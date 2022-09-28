When Danny Devito and Aubrey Plaza were announced to star in an adult animation series, audiences weren’t sure if they could contain themselves and were ready to burst into flames out of excitement. The horror comedy Little Demon turned out to be not only hilarious and action packed, but also incredibly relatable, following a dysfunctional family who are trying to make things work. Afterall, in any family you are stuck together through the good times, the bad times, and the murder game show times. In Little Demon new kid Chrissy learns that she isn’t just an outcast moody teenager, she is the actual antichrist. While her witch mother tries to protect her satanic spawn from the realities of demonhood, her estranged father, the Devil, attempts to get to know the little demon a little better. All the witchy and demonic action aside, this series is about family, and all the hell they put you through. If you can relate, you may enjoy these 12 animated series like Little Demon that deal with dysfunctional families, all with a paranormal twist.

Rick & Morty

In Rick & Morty a narcissistic sociopath of a scientist and his unfortunate grandson battle with familial relationships while also getting schwifty across the universe. While young Morty tries to just be a normal teenager, get the girl of his dreams and navigate a tumultuous family life, his grandfather Rick seems to do everything that he can to put a stop normalcy via the grand, squanchy adventures that await on the other side of his mystifying green portals. While being utterly obnoxious, Rick & Morty manages to pull at your heartstrings as well as develop an important life lesson or two along the way from Boob World to Snake Planet. With its sixth season currently airing, Rick & Morty is well wubba lubba dub dubbed by its dedicated fanbase. You can catch new episodes on Adult Swim every Sunday, or stream the first five seasons on either Hulu or HBO Max.

Solar Opposites

From Mike McMahan and Justin Roiland, two of the minds behind Rick & Morty, comes Solar Opposites, a sci-fi comedy about a family of extraterrestrials who crash-land in middle America. While trying to acclimate to their new home and all that it has to offer, the characters struggle through all the fun that comes with being a close-knit family of genius aliens. Between torturing the kids classmates with live dissections or shrinking unsuspecting humans down to live in tiny boxes, the four manage to grow closer as a problematic family supporting each other's bad decisions. Season 3 of Solar opposites was released in July of this year, and all episodes are currently available to stream on Hulu.

Big Mouth / Human Resources

Big Mouth is surreal, warped and sometimes straight gross. A story of navigating puberty, depression, jealousy and kinks has never been told with so much chaotic positivity. Nick Kroll and the collaborators behind the coming-of-age series have made something wonderfully relatable and actually helpful. The kids, their friends, families and hormone monsters are seen trying to work through the harder parts of reality, in a reality-bending way. The show features a star-studded cast who portray surprising characters, (think Kristen Bell as a soiled pillow). Along with bullying, boners, and breakups, the writers behind Big Mouth show equal parts of the puberty experience for females as they do males, and also incorporate LGBTQ+ themes in an insightful way. Across its five seasons Big Mouth averages approval ratings of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and has been praised for being equal parts gross and full of heart.

In 2022 the Big Mouth spin-off Human Resources premiered, depicting the lives of the beings who influence the human world in Big Mouth. In an office setting Hormone Monsters, Lovebugs, Depression Kitties, Addiction Angels and Shame Wizards must work together, or against each other, while dealing with their own intricate relationships and home lives. Keke Palmer stars alongside Aidy Bryant and Randall Park in this series that many consider a standalone show with its own comedic style. Both Big Mouth and Human Resources can be found on Netflix.

Inside Job

In a world where every conspiracy theory is true, the world is in fact run by a secret organization, they just might not be who you’d expect. In the incredibly secret job in the lowest bunker of the Deep State, the weight of the world rests on the shoulders of an overworked robotics engineer, a Washington D.C. yes-man, a superficial PR officer, a human-dolphin hybrid, and a psychic mushroom. In their windowless office the team struggle to keep the world turning due to the innumerable hijinks the human race constantly finds itself in, mixed with some out-of-this-world threats and the struggle of dealing with your insufferable coworkers. The surreal comedy, which was created by former Gravity Falls writer Shion Takeuchi, pokes fun at its audience's conspiracy ridden reality while the main character works through issues with her estranged father. To learn the secrets of the Deep State, stream Inside Job on Netflix.

Disenchantment

Created by Matt Groening and Josh Weinstein of The Simpsons comes a magical medieval story of Bean, a rebellious alcoholic princess, her demon companion Luci and her elvin friend Elfo. In Disenchantment the misfit trio go on some epic, and not so epic, adventures across Dreamland, learning about magic and uncovering a dark conspiracy. Bean must deal with the high standards set for her as a princess, along with a reptilian step-mother and a looming arranged marriage, though she would rather focus on drinking ale. This fantastical comedy with a feminist focus stars Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson as the 19-year-old princess, alongside Eric André and Nat Faxon. Disenchantment takes place in the same universe as Futurama, so keep an eye out for references to Fry, Bender and Professor Farnsworth when viewing its 40 episodes, which are available to stream on Netflix.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

This piece of the Star Trek universe is like none other. Taking place in the year 2380 aboard the starship Cerritos, the crew of the lower decks learn what hardships await at the bottom of the starfleet barrel. Tasked with the worst jobs, Beckett, Brad and D’Vana aren’t what one would consider top scorers on the Kobayashi Maru. Like ill-behaved siblings the crew mates fight and argue while clumsily traveling from planet to planet, getting in bar fights with Klingons and forgetting to set their phasers to stun. Created by Rick & Morty writer Mike McMahan, Star Trek: Lower Decks puts an absurd comedy twist on the well-loved Star Trek empire. The series' third season premiered on Paramount+ on August 25th, and will continue releasing new episodes into late October. A fourth season has received the green light, and while the exact release date is currently unknown, fans can expect to see the fourth installment sometime in stardate 2023.

