Escapist TV, as great as it is for the old noggin, tends to get pretty “vanilla” and eye-rollingly tedious. Perhaps that’s why complaining about shows giving a grossly inaccurate depiction of the human condition has become a favorite pastime for some. Enter Shameless (US), with its chaotic, offbeat humor and unapologetic realness, it yanks off those rose-colored glasses, in its own charming way. Focused on the ever so dysfunctional Gallaghers, every single episode is a whirlwind adventure as the family members attempt to lead “normal lives”. When you throw in their selectively present father, it makes watching the total anarchy that is their life as it unfolds into a realist masterpiece more satisfying.

After an 11 Season run, one thing is certain, your favorite Chi-town, South-side family will be dearly missed. The great thing about TV is that it's a gift that just keeps on giving, so though the sun has set for the Gallaghers, there are tons of other shows with the same aura. Check them out.

RELATED: The Best Shows on Disney+ Right Now

1. Shameless (UK)

Image Via Channel 4

In the beginning, there was Shameless (UK), which inspired its US counterpart. Think of the two as fraternal twins — you know, born from the same parents but not quite the same. But, that’s the great thing, it's not an exact replica, so though you’ll still be kicking it with Frank and his dysfunctional brood, there’s a handful of nuances in terms of characters, storyline, and creative direction, altogether. Set in Manchester, this version does not solely focus on the Gallagher clan. As most of the initial cast depart, there’s room to explore poverty and dysfunction through the eyes of the Maguires and Karibs down the line. The bottom line, any extra time spent watching Frank Gallagher’s petty money-making skills fall apart is time well-spent.

2. Nurse Jackie

Image Via Showtime

Edie Falco plays the lead in this one, perfectly portraying Jackie Peyton, an overextended ER nurse who occasionally dips her hand in the “cookie jar” to make it to the end of her shift. A little bit of Vicodin here and Adderall there gets her through most of the practical and ethical dilemmas that come with working in healthcare. Whether she’ll be able to keep it all up is a story worth paying attention to. Altogether, the light-hearted and whimsical approach the show uses to dissect such a dire premise is perhaps why Shameless (US) fans will connect to this one instantly.

3. United States of Tara

Image Via Showtime

The Gregsons may not have an absentee, drunkard of a father, but perhaps what they have is even more complicated. Tara Gregson (Toni Collette) is a run-of-the-mill, middle-aged mom who loves her family dearly… until she isn’t. Living with DID, Tara’s family has to come to terms with the fact that they are dealing with, not one, but seven different versions of their mother. It's hard to tell whether it's harder on Tara or her husband and two teenage kids who yearn for a little more normalcy in their everyday lives.

4. Californication

Image Via Showtime

There is no doubt that the Gallagher gang makes their own fair share of bad decisions. Few others hold a torch to them the way Californication’s Hank Moody (David Duchovny of The X-Files) does. When you count his alcoholism, sex, and drug addiction, as well as his penchant to ruin meaningful relationships, he does brew up the perfect storm. As the show unravels, he moves to California hoping that the change of scenery will open his mind and mend his strained relationship with his on and off lover and their daughter. Seven seasons is enough time to get that done, right?

5. Weeds

Image Via Showtime

How far should you go to support your family? If starting an underground weed dealing business fits the bill then, Nancy Botwin (Mary-Louise Parker), a recently widowed parent of two deserves a mother of the year award. Admittedly, her petty trading isn’t nearly as alarming as the speed and extent to which she’s sucked into a world of crime. Some say it's a metaphor for consumerism, others say it speaks more to the self-serving nature of humankind. At the end of the day, this perceptive show delivers a fresh premise every season, cloaked in dark humor and an “addictive” storyline.

6. Hung

Image Via HBO

Much like the ever so resourceful Frank Gallagher, Ray Drecker, played by Thomas Jane believes he has cracked the code to making ends meet. A former sports legend, Drecker is not just feeling less than adequate in his role as a high school basketball coach, he pretty much is inadequate in plenty of ways except for one. In a bid to barely stay mounted above the poverty line, he decides to put his best natural attribute to work by joining the world’s oldest profession and becoming a sex worker. At the very least, it’ll be interesting to see how the dynamics work in a female pimp-male sex worker relationship.

7. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Image Via FX

You don’t make it to the ranks of the longest-running live-action comedy on TV without turning a few heads in the right direction. The main cast of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia makes Frank Gallagher look like less of a schemer extraordinaire. Here, a rag-tag gang of slackers, with nothing to their name but their shared ownership of Paddy’s Pub, constantly come up with plots to make a quick buck. It's a dark, satirical comedy that’s perfect for anyone who enjoyed watching the chaos that embodies Shameless (US).

8. Raising Hope

Image Via Fox

Another worthy recommendation is Raising Hope. It follows the bizarre twist of events that follow after James "Jimmy" Chance (Lucas Neff) finds his infant daughter on his doorstep. Becoming an overnight single parent proves to be a lot more than he ever imagined. So, with the help of his girlfriend and somewhat dysfunctional family members, he navigates the ins and outs of raising a child. Do they always get it right? You bet they don’t, but the sheer heart and effort they put in by the day is admirable. Did we mention that his baby mama is a convicted serial killer?

9. The Chi

Image Via Showtime

Besides being set in the South-side of Chicago, The Chi shares a few striking parallels with Shameless (US). Through the lives of authentic and relatable characters, the show gives a more raw interpretation of life below the poverty line. However, the meaningful connections and unlikely friendships that develop along the way are reminiscent of what you’d find on Shameless (US). In a nutshell, it's an immersive watch, cloaked in light humor to get the viewers past each scene.

10. Six Feet Under

Image Via HBO

An HBO original, Six Feet Under weaves its narrative around a family running a funeral home and the life choices they make around so much death. The storyline itself revolves around the Fischer family. After their patriarch passes away and bequeaths his business to his sons Nate and David Fischer (Peter Krause and Michael C. Hall). In its own sardonic way, the show goes on to explore dysfunctional relationships, religion, and of course, death — lots of it.

11. Succession

Image Via HBO

Think of Succession as Shameless (US), if the characters were filthy rich and wholly self-serving. In other words, it's a truckload of humorous treachery, and so much more. Of course, it still takes the dark comedy route as it examines the interesting family dynamics of the Roy clan. Each member is bent on taking control of the family business, Waystar RoyCo, as their father’s health depreciates further. The unapologetic bad behavior in the midst of this ploy for power is sure to appeal to avid Shameless (US) fans, and just in time for Succession's third season.

12. The Middle

Image Via ABC

If you are looking for total anarchy in a seemingly normal family setting, then The Middle serves it up in excess. To the untrained eye, the Hecks are your run-of-the-mill middle-class family. There’s the overworked mom (Patricia Heaton), her almost stoic husband (Neil Flynn), and three kids who could not be more different even if they tried. Underneath all that, they are just a group of grossly imperfect humans trying to forge ahead. Though they are almost always at odds, it's the way the Hecks end up banding together that takes the cup. Life may be far from perfect for them, but the light and humorous tone here goes a long way to take the edge off.

13. You're the Worst

Image Via FX

In case the title is not a clear indication, this show is a depiction of human nature at its worst. What starts out as a simple boy meets girls situation turns into a brutal exploration of romantic relationships once the rose-colored glasses have been incinerated. There is everything from petty theft all the way to remorseless cheating, and just humans being the worst versions of themselves. Here is the thing, unlike Shameless (US), they do not just wallow in their filth, there is ample room for positive character development and growth.

14. SMILF

Image Via Showtime

There is no doubt that Fiona Gallagher stepped up for her entire family in more ways than one. If that’s a storyline you were into, then SMILF is the perfect parallel. Following the life of Bridgette Bird (Frankie Shaw), the show highlights the many unglamorous parts of being a single mom. In a constant bid to make her life better, she cooks up schemes and keeps coming out the other end disappointed. Then, of course, there's that constant pull between her son’s needs as opposed to hers. At the end of the day, it's a perfect balance of unbridled realism and rough around the edges humor.

15. Schitt’s Creek

Image Via CBC

Created by father and son duo, Eugene and Dan Levy, is another great recommendation for anyone who loves Shameless (US). At the center of it all are the Roses, who are cheated out of their vast fortune by a fraudulent business manager. The only thing they have to their name is the quaint town of Schitt’s Creek that Johnny, played by Eugene Levy, bought as a gag gift. Their move proves to be as much of an inconvenience for the town as it is for them. Is there chaos? Yes. Genuinely horrible behavior? You bet! But with Gallagher-like resilience, they make the best of a crazy situation.

KEEP READING: The 75 Best Netflix Shows and Original Series to Watch Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

Jonathan Majors to Star in Bodybuilding Drama ‘Magazine Dreams’ From the MCU to the world of bodybuilding.

Read Next