For anyone who loved this Bridgerton-inspired limited series so much that they finished it merely hours after its release on Netflix, there's more where that came from while viewers wait for Season 3 of Bridgerton to be released.

Whether they were about a fish out of water trying to find its footing in a new place, took creative liberties with their portrayal of historical characters, centered around a family of highborns trying to hold onto their precarious power, or could just be considered aesthetically soothing to the eye, these shows will most likely appeal to Queen Charlotte fans.

10 The Royals (2015-2018)

In this deliciously soapy drama, the fictional English royal family all find the certainty of their futures, both as monarchs and individuals called into question after the heir to the throne dies mysteriously.

Much like in Queen Charlotte, the royal Henstridge family struggles to stay relevant in the eyes of the people and always seems to be debating with outsiders and each other what the monarchy's contribution to society should be, all while dealing with their own personal dramas.

9 The Spanish Princess (2019-2020)

Image via Starz

This series explores the life of a young Catherine of Aragon (Charlotte Hope) as she transforms from an ambitious princess who travels from Spain to marry the next King of England, to the coldly cast-aside ex-wife of Henry VIII (Ruairi O'Connor).

Catherine's and Charlotte's (India Amarteifio) journeys seem to greatly parallel each other as both are headstrong and intelligent foreigners who come to England to become Queen. However, love seems to be out of their reach when their new husbands prove to be extremely temperamental.

8 Dickinson (2019-2021)

Image via Apple TV+

Is it possible to tell a coming-of-age story about one of the most enigmatic famous people in the world based mostly on the poems that they wrote? Apparently, the answer is yes, as long as it's done with modern lingo and music.

Highly intelligent and eccentric poet Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld) desires nothing more than to break the mold and find her voice, something she has in common with Queen Charlotte, as well as the fact that underneath it all, lies the heart of a true romantic.

7 Reign (2013-2017)

Another story about the rise of a young, foreign royal, Mary, Queen of Scots (Adelaide Kane) tries to navigate the perils of politics and the heart of the French court.

Much like Queen Charlotte, Mary feels an instant connection with her husband-to-be, despite the relationship not being without its roadblocks. In fact, one of the biggest hurdles she must overcome in the series, in addition to coming into her own as a ruler, is overcoming those very struggles so that she can be happy with her true love.

6 The Great (2020-)

Just like with Queen Charlotte, this show was honest right off the bat about the fact that it wouldn't be an entirely honest retelling of beloved Empress Catherine the Great's (Elle Fanning) rise to power and efforts to reform Russia.

Nevertheless, both shows succeed in showing the difficulties of a young German trying to make an arranged marriage in a foreign country to a strange ruler work despite the fact that no one expects much from them beyond making royal babies.

5 The Diplomat (2023-)

Image via Netflix

She may not have come to England to become a royal, but Ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) definitely needed to play the part of a fairytale princess in order to hold onto her position, allowing her to help when a disaster threatens to tear the world apart.

Just like Charlotte, the intelligent and capable Kate finds herself entirely unsuitable for the role others desperately need her to play; detesting both the pageantry involved and having to tone down her somewhat abrasive nature in favor of something less intimidating.

4 The White Queen (2013-2013)

In this remaining of how the events of the War of the Roses played out, three women on opposing sides both struggle to survive and battle for the throne of England.

Much like Queen Charlotte, The White Queen takes viewers into the intimate lives of real Queens in history, two of whom, in this particular case married for love rather than pure political advantage. Amidst all the battles, fans of historical romance will appreciate the heartfelt declarations of love to be found here.

3 Poldark (2015-2019)

Taking place during the years after the American Revolutionary War, Captain Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner) returns home and tries to find a new purpose in a place that has changed a lot since he's been away fighting.

Protagonist Ross appears to have more in common with Queen Charlotte's deuteragonist, King George (Corey Mylchreest) who, despite having been born into his position of power, has a habit of shocking those around him by doing things his own way and ignoring their doubts when he knows the right way to go about solving a problem isn't always traditional.

2 Outlander (2014-)

Image via Starz

It's not every day that an audience is taken back in time, not once, but twice in one show. Such is the case with Outlander, which centers around a twentieth-century nurse, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) who is thrust into an eighteenth-century battle when she finds herself sent back in time.

In addition to taking place in the same century, both series feature electrifying love scenes between two leads with stunning chemistry who make it consistently clear that they will go to the ends of the Earth for each other.

1 Downton Abbey (2010-2015)

This series about the wealthy Crawley family and their servants, taking place in the early twentieth century, combines some of the best aspects of Queen Charlotte:

The story is set against a beautiful English backdrop, contains some gorgeous costumes, is filled with romance, conflict and forbidden love, has a young, opinionated outsider come into the fold as someone set to inherit a great fortune, and sees young people trying to find themselves and their place in the constantly changing world.