The Midnight Gospel

The Midnight Gospel is something new, strange and wonderful. Released in 2020, the show follows animated podcaster Clancy Gilroy, his dog Charlotte and his Universe Simulator as they travel through the Chromatic Ribbon dimension in order to conduct interviews for a spacecast. Clancy's groundbreaking, heartbreaking, mind-bending interviews with interdimensional beings are brought to life with a dark Adventure Time style animation. In fact, the series was created by Adventure Time's Pendleton Ward, and comedian Duncan Trussell, who voices Clancy. As he interviews his subjects Clancy follows his interviewees through strange, magical, and sometimes terrifying situations, such as zombie apocalypses, attempts to break out of a soul trapping space prison, or shepherding his own mother through life and death. While the strange and colorful visuals are mesmerizing, and many of the interviews are full of wacky humor, the series relays many bigger questions and messages. This voyage for the eyes, mind, heart and soul can be found on Netflix.

Metalocalypse

Adult Swim series Metalocalypse follows the heaviest, most brutal, most metal band ever, Dethklok. Consisting of members Nathan Explosion, Skwigaar Skwigelf, Pickles, Toki Wartooth and William Murderface, Dethklok’s music has the power to melt the skin right off their audiences faces. While being the greatest metal band ever is pretty awesome, the band face some hardships, such as going on diets, being friends with a drug obsessed sociopathic clown, and constantly being watched by a secret Illuminati-style group known as The Tribunal. But through it all the bandmates are there for each other like one truly codependent, supportive mess of a family. The majority of the characters are voiced by just three actors, series co-creators Brendon Small and Tommy Blacha, as well as Star Wars star Mark Hamill. Music performed by the fictional band was written by Small alongside a slew of real life rock and metal musicians/bands, including Dweezil Zappa, Jack Black, Exodus, Cannibal Corpse, Kirk Hammett and more. Metalocalypse was canceled after four seasons, much to the dismay of the show's creators and fans alike. Small has not given up though, announcing in 2021 that a Dethklok film is underway and will be released on HBO Max. Until then episodes of the heavy metal series can be found on HBO Max as well as Hulu.

Close Enough

A perfectly imperfect family is the center of Close Enough, a series about more than just being parents, it's about showing up, trying your best and getting it close enough. While referencing the real life struggle of going from partying in your twenties to being parents in your thirties, Close Enough puts its characters in relatable scenarios with out of this world executions, such as getting trapped in an 80s sitcom while trying to get their daughters' homework finished. Created by J.G. Quintel, creator of Cartoon Network's Regular Show, Close Enough features references to his previous work while also adding in some awesome guest stars, including Weird Al Yankovic, Jane Lynch, and Monét X Change. The series can be viewed with a YouTube TV premium subscription or purchased through Google Play or Amazon Prime.

The Venture Bros.

There’s nothing quite like working in the family business, especially when you’re a Venture. The Venture's and their hypermasculine bodyguard face off against supervillains while bonding as a problematic family in this satirical superhero adventure. While they fail at almost everything in a wondrous crashing heap, they do so as a family. Throughout its seven seasons The Venture Bros. has paid homage to some adventure television favorites, including Jonny Quest, Astro Boy and the Hardy Boys.. A mix of action, adventure, drama and lude comedy, The Venture Bros. is one of the longest running original series on Adult Swim. After fifteen years of action-packed, weird and wacky episodes, the show was canceled, though a finale film, which will be premiering on Adult Swim and HBO Max, is in the works. Viewers can currently find all seven seasons of The Venture Bros. on Hulu.

Drawn Together

Image via Comedy Central

Released in 2004, Drawn Together mocks the world of early 2000s reality shows with a group of spoofed cartoon characters who are put into a Big Brother-esque house complete with confessional cameras and competitions. Through many misadventures and heated arguments the characters are forced to work through their differences. With the series featuring characters from many genres the animators of Drawn Together created a mix of styles, showcasing 1930s grainy monochrome alongside Disney-style soft edges, Final Fantasy-esque anime and more. The animators did a tremendous job with the clashing animation styles together, but the same cannot be said about the characters themselves, who fight over strong world views that showcase the stereotypical worst that train wreck contestants have to offer. The series features themes such as homophobia, racism, classism, violence, and more, with the characters' revelations driving the plot. To hear all the words you can’t say on television or radio, stream the series on Comedy Central, Paramount+ or Amazon Prime.