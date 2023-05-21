Amazon Prime Video's latest offering Citadel features Richard Madden (Game of Thrones) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico) as super spies fighting a global threat in the form of a rogue criminal organization named Manticore. Produced by The Russo Brothers, the show boasts huge set pieces, globe-trotting locations and CGI effects usually reserved for tentpole movies. Not surprising as the series holds the title of the second most expensive series as of 2023.

As exciting as it is, the spy series, which also featured Stanley Tucci and Leslie Manville,only has six episodes in its first season. Audiences who love the espionage genre, complete with its intricate plots, heart-pounding action, and even sometimes with a dash of romance, would want to check similar shows while waiting for season two. From the grounded political intrigue of Homeland to the classic adventures of Mission: Impossible, these shows provide a rollercoaster ride that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, just like Citadel.

10 'Mission: Impossible' (1966 -1973)

The classic Mission: Impossible TV series featured the adventures of the Impossible Missions Force. With intricate planning, masterful disguises, and nail-biting suspense, they tackled seemingly impossible tasks, captivating viewers with thrilling espionage missions that were ahead of its time.

RELATED: 10 Underrated Spy & Conspiracy Movies, Ranked

This series was so iconic that it became the blueprint for subsequent spy shows. The IP has grown even bigger with Tom Cruise leading the film series. Citadelis the modern take on this type of show, with a fictional spy agency and similar daring assignments.

9 'Quantico' (2015 - 2018)

Quantico revolves around a diverse group of FBI recruits who find themselves entangled in a complex conspiracy while undergoing rigorous training at the Quantico base. Led by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, these recruits navigate personal dramas and intense challenges while also trying to uncover the truth about a deadly terrorist attack.

RELATED: 'Citadel' Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the Russo Brothers Action Series

This series is responsible for propelling Chopra Jonas' star in Hollywood, after a string of solid hits in her homeland India. While her character in Citadelis already an experienced agent, in Quanticoshe portrays a rookie. With 57 episodes throughout the show, there's plenty of action to look forward to.

8 'Bodyguard' (2018)

Image via Netflix

Bodyguard follows David Budd (Richard Madden), a war veteran assigned to protect a controversial politician. He wound up in a complex relationship with her while also becomes entangled in a dangerous web of intrigue, conspiracy, and terrorism, putting his loyalty and skills to the test.

RELATED: The 10 Best 'Game of Thrones' Episodes, Ranked According to IMDb

The limited series was a smash hit during its original run. Madden managed to shed his memorable Robb Stark role and delivered an intense, unforgettable performance. This role opened doors for challenging roles for him, including one Mason Kane in Citadel.

7 'Liaison' (2023)

In Liaison, Eva Green and Vincent Cassel play agents and ex-lovers who have to work together to fight cyberattacks that threaten the UK while also working through their relationship's secrets. This Apple TV+ series has six gripping episodes in its first season.

One of the strengths in Citadelis the leads' complicated relationships. Audiences who enjoy it would want to check out this series as it doubles down on the two agents' chemistry with the background of cyberterrorism. It also helps that Green and Cassel's performances are top-notch in this series.

6 'The Recruit' (2022 - present)

Image via Netflix

The Recruit follows CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) who is caught up in an international conflict when an asset threatens to expose her connection to the agency. With no training for field duty, he must navigate intricate politics and faces dangerous enemies.

RELATED: Noah Centineo & 9 Of Netflix's Biggest Breakout Stars

Directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity), this series offers an entertaining story filled with action. With a light tone similar to Citadel, this binge-worthy show has to be on espionage genre lovers' watchlist. A second season has been confirmed by Netflix so audiences would have no shortage of spy shows in the near future.

5 'Homeland' (2011 - 2020)

Image via Showtime

Winner of multiple Emmy Awards, Homeland follows CIA officer Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) as investigates potential threats to national security while battling her own personal demons. The show was highly acclaimed for its gripping storyline and great performances.

Compared to Citadelthis might be a more grounded alternative. However, it still offers an exciting look into real-world espionage. The series spans eight seasons, all of them provides an equally great plots and memorable characters.

4 'The Night Agent' (2023 - present)

Image via Netflix

Based on a novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent follows Peter Sutherland, a young FBI agent working in the White House basement during a cataclysmic event in Washington. As the city is plunged into chaos, Peter uncovers a conspiracy that goes to the highest levels of power.

RELATED: 'The Night Agent' & 10 Best Spy and Secret Agent Shows on Netflix

The series, which has been renewed for season two, combines political intrigue, suspense, and espionage elements to deliver a fast-paced narrative. This Netflix hit offers a similar experience to Citadel's unpredictable twists and turns.

3 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' (2018 - 2023)

Image via Prime Video

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan follows the titular character played by John Krasinski as he uncovers global threats and navigates dangerous missions located in the Middle East, South America and Europe. The Prime Video series is approaching its ending with the final season arriving this summer.

Audiences who love the globe-trotting action in Citadelmight want to check this out. It does offer a much more realistic conflict, but it has some great action set pieces that would put audiences at the edge of their seats.

2 'The Little Drummer Girl' (2018)

Based on John le Carré's novel, The Little Drummer Girl follows an aspiring actress (Florence Pugh) who gets entangled in a dangerous mission against a terrorist organization. The limited series is directed by Oldboy director, Park Chan-wook and co-starred Alexander Skarsgard and Michael Shannon.

RELATED: 10 Best Spy TV Shows Based on Books, Ranked According to Rotten Tomatoes

Le Carré's novels are famous for their meticulous details and nuanced characters. Audiences who love spy shows like Citadel have to check out adaptations of his novels such as this series. It features engaging characters and unpredictable storyline that would keep audiences guessing.

1 'The Americans' (2013 - 2018)

Image via FX Network

The mother of modern spy shows, The Americans is a drama set during the Cold War, following two Soviet spies (Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys) who are embedded in the US as a suburban American couple. The show delves into the complex emotions, moral dilemmas, and high-stakes operations faced by the couple.

Six episodes of Citadelmight be too early to give a full assessment on how effective the two leads' chemistry is. Audiences might look to The Americans to see the high standard set by Russell and Rhys who managed to deliver outstanding performance while making sure their undercover operations still work until the end.

KEEP READING: 10 Best Spy Comedies of the 21st Century, Ranked