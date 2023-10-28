The second season of this paranormal Syfy drama which puts a fresh spin on the haunted house genre by doubling as a show centered around the day in the life of an office of real estate agents, is about to air. But before that happens, fans of this series might be hungry for more series just like it.

Whether because they're good old-fashioned ghost stories, offer their own alternate take on the subject of hauntings and the afterlife, or simply center around a character or characters who have a unique relationship to death, these shows are the perfect temporary substitute if you're a fan SurrealEstate.

10 'Six Feet Under' (2001-2005)

Imagine if death was your livelihood. The slightly dysfunctional, but ultimately loving Fisher family all do their part to help run their family business, Fisher & Sons Funeral Home.

Though the Fishers don't see ghosts in the traditional sense, both the siblings and their mother each have their own postmortem conversations with the family patriarch and whoever happens to currently be on their embalming table, which appears to be their process when working through whatever issues they're facing at that moment.

9 'Pushing Daisies' (2007-2009)

When times are tough, it might become necessary to take on two jobs. For pie maker Ned (Lee Pace) his are running his restaurant, The Pie Hole, and moonlighting as the partner of private detective Emerson Cod (Chi McBride) to help solve murders. Murders they're able to solve by asking the victim who did it, which Ned is able to do with a single touch.

While many other shows on this list focus on the toll death can take on a person, the bright, happy colors and sweet romance at the front and center of this series highlights that the concept of death doesn't have to be frightening or upsetting.

8 'Dead Like Me' (2003-2004)

This show gives a new meaning to the expression '"laughing in the face of death". In this dark comedy about a group of individuals who died and came back as grim reapers, 'popping' the soul out of peoples' bodies when their time comes, death is a part of their everyday routine.

In a twist of fate, somewhat nihilistic George (Ellen Muth) the newest addition to the reapers, is forced to look at her own life and life in general in a new, far more optimistic light through her every day experience with watching lives end.

7 'iZombie' (2015-2019)

Life really does happen while you're making other plans, or in this case, sudden death happens. After a disastrous boat party where she and several other people were exposed to a deadly virus, Dr. Liv Moore (Rose McIver) wakes up and discovers that she has been turned into a creature that strongly resembles a zombie and her diet must now consist heavily of brains in order for her to remain, at least mentally, human.

Like the Pie Maker, Liv also uses her strange talents to solve murders with a new partner, and in between cases, makes time to find creative ways to cook and consume brains, a running gag the show, quite literally, makes a meal out of.

6 'Being Human' (2011-2014)

Imagine moving into a new place that you just love and feel right at home in, but it comes with a non-negotiable roommate: the bubbly spirit of the woman who used to live and died there.

In this North American adaptation of the British supernatural drama, a vampire, a werewolf, and a ghost all find themselves living under the same roof attempting to live normal, or at least as close to normal social and professional lives as best they can.

5 'Angel' (1999-2004)

Who do you call when you have a problem that no one else can solve, or when there's something's strange in the neighborhood? Angel Investigations, "We help the helpless".

In this Buffy the Vampire Slayer spin-off, vampire with a soul, Angel (David Boreanaz) travels to Los Angeles and forms his own band of demon hunting misfits who start an agency where their business is helping citizens solve their paranormal problems. Whether it's their rivalry with a firm of satanic lawyers or one member of the team having a specter for a roommate, there's very little that gets thrown at them that they can't handle.

4 'Ghost Whisperer' (2005-2010)

Melinda Gordon (Jennifer Love Hewitt) has been able to see ghosts from the time she was a child just like her grandmother before her. Now an adult, Melinda has a husband, an antiques shop that she co-owns with a friend, and spirits that come to her when they have unfinished business.

Though Melinda would love nothing more than to be left alone and free to focus solely on living a normal life, she reluctantly accepts her role as the mouthpiece of every ghost she encounters until they are able to cross over.

3 'Supernatural' (2005-2020)

Not every ghost goes gently into the light with just a pep talk, something the Winchester brothers and several other hunters in this universe can attest to. And throughout this show, that kind of stubbornness requires a far firmer touch than what some of the other mediums on this list have.

In this series, going toe to toe with dead things, be they animals or people, can turn into a fight to the death, particularly if the spirit died in a tragic or inhumane way.

2 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' (2020)

As main protagonist, American au pair Dani Clayton (Victoria Pedretti) asks in the pilot why no one wants the job of tutoring two seemingly very clever children in the gorgeous titular Bly Manor, "What's the catch?" Well, the series answers that question more and more with every episode.

This house and the family and staff who inhabit it, are haunted by every type of ghost imaginable: young, old, angry, sad, unlucky, desperate, frightened, occasionally friendly, and sometimes even just conjured up by their own conscience.

1 'The Haunting of Hill House' (2018)

If there was ever a place that embodied all the ugliest and most terrifying parts of grief, it's Hill House. Every member of the Crain family who inhabited the house decades ago is still reeling from the paranormal events that took place there that resulted in the death of their beloved matriarch, Olivia (Carla Gugino).

Haunted why what they saw and still see to this day, the family each finds unhealthy coping mechanisms from drugs to distancing themselves emotionally to rationalizing away what actually happened. All of this proves to be a paper thin remedy when the spirits of the house seem determined to finish what they started and consume the Crain family completely.

