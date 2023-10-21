The Fall of the House of Usher, a new Gothic horror series inspired by Edgar Allen Poe's 1839 short story of the same name, has recently hit Netflix. As expected, it has been getting nothing but good reviews so far. Like many other Mike Flanagan projects, the series is engaging and cleverly written, featuring a gripping slow-burn narrative and perfect usage of non-linear storytelling.

At the moment, Flanagan's newest hit is understandably one of the most talked-about series. However, there are other great shows dealing with similar themes that will likely appeal to the same audience. Be it dysfunctional families (something that Succession excels at portraying) or supernatural beings (as seen in The Sandman), these are ten titles worth checking next.

10 'Big Little Lies' (2017 - 2019)

Featuring an ensemble cast (Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley are a few of the well-known faces), Big Little Lies is an incredibly engaging, thoroughly gripping mystery drama following the lives of upper-class mothers. It is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty.

Like The Fall of the House of Usher, David E. Kelley's murder mystery is smart and brilliantly crafted. No doubt, the eight-time Emmy Award-winning show is guaranteed to keep audiences invested, if not only for its intriguing depiction of the 1%. Additionally, it shines a powerful light on serious issues like domestic violence and deceit.

9 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' (2022)

Guillermo del Toro, one of the most remarkable horror directors of our time, graced our screens last year with a Netflix original series, Cabinet of Curiosities. Featuring the filmmaker's distinctive gothic style, this entertaining anthology series is a must-watch for fans of the genre who are sure to appreciate its unique blend of horror and artistry.

With eight modern horror stories in the traditions of the Gothic and Grand Guignol genres, Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is surely a good pick for those who enjoyed the spooky thrills of Flanagan's new project. Be it for the beautiful visuals or creative stories, the 2022 series certainly makes it worth the while.

8 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' (2018 - 2020)

Spooky and engulfing, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is the perfect witchy dark academia TV show for fall. This Kiernan Shipka-led dark coming-of-age series tells the story of Sabrina Spellman, a half-witch, half-mortal young girl, as she attempts to balance the best (and worst) of both worlds.

Developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for Netflix, the supernatural horror offers audiences one of the most fascinating depictions of witchcraft in recent media. Like The Fall of the House of Usher, it is dark and moody, with a slightly dysfunctional but loving family at its center.

7 'The Umbrella Academy' (2019 -)

It's impossible to talk about fictional dysfunctional families without The Umbrella Academy popping into mind immediately. While no Usher has superhuman abilities, there are a few interesting similarities between the two shows. These range from memorable characters and their peculiar relationship dynamics — including a detached father figure (we're looking at you, Roderick) — to a deliciously dark narrative and great performances.

Based on a comic book by My Chemical Romance frontman GerardWay, Steve Blackman's successful action science fantasy series has captured the attention of many. It centers on seven adopted sibling superheroes as they reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death and, in the meantime, stop an apocalyptic threat.

6 'Penny Dreadful' (2014 - 2016)

Throwing into the mix four popular Gothic myths from nineteenth-century literature to incredible results — including Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein," Robert Louis Stevenson's "The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde," Oscar Wilde's "The Picture of Dorian Gray," and Bram Stoker's "Dracula" — John Logan's horror series is guaranteed to appeal to those who enjoyed Poe's The Fall of the House of Usher.

In a frightening premise, Frankenstein (Harry Treadaway), his monster Dorian Gray (Reeve Carney), and other iconic literature figures lurk in the darkest corners of Victorian London. Filled with dark suspense, Penny Dreadful is a go-to if one is looking for a gory horror mystery show.

5 'The Midnight Club' (2022)

Apart from The Fall of the House of Usher, The Midnight Club is Flanagan's most recent project. It is set in the '90s and follows a hospice center for terminally ill teenagers. After undergoing long days of treatment and therapy, they all come together at night to form "The Midnight Club," where they share scary stories and raise a toast to those who have passed away.

Like the new Netflix show, The Midnight Club is spooky but not necessarily scary (even though it features a few smart jumpscares), making for a good starting point for horror newbies. No doubt, the TV show exceeded many expectations, standing among the best of the teen horror subgenre.

4 'Midnight Mass' (2021)

Flanagan's Midnight Mass is a great choice for slow-burn horror storytelling done right. The enthralling series centers on a young man (Zach Gilford, who plays young Roderick in TFotHoU) who returns to his secluded hometown on Crockett Island and attempts to rebuild his life after serving four years in prison for a fatal drunk driving accident.

Simultaneously regarded as the director's second-best work and one of his most overlooked, the supernatural religious horrorMidnight Mass is a gripping viewing experience that explores religion and fanaticism. Flawless from beginning to end, it will have audiences on the edge of their seats throughout, awing viewers with its fantastic thrills.

3 'Succession' (2018 - 2023)

There are many reasons why Succession is among the most celebrated shows of recent times — not only is its satirical portrayal of the wealthy on point, but it also provides audiences with a thoroughly engaging premise. The series revolves around a tumultuous family as the siblings fight for the family's patriarch's (Brian Cox) superior role in their global media business.

Much like The Fall of the House of Usher minus the deaths and supernatural elements, the 13-time Emmy-winning series by JesseArmstrong is undeniably enjoyable, especially if your favorite aspects about Flanagan's latest show were the familial drama and social commentary.

2 'The Haunting of Hill House' (2018)

Widely considered one of the best horror shows of all time, The Haunting of Hill House arguably endures Flanagan's masterpiece. The series is based on a real-life mansion and follows the story of five siblings who, as kids, grew up in what became the most famous haunted house in the country. As adults, they are brought back together by a tragedy and must finally confront their past ghosts.

While The Haunting of Hill House is categorically scary and guaranteed to give audiences the heebie-jeebies, what elevates it to higher grounds are the three-dimensional characters and interpersonal connections it features; some viewers may be surprised to learn that it is incredibly emotional. An immersive experience featuring a few jumpscares (but never relying entirely on the technique), THoHH sends out valuable messages on trauma, loss, and grief.

1 'The Sandman' (2022 -)

Based on the 1989–1996 comic book by Neil Gaiman, this high-budget Netflix series depicts the consequences of a hundred-year-long capture of a cosmic being (Tom Sturridge) who controls dreams. In order to fix the chaos his absence has caused, he must embark on a journey across different worlds and timelines.

It is clear from the beginning thatThe Sandman is very similar to The Fall of the House of Usher, if not only for its usage of fantastical, supernatural elements. Although the series isn't particularly spooky, it is incredibly engaging and immersive, making for a highly bingeable gothic horror series with an intriguingly dark aura.

