Luckily, there are there are plenty of options to tide fans over before season 4 of 'Emily in Paris.'

Emily in Paris just released its third season and fans have probably already binged it within a day. Now they're sitting at home twiddling their thumbs, wondering what to do while they wait for more of Lily Collins' lovable Emily and her adventures in the city of love. Luckily, there are many shows to tide fans over for now.

What everyone loves about the three-season hit Netflix series, is how it is centered around one woman's journey around navigating work, love, and life in a new city. So with that in mind, the following shows all feature beautifully complex, humorous, and relatable female leads.

'The Great' (2020 -)

Image via Hulu

Described by Hulu as "anti-historical", The Great is a satire dark comedy-drama series following the life of Catherine The Great (Elle Fanning) and her rise to power. A young Catherine journeys to Russia to wed Emperor Peter III (Nicholas Hoult), however, upon their new nuptials, she focuses on her plot to kill her depraved and dangerous husband.

Focusing on the pure parody of history, The Great is full of situations that make light out of darkness. With an inherently sad tale of a dangerous marriage of two people made humorous, the sheer ability to play and remaster the true events of history is genius.

'Girlboss' (2017)

Loosely based on the true story of Nasty Gal Founder, Sophia Amoruso, Girlboss follows Sophia (Britt Robertson), a misfit, who finds a love for fashion and develops into an unusual businesswoman as a result. But as her company expands, she will need to learn how to handle being her own boss.

The most essential thing is to continue with it since this show has so much more depth than it initially seems to have. It begins by portraying itself as another "quirky" girl comedy, but by the end of the first episode it dispels that notion while occasionally having fun and returning to it.

'Broad City' (2014 - 2019)

Two BBFs, Abbi Abrams (Abbi Jacobson) and Ilana Wexler (Ilana Glazer), live in New York City together. Both equally awkward, hysterical, and disturbing, the two have countless adventures both together and individually that will make audiences simultaneously cringe, laugh, and wince.

Pure comedy at its best with creative minds behind it, Broad City is a classic show to get the fun rolling. It's got the three E's: energy, enthusiasm, and entertainment.

'Derry Girls' (2018 - 2022)

Image via Channel 4/Netflix

This British teen-sitcom follows 5 friends who live in Derry, Ireland. In Derry, where they all attend a Catholic girls' high school, Erin Quinn (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland), their friends Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), and Michelle's English cousin James (Dylan Llewellyn) are an odd bunch.

In the midst of political instability and cultural conflicts in 1990s Ireland, the friends constantly find themselves in ridiculous situations. With rapid fire gags and characters so lovable it's hard to pick a favorite, Derry Girls brings greatness to the long time loved British sitcoms.

'Dynasty' (2017 - 2022)

Two of the wealthiest families in America scheme and compete with one another for control of the family fortune while attempting to manage the lives of their spoiled and dramatic kids. The icon behind Jade West form Victorious, Liz Gillies, leads the show with her sickening performance as heiress and businesswoman, Fallon Carrington. She definitely brings the drama that comes with luxury.

Based in the popular 1980s soap opera of the same name, Dynasty is a drama television series full of over the top characters and ridiculous amounts of wealth. With a super chaotic bunch of storylines and characters, audiences are never bored with this show.

'Love Life' (2020 - 2021)

Image via HBO Max

Love Life is an anthology series of romantic comedies about the transition from first love to true love and how the individuals we encounter along the road shape who we are when we ultimately settle down with someone. The show is full of relationships - friendship, love, heartbreak - and enough ups and downs to keep the audiences happy.

After a brief courtship and breakup, Darby (Anna Kendrick) is followed in the first season; in the second, Marcus (WilliamJackson Harper) takes center stage following his divorce.

'Fleabag' (2016 - 2019)

Image via Prime Video

A blunt woman who audiences only know as Fleabag navigates London's dating scene and life while attempting to deal with tragedy. Fleabag, who is angry and grief-stricken, tries to overcome her troubles. However, this leads to her rejecting everyone around her who is trying to help her. Through it all, she manages to keep her charm and wit.

The series, which is based on Waller-2013 Bridge's one-woman performance of the same name, stars comic actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge as the title character. A key element of the show is how the main character breaks the fourth wall almost constantly to establish a connection with the audience.

'High Fidelity' (2020)

An adaptation of Nick Hornby's novel of the same name, High Fidelity follows the life of Rob (Zoë Kravitz) after her heart get broken once again. While attempting to move on from her one true love, Rob, a record-store proprietor in Brooklyn's rapidly gentrifying Crown Heights area, revisits previous loves through music and popular culture.

She breaches the fourth wall and discusses her past failed relationships, five of which make up her Top 5 Most Memorable Heartbreaks of All-Time. Pairing each with great unique songs, the show is a perfect blend of comedy, acting, and music.

'Sweetbitter' (2018 - 2019)

Sweetbitter centers on Tess (Ella Purnell), a 22-year-old who quickly finds employment at a renowned downtown restaurant after arriving in New York City. She is quickly introduced to the world of drugs, drink, love, desire, dive bars, and fine dining, and she quickly learns how to survive the wildly attractive but punishing life into which she has fallen.

The coming-of-age tale of a young woman is depicted here against the opulent and seedy backdrop of posh eateries, emphasizing the possibility, beauty, and fragility of youth and adrift.

'2 Broke Girls' (2011 - 2017)

In this delightful New York set sitcom, 2 Broke Girls is set around two unlikely best friends. Street smart, sassy Max (Kat Dennings) has two jobs to make ends meet, one of which is serving customers at the retro-chic Williamsburg Diner during the late-night hours. Uptown trust fund princess, the sophisticated Caroline (Beth Behrs), is reluctantly forced to try her hand at waitressing due to a string of poor luck.

At first, Caroline seems like just another one of the incompetent servers Max has to cover for, but when she discovers Caroline has just as much substance as she does, Max is taken aback. Caroline foresees a prosperous future for them when she learns of Max's talent for creating wonderful cupcakes, but they must first raise the necessary capital.

