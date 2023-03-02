Something is inspiring about watching athletes compete in their fields. The discipline and lifestyle needed to achieve their build and stamina are admirable, to say the least. When watching Physical: 100 it’s easy to find yourself cheering for athletes and wondering what it would be like to compete. Appealing to viewers’ competitive spirits makes reality competitions an exciting genre to keep up with.

Physical: 100 is unique for bringing together a variety of athletes from dancers to MMA fighters. Witnessing them compete can empower viewers because it shows the diversity in strength and the possibility to cultivate strength. As inspiring as Physical 100 is, many other competitive shows evoke a similar experience.

10 'Survivor' (2000-)

Like Physical: 100 the premise of the show is taking a group of individuals and putting them in an isolated location relying on their knowledge. There is a series of competitions to win and a socializing aspect to the game that adds a layer of complexity to the competition. The goal is to survive without being subject to elimination to win the prize money.

Both Survivorand Physical: 100 appeals to the audience’s inherent nature to compete. In doing so, people are more emotionally invested while also feeling inspired. What makes survival reality shows so successful and unique is the empowerment felt during the viewing. Merging the emotional and physical nature of people make for an entertaining watch.

9 'The Challenge' (1998-)

The origin of this show is different from Physical: 100 because it is a spin-off from two MTV series, The Real World and Road Rules. Many of the contestants have participated in other competitive shows like Big Brother, Survivor, Amazing Race, Ex on the Beach, and Geordie Shore. Typically, the winners are a team of contestants that split the prize.

What makes this series so impactful when watching is the social component of the show. Most of the time there are complex subplots between the characters that make the competition more interesting. Watching this show represents a raw and almost instinctual nature to human interaction when under pressure. As a result, The Challenge keeps viewers engaged based on gossip and a competitive spirit.

8 'Cannonball' (2020)

This series is specific to water-based challenges that need to be won for a cash prize of $10,000. Originally, Cannonball is from the United Kingdom, and in time an American version was made. Another unique feature of this show is the live audience that watches the contestants compete adding to the pressure of the games.

Compared to the earlier shows, Cannonball feels more engaging. The watching experience is more exciting and inclusive when there is a live crowd. The competition show is more entertaining to watch while still maintaining the competitive element. This show's nature thrives on viewers’ support for the winner they want to see.

7 'Amazing Race' (2001-)

The setting for the race is the world. Ranked as one of the best reality competition shows, what makes the show unique is the reliance on competitors' skills and knowledge to maneuver in foreign environments. Winning this game show requires the ability to be flexible with anything thrown your way. Knowing how to compete in collaboration and independently can make or break the reality of winning.

What is enticing to the audience is the setting of the race, it naturally creates difficulty in communication and culture. Through watching the competitors maneuver the world it is easy to see the importance of understanding how to navigate a foreign setting. This learning curve exposes different ways of life, culture, and etiquette of different countries. This is the basis of success for competitive games.

6 'Ultimate Tag' (2020)

Based on the game tag, it is an elevated version where competitors run through different obstacle courses while avoiding getting tagged. This game show originates in America and has 3 rounds that are needed to complete to win. The challenges are physical and with each round, the competition becomes more intense.

A big part of this shows success is the relatability to the game. Most kids growing up played tagged and remaking this childhood game into a more competitive version, is an aspect that touches viewers. The hint of nostalgia and appeal to a competitive nature is what invests viewers in the show. In all, it creates a sense of empowerment and desire to compete because of the hint of nostalgia.

5 'The Mole' (2001-)

This reality competition show utilizes teamwork where contestants work in groups that affect the amount of money that will be won by one contestant. However, the catch to the game is there is a mole that will attempt to disrupt the group efforts. This is a relatively new game show that successfully portrays the difficulty of working in groups while competing against each other.

What makes this show unique is the portrayal of social relationships in competitive environments. What makes The Mole particularly difficult is that it thrives on the mistrust of the competitors while also requiring a level of trust to play the game efficiently. Integrating various eccentric and competitive personalities make for a suspenseful watch.

4 'Ultimate Beastmaster' (2017-2018)

Although this show is an obstacle course, what makes it different is that it is universally based. Meaning, six localized versions have a panel of judges of well-known celebrities from the specific country. The obstacle courses typically have four stages, and the series has about nine episodes in total. This makes for a fast-paced series where each episode reveals progress in the overall competition.

What makes Ultimate Beastmaster successful is its ability to bring together several different nations. Viewers feel more connected because of this and give a sense of empowerment because it makes the idea of competing seem more realistic and possible. Despite the difficult physical competition, the sense of unity allows viewers to see themselves in the competition, inspiring the audience.

3 'Floor is Lava' (2020-)

This game show also elevates the childhood game that many kids played, imagining that the floor is lava. In this version, contestants go through an obstacle course where they cannot touch the floor. Whoever touches the floor is eliminated, and the winner receives a cash prize of $10,000.

Similar to some previously mentioned shows, there is a component of nostalgia to the concept of the show. This creates a sense of inclusion and establishing an emotional connection with viewers is powerful in their engagement. Although there are more physically demanding game shows, their success lies in the lighthearted competition.

2 'Double Dare' (1986-2019)

This reality competition show returned several times due to its fun competitive nature. It uses trivia questions and the completion of messy stunts as a physical challenge. For a short time, there was also a family spin-off version that was aired on Fox. Overall, this game show makes a comeback every few years and has a light-hearted nature despite it still being competitive.

Unlike most reality competition series, the overall nature of the show is playful. Part of this is due to the trivia questions but also the nature of the physical challenges. Despite the competition, there is more of a focus on having fun and enjoying the process. As a result, the show gives the viewers a wholesome and thrilling experience.

1 'Wipeout' (2008-2014)

Winning the award for the world’s largest obstacle course, this competitive game show is unique in its setup. This game show is heavily inspired by the Japanese game show Extreme Elimination Challenge, the competitive tasks are essentially the same except Wipe Out is on a larger scale. Overall, Wipe Out makes for an exciting watch with competitions that are set up like an adult jungle gym.

This game show is appealing to viewers because the way it is set up is tempting for viewers to want to attempt it. The setup resembles an adult jungle gym and appeals to many viewer’s inner child. The overall success is that this series appeals to the desire for play in adults, the competition seems almost liberating in that sense. This series encourages play based on physical competition.

