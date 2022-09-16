Animated shows of the 1980’s were far from subtle in what their motives were; to sell toys to kids and run repeatedly in syndication. While this mandate to bank off the market capital of Saturday mornings and after-school programming may seem opportunistic, it drove the creation of many memorable series that helped define the decade of children’s TV for how unapologetically fun and relentlessly hyper-stimulating they were.

Chief among these shows was Thundercats, the 1985 American/Japanese co-production that told the story of a race of feline warriors from Thundera in their epic battle against the likes of lizard men and the living dead. The series was the epitome of 80's hyper-fantasy cartoon action that perpetuated just as many epic storylines and conflicts as it did merchandise and toys. Thundercats embodied the appeal of 80’s action cartoons by painting itself in a broad brush of good vs evil conflicts on a grand scale in what became a young generation’s introduction to epic mythos and adventure storytelling.

In this list, we’ll highlight some of the best animated action shows that banked on Thundercats' same spirit of high-concept, toyetic cartoon spectacle while also evolving the art of episodic animated storytelling to more dramatic heights.

Transformers (1984)

While Thundercats and shows of its kind were made to inspire lines of toys, in the case of Transformers, the toys came first! Originally created in Japan for Takara Tomy’s action figure line of vehicular robots in disguise known as Diaclone and MicroChange, Hasbro imported them to the west and created an entire universe of stories and characters who were more than meets the eye. The series proper follows the heroic Autobots as they wage war on the evil forces of the Decepticons. What carried the series through and made it an iconic franchise was the strength of its characters, such as Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen), Megatron (Frank Welker) and StarScream (Chris Collins), and the unlimited possibilities of its galactic scale and toyetic premise.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987)

Based loosely on the underground comics of Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon was a monolithic cultural phenomenon that defined youth culture for the late 80’s/early 90’s. The series followed the titular turtle team, named after Renaissance painters, as they trained in the art of ninjutsu, ate pizza and fought the evil forces of the Foot Clan. Favoring a more comedic and self-aware angle than Thundercats or even its comic forerunner, TMNT was decidedly more episodic and overtly cartoony in nature, pitting the turtles against new villains and monsters every week for them to defeat with their silly antics, martial arts-infused slapstick and brotherly teamwork.

Swat Cats: The Radical Squadron (1993)

One of Cartoon Network’s first original series and one of the last shows to come out of Hanna-Barbera, Swat Cats: The Radical Squadron gives the Thundercats a run for their money as a duo of hot-shot feline fighter pilots serve as the clawed protectors of Megakat City. Just as Thundercats demonstrated the tonal identity of 80’s cartoons, Swat Cats did just the same for the early 90’s, drenching itself in strongly saturated colors and peppering timely lingo and electric guitar, amounting to what became a whiskered fusion of the high-flying action Top Gun and the neon-explosive cityscapes of Akira.

Disney’s Gargoyles (1994)

Disney’s first foray into action-animation, Gargoyles tells the urban-fantasy story of Goliath (Keith David), leader of a clan of winged warriors who, after being freed from a thousand-year curse, defend the streets of New York by night and turn to stone by day. The series demonstrates the tonal and thematic shift of how shows like Thundercats evolved heading into the 90’s. Gargoyles still had a toyetic appeal and epic scale melodramas, but permitted itself to tell more gothically nuanced, often Shakespearean stories of moral ambiguity with fully-dimensional characters. The stories of Goliath and his clan graduated from the clearly defined morals of 80’s cartoons and offered a more layered and sympathetic take on cartoon mythos.

Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (2000)

We’ve talked about shows that inspired toys and toys that inspired shows, now here’s a show spun-off from a movie starring a toy based on a show. Based upon the beloved Space Ranger plaything first introduced in Pixar’s Toy Story (1995), Buzz Lightyear of Star Command served as the (original) origin story and adventures of galactic protector Buzz Lightyear (Patrick Warburton). Positioning itself as the cartoon Andy watched as a kid, the series serves as a satirical send-up to the kind of tongue-in-cheek fantasy schlock that dominated 80’s kids cartoons in shows like Thundercats, He-Man, Transformers, etc. Amidst absurdly surreal villains, cheesy catchphrases and self-aware character archetypes, the adventures of Buzz and his team of Star Command rookies were riddled with humor, parody and over-the-top space opera grandeur that take the world of the toy to infinity and beyond.

Samurai Jack (2001)

From Dexter’s Laboratory creator Genndy Tartakovsky comes the wildly acclaimed story of Jack (Phil LaMarr), a samurai warrior battle the evil of Aku (Mako Iwamatsu) to escape the tyrannical future and return to the past. Having grown up amidst the broad spectacle of 70’s and 80’s TV animation, Tartakovsky created Samurai Jack in retaliation of what he saw as the dominating flaw of action cartoons; too much talking and not enough action. Samurai Jack feels like a graduation from the in-your-face pacing and talking head theatrics of Thundercats and opted for an artistically driven odyssey in action, atmosphere and expressionism. Through minimal dialogue and thoroughly plotted action sequences, Samurai Jack is a masterful piece of animated visual storytelling.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005)

Hailed as the new standard in animated storytelling for TV, Avatar: The Last Airbender represents a full-scale evolution from the days of Thundercats. Created by Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino for Nickelodeon, the series follows Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen), the last of the Air Nomads and the latest in a generational cycle of benders who can master all four elements of Water, Earth, Fire and Air. Drawing influences from everything from Eastern philosophy to Western heroic archetypes, Avatar amassed a following of loyal fans the world over for telling a complex and passionate story of war, friendship and the human spirit. What makes this a needful watch alongside Thundercats is to show stark the contrast is in how TV animated action and mythos has been allowed to change and grow in a matter of two decades while still embodying the appeal of a serialized action adventure.