Mal's obvious chemistry will have fans of young adult fantasies swooning and gripping their screens in anticipation. The show's attention to detail makes the characters feel alive, with each Grishas' uniform blending seamlessly into its war-torn world. Season 2 of Shadow and Bone returns to Netflix in March.

1 'Supernatural' (2005-2020)

"Saving people, hunting things, the family business" is the well-known motto of the Winchester brothers, the duo at the heart of Supernatural. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), hunt down and fight monsters while looking for their missing father and make many friends (and a lover or two) along the way.

Supernaturalis the longest-running North American sci-fi/fantasy series, and it's easy to see why. Sam and Dean go through many wild adventures together, creating new and exciting episodes each time they're on-screen. The deep love between the brothers, although strained at times, is always clearly evident, which makes viewers fall in love with them again and again.

