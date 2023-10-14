Only a handful of TV shows have wielded the power to captivate, educate, and unsettle quite like Netflix’s Painkiller. It casts a stark light on the aggressive marketing of prescription painkillers, like OxyContin, and their role in fueling widespread addiction and devastation. This gripping series not only intrigues but also haunts its viewers, as it puts a spotlight on the harrowing opioid crisis by intricately weaving together multiple narrative threads.

But for those who found themselves engrossed in the dark complexities of Painkiller, there's a craving for more. Viewers who were riveted by this relentless descent into the pharmaceutical underworld should fear not, for other shows share its visceral intensity. For TV fans who yearn for tales of moral ambiguity and drug-riddled dramas, shows like Ozark and Breaking Bad might just be their next fix.

10 'Dopesick' (2021)

Dopesick is a riveting miniseries that dives into America's relentless struggle with opioid addiction. Created by Danny Strong, this Hulu gem is based on Beth Macy's non-fiction book, Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America.

For fans of Painkiller, Dopesick will feel like a natural progression. It shares the same harrowing themes, shedding light on real-life events, the impact on families, and the legal battle against pharmaceutical giant Purdue Pharma. But in Dopesick, viewers get to watch acclaimed actors Michael Keaton and Kaitlyn Dever deliver powerhouse performances.

9 'The Pharmacist' (2020)

The Pharmacist, an eye-opening true crime documentary series available on Netflix, follows the relentless pursuit of a pharmacist-turned-amateur detective. The show puts the spotlight on Dan Schneider and his mission to expose a corrupt healthcare system and the opioid epidemic plaguing his New Orleans community.

This gripping series, grounded in real-life events, resonated strongly with viewers. What makes The Pharmacist resonate with Painkiller fans is its shared focus on the opioid crisis and the devastating impact of prescription drugs. Both shows expose the underbelly of the healthcare system and reveal shocking truths.

8 'Breaking Bad' (2008 - 2013)

Breaking Bad isn't just a TV series ⁠– it's a cultural phenomenon. Conceived by Vince Gilligan, the show centers on Walter White (Bryan Cranston), a former high school chemistry teacher who turns to making methamphetamine. As the story unfolds, his reasons for entering the drug trade shift, and the magnetic pull of power, control, and riches in the illicit drug world propels his evolution into the infamous drug kingpin, Heisenberg.

While it may differ from Painkiller's depiction of illegal drug production, the two share common moral and ethical dilemmas arising from involvement in the drug trade. Both explore the transformation of ordinary individuals into criminals. Hailed as one of the best TV dramas ever, Breaking Bad has left an enduring impression on television and was filled with incredible and memorable quotes and interesting characters.

7 'The Wire' (2002 - 2008)

The Wire stands as a revered crime drama series that’s well-loved by viewers and critics. Set in Baltimore, it intricately intertwines the lives of law enforcement, drug dealers, and residents, offering a multifaceted look at the city's drug trade and its societal impact.

Similar to Painkiller, The Wire grapples with real-life issues ⁠– focusing on the drug trade, urban decay, and institutional failures. The Wire is a storytelling masterpiece, illustrating how different aspects of city life are intricately linked. Critics have lauded it as one of the greatest TV series ever for its genuine depiction of social problems and captivating characters.

6 'Narcos' (2015 - 2017)

Narcos, a gripping Netflix original crime drama, unfolds the dramatic ascent and downfall of notorious drug kingpins like Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura) and the Cali Cartel in Colombia. With its enthralling narrative rooted in real events, the series offers an adrenaline-pumping and deeply absorbing examination of the narcotics trade.

For those who found fascination in Painkiller's drug-related themes, Narcos delivers a high-stakes drama. Both shows venture into the realm of drug trafficking, introducing larger-than-life characters and gripping criminal enterprises. Narcos garnered acclaim for its immersive storytelling, exceptional performances, and historical precision. It's a series that not only provides entertainment but also casts light on the intricate dynamics of the drug trade and its global repercussions.

5 'The Sopranos' (1999 - 2007)

Created by David Chase, The Sopranos is a seminal crime drama series that offers an in-depth exploration of the life of mob boss Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini). Tony is not just any mob boss; he's a complex character dealing with an array of personal and professional conflicts while undergoing therapy with Dr. Jennifer Melfi (Lorraine Bracco). This unique blend of crime and psychotherapy became a hallmark of the series.

This thematic resonance of The Sopranos with Painkiller lies in the shared exploration of the drug trade, criminality, and the profound impact on individuals and society. Its cultural impact remains undeniable, and it was particularly loved for having characters that were multi-dimensional and blurred the lines between protagonist and antagonist ⁠– making them both relatable and morally ambiguous.

4 'American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson' (2016)

The debut season of American Crime Story immerses viewers in the gripping O.J. Simpson murder trial that held the world spellbound during the 1990s. Adapted from Jeffrey Toobin's book, The Run of His Life, the series painstakingly reconstructs this landmark trial with meticulous research and vivid detail. It became a cultural wildfire, reigniting fascination with the trial's profound impact on issues of race, justice, and celebrity culture.

Much like Painkiller, this series plunges deep into the realm of reality. It invites viewers on a soul-searching odyssey through the corridors of justice and the towering influence of fame within our legal system.The People v. O.J. Simpson garnered acclaim for its cast's awe-inspiring performances, masterful storytelling, and pulse-pounding pacing.

3 'Snowfall' (2017 - 2023)

Snowfall, a crime drama set in 1980s Los Angeles, explores the impact of the drug trade on a diverse ensemble of characters. The show revolves around several key characters: Franklin Saint (Damson Idris), a young drug dealer and eventual kingpin on the show aiming to rise in the underworld, Gustavo Zapata (Sergio Peris-Mencheta), a luchador turned cartel enforcer, and Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson), a CIA operative involved in drug trafficking.

Snowfall is similar to Painkiller in the sense that it’s centered on how drugs affect a community. It also offers an unwavering depiction of addiction, power dynamics, and moral quandaries that will surely move viewers. With its meticulous attention to historical accuracy and well-written, multi-dimensional characters, Snowfall is undoubtedly a must-watch crime show.

2 'Ozark' (2017 - 2022)

Ozark is a gripping crime drama from the minds of Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams. The heart of Ozark lies in Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), a financial planner who uproots his family to the Ozarks to launder money for a Mexican drug cartel. This gripping series has earned accolades for its riveting storytelling, intricate characters, and Bateman's standout performance.

What truly distinguishes Ozark from other crime dramas is its fearless portrayal of the drug trade, money laundering, and the harrowing fallout of criminal involvement. With a devoted fanbase and multiple Emmy Awards to the Netflix series' name, the show boldly dives into the shadowy facets of human behavior and the intricate world of criminal enterprises. For those who relished Painkiller, Ozark is a show that offers the same dark and thrilling narrative.

1 'Weeds' (2005 - 2012)

Weeds is a dark comedy-drama series created by Jenji Kohan. The story revolves around Nancy Botwin (Mary-Louise Parker), a suburban widow who turns to selling marijuana to support her family. The show takes a satirical look at suburban life, the drug trade, and the challenges faced by its main character.

Weeds explores drug-related themes and the moral dilemmas of its central character, just like Painkiller. The series was both critically acclaimed and controversial, blending humor and social commentary. Kohan's fearless approach to addressing taboo subjects and challenging societal norms earned her recognition as a trailblazing creator in television.

