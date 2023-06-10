Viewers can never seem to get enough non-stop thrills and weekly justice on TV. Since Columbo, the TV market has seen profit and success the case-of-the-week law enforcement shows. It's no wonder every network has its fair share of law enforcement procedural shows in constant rotation. Spins-offs of other spin-offs get green-lit and renewed quarterly. Its only been over the past 20 years that networks have upped their law enforcement game by diving deep into elite task forces.

From the US Navy SEALs to the US Army Delta Force, many of the United States elite military operators have seen their lives played out in hour-long dramas. Apart from the usual uniformed beat cops and detectives, elite units add a hint of Mission Impossible mixed with procedural themes. Adding bigger targets increases the weight of each episode and the tow on the characters. While courtroom shows and low-level cop shows continue to be a seller for networks, there have been several elite special force-based shows that have changed the crime TV landscape.

10 'JAG' (1995-2005)

JAG (U.S. military acronym for Judge Advocate General) ushered in a new era of procedural law enforcement shows in 1995. The show follows former Navy pilot Harmon Rabb (David James Elliot) and his fellow lawyers navigating cases in the U.S. Navy's Judge Advocate General office. The show ran for ten seasons on CBS after being canceled in 1996 by NBC after one season.

Like most cases-of-the-week law enforcement shows, JAG handled themes centering on military issues on the seas and homeland. The show received rave reviews, earning three Primetime Emmys. The successful show helped launch a new brand of law enforcement show genre with the massively popular spin-off franchise NCIS.

9 'NCIS' (2003-)

With the premise and its characters first being introduced as a backdoor pilot in JAG, NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) revolves around a fictional group of agents working military-related cases. To date, NCIS has been renewed for its 21st season.

The massive successful show has become a sort of blueprint for modern law enforcement procedural shows. NCIS blends military themes and hints of comedy with a well-seasoned cast. The show has since launched various other NCIS-themed shows like NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans.

8 'The Blacklist' (2013-2023)

What happens when the world's most wanted criminal walks into the FBI headquarters one day and surrenders? The performance of a lifetime from James Spader. In The Blacklist, Spader plays Raymond 'Red' Reddington, a former U.S. intelligence officer turned top FBI's Most Wanted Fugitive who voluntarily surrenders to the FBI. Reddington promises to help capture some of the world's worst criminals in order to escape jail time.

Working as a procedural high-level cop show, The Blacklist showcases various global criminals and an elite FBI 'black site' that tracks them down with the help of Reddington. Spader gives a meaningful performance of a well-mannered criminal and non-stop spy thrilling action.

7 'Criminal Minds' (2005-2020, Revived in 2022-)

Criminal Minds became a stellar hit with CBS by Jeff Davis in 2005. The show follows agents at the FBI's BAU, Behavior Analysis Unit, who specialize in the use of criminal profiling to help solve cases. In addition to their work, Criminal Minds also dive into the personal lives of the agents.

The show maintained its steady viewership and ratings throughout its run. While the cases seemed fictional, Criminal Minds explored the psychology of criminals and help the audience better understand. After its original run ended in 2020, Criminal Minds returned for its 16th season, with a soft reboot titled Criminal Minds: Evolution in 2022.

6 'Hawaii Five-0' (2010-2020)

A modern take on the 1968 show of the same name, Hawaii Five-0 centered on a specialized task force acting on behalf of the Hawaii government. From major crimes to terrorism federal crimes, former United States Navy SEAL commander Steve McGarrett (Alex O'Loughlin) and his small team protect the people of Hawaii.

Much like the original, Hawaii Five-0 maintains its unique blend of action and subtle comedy. Adding in modern themes ups the thrill much like many other cop shows.

5 'SEAL Team' (2017-)

David Boreanaz leads a commanding warrior United States Navy SEALs team in SEAL Team. The high-stakes show gives viewers a small look into the lives of SEALs members as they train and perform dangerous elite missions on behalf of the United States.

Boreanaz steps right back in the procedural genre as a hardened commander. With on-set consults from real-life SEALs members, the SEAL Team showcases the best of the best on a weekly basis.

4 'The Shield' (2002-2008)

Micheal Chiklis takes on the role of Vic Mackey, a corrupt detective who, with his STRIKE team members, uses illegal methods to help solve cases within the Los Angeles Police Department. The Shield featured an ensemble cast with well-known actors making appearances such as Glenn Close, Forrest Whittaker and Anthony Anderson.

The Shield is held in high regard for its real-life themes of corruption within law enforcement. Chiklis shines in the lead role and helps round out a threatening cast of characters in the show. The role of Vic Mackey earned Chiklis two Academy Awards and remains one of the best law enforcement shows in TV history.

3 'The Unit' (2006-2009)

The Unit was an hour-long drama/thriller-filled show that follow an elite counterterrorism group called 'The Unit'. The heavily toned show took inspiration from the real-life elite US counterterrorism group of the U.S. Army known as Delta Force. In addition to high-risk missions, The Unit also focuses on the personal lives of its members outside their job.

Each week, The Unit dedicated a thrilling performance to audiences while also providing a unique experience for a look inside the U.S. military. Despite a strong start in viewership, The Unit only lasted four seasons before its cancelation.

2 'Chicago P.D.' (2014-)

From the mind of cop procedural show mastermind Dick Wolf, Chicago P.D. follows the careers and personal lives of law enforcement personnel in the 21st District of the Chicago Police Department. Within the Chicago P.D., the audience is given the viewpoint of crime as seen through the eyes of the Intelligence Unit and patrol uninformed officers.

The second installment of the Wolf's Chicago franchise, Chicago P.D. keeps in step with ever-crossing Chicago Med, Chicago Justice and Chicago Fire. The show has continued to grow with each passing year and maintains its pace of modern themes.

1 'Law & Order: SVU' (1999-)

Law & Order: SVU made its debut in 1999 and has been a staple in the tv procedural law genre for years. The show follows a small specialized team of detectives who solve sexual-related cases. Created by Dick Wolf, the iconic series takes inspiration from real-life cases to loosely based episodes.

Over the years, the show has continued to attract countless viewership and hold its primetime slot on NBC. Law & Order: SVU has won numerous Academy Awards and has been praised for its gripping and complex storylines. The show has since become one of the longest-running primetime live-action shows in US history.

