Good shows on HBO are plentiful — even great ones aren't hard to come by. The platform has earned its prestige TV distinction, and its streaming service has the luxury of housing classic favorites like Friends alongside more recent Emmy-winning masterpieces like Succession and The White Lotus. There's a lot of excellent content to choose from: Here's our list of the best shows on HBO Max to help you get started.

For more recommendations, check out our list of the best movies on HBO, the best drama movies on HBO, and the best horror movies on HBO.

Editor's note: This article was updated August 2024 to include The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ (1990 - 1996)

Rotten Tomatoes: 79% | IMDb: 8.3/10

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Release Date September 10, 1990 Cast Will Smith , James Avery , Janet Hubert , alfonso ribeiro , Karyn Parsons , Tatyana Ali , Joseph Marcell , Daphne Reid , Ross Bagley

The series that put Will Smith on the map, this sitcom follows Smith as the titular Fresh Prince, also called Will Smith, an unruly teen who is sent to live with his strict and wealthy Aunt and Uncle in Bel-Air. Under the guidance of his Uncle, Phil (James Avery), Will learns to grow from a boy into a man, with the series flowing between classic sitcom gags to genuinely heartfelt drama. With so many quotable moments it is impossible to recite them all, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is just as brilliant today as it was in the ‘90s. A mask of quick wit hides a terrifically intelligent spine, with the growth of each character into their final form some of the most endearing arcs in sitcom history. Just make sure you’re prepared to have that iconic theme song stuck in your head forever. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Max

‘Kite Man: Hell Yeah!’ (2024 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! Release Date 2024-00-00 Cast Kaley Cuoco , Matt Oberg , Cathy Ang

Out of all the possible characters who could have earned their own Harley Quinn spin-off, no doubt the last person anyone would've ever imagined is Kite Man (Matt Oberg), the wayward, D-list ex-fiance of Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) — and yet it's happened, in a manner so perfect we couldn't have written it better ourselves. Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, which hails from the OG Harley Quinn team of Dean Lorey, Patrick Schumacker, and Justin Halpern, follows our favorite hopeless supervillain Kite Man as he attempts to take his relationship with Golden Glider (Stephanie Hsu) to the next level by saving their favorite Gotham dive bar, Noonan's, from going under. What better way to do that than by coughing up the cash themselves? It turns out that running a bar in the shadow of Lex Luthor's (Lance Reddick) Legion of Doom is a little easier said than done, especially since the duo has to hire a whole new staff to keep the lights on, but if anyone can push through a seemingly insurmountable job with a lot of optimism and a whole lot more "hell yeah"s, it's our guy Kite Man. - Carly Lane

Watch on Max

‘Band of Brothers’ (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 9.4/10

This widely acclaimed miniseries from 2001 follows the harrowing journey of "E" Easy Company, 506th Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division during the Second World War. From their days in training to the bloody final days of the war, Band of Brothers depicts the ups and downs of their road to physical victory and emotional loss. Considered by many to be the greatest depiction of war ever put on the small screen, Band of Brothers is a visceral, overwhelming experience that pushed boundaries upon its initial release. A winner of six Primetime Emmys, the series is an emotional rollercoaster that is both faithful to its source material as well as ambitious in its style. Gritty, heartfelt, and deftly designed, Band of Brothers is one of the shows everyone must see once in their lifetime. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Max

'Landscapers' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Landscapers Genre Comedy, Crime, Drama Debut Date December 6, 2021

Created and written by Ed Sinclair and directed by Will Sharpe, Landscapers is a true crime dark comedy-drama miniseries. The four-episode show is based on the real-life 1998 murders of William and Patricia Wycherley by their daughter Susan and her husband Christopher — a crime that wasn’t unearthed until 2012. Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star as the couple behind the murders, revealing how they came to commit the crime and cover it up for over a decade. Besides Colman and Thewlis, the series also stars Kate O'Flynn, Dipo Ola, Daniel Rigby, Samuel Anderson, Felicity Montagu, and David Hayman. Landscapers received widespread critical acclaim at the time of its release thanks to its performances and inventive storytelling. Colman and Thewlis, in particular, have received great praise for their grounded roles, which anchor this unbelievable story that’s absurd in all the right ways. Landscapers is dark, tragic, strangely humorous, and wildly entertaining — a true crime show that embraces the full oddity of “truth.”

Watch on Max

'John Adams' (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 8.4/10

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography by David McCullough, John Adams follows the ups, downs, and in-betweens of the life of the Founding Father John Adams (Paul Giamatti). The series begins with the Boston Massacre of 1770 and follows his rise through the political ranks all the way until his untimely death in 1826. There is no way of describing John Adams other than a masterpiece. A severely underrated miniseries from the noughties, the show was both publicly and critically acclaimed upon its arrival, thanks in no small part to Giamatti delivering one of his best performances as the titular Founding Father. A poignant, captivating show, John Adams went on to win a staggering 13 Primetime Emmys for just seven episodes. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Max

'Six Schizophrenic Brothers' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 62% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Six Schizophrenic Brothers Genre Documentary Debut Date June 10, 2024

This captivating documentary follows the life of an average family, which, from the outside, seems as normal as any other all-American unit. However, the truth behind the twelve Galvin siblings is that an incredible six of them have schizophrenia, leaving the family broken and desperate for change. Not just an intriguing central study, Six Schizophrenic Brothers is also a powerful character examination, with the emphasis put on them as people and not simply as objects of fascination. There is no intention to provide answers to the terribly common problem of mental health affecting family units, but instead, its purpose is to raise awareness, with this documentary likely to find a home in the hearts of millions who can relate. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Max

'Fantasmas' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 6.6/10

Created by and starring Julio Torres, Fantasmas follows the actor as himself, directly following the loss of his golden oyster earring. Having to hunt it down in a bustling New York City, Julio encounters all manner of idiosyncratic people along the way. A wonderfully unique and refreshing series, Fantasmas is a surrealistic piece of artistic expression borne from the mind of a true creative. Brimming full of unforgettable characters and neat quirks, the show is also a visual delight, with cinematographer Sam Levy taking Julio’s avant-garde mission statement and finding its harmonic aesthetic. Unlike anything else of Max, Fantasmas is for those bored of the same formulaic series. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Max

'Ren Faire' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Ren Faire When the ailing king of America's largest renaissance festival declares his retirement, an epic power struggle ensues between an actor, a former elephant trainer, and a kettle-corn kingpin to claim his throne. Genre Documentary Debut Date June 2, 2024

This Max docu-series follows a fight for power triggered by the retirement of the king of America's largest Renaissance festival, King George Coulam. After vacating his throne to focus on romance, the fight is on between three of his biggest allies to claim a seat at the head of the table. The impressive power of the documentary medium is on full display in Ren Faire, with the levels to which the trio are willing to go to win the throne nothing short of a classic Greek or Shakespearean tragedy. Not just a fascinating tale, Ren Faire is also an aesthetic delight, with the cinematography worthy of plenty of admiration. A tale unlike any other, Ren Faire is one of the best new docu-series available on streaming. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Max

'My Adventures with Superman' (2023 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% | IMDb: 7.7/10

My Adventures With Superman Release Date July 6, 2023 Cast Jack Quaid , Alice Lee , Ishmel Sahid , kari wahlgren

This animated addition to the Superman story follows a young Clark Kent, voiced by Jack Quaid, as he slowly builds his new identity as a superhero. With Metropolis under his watchful eye, Kent is able to fight off any physical opponent — that is until he meets any young person’s greatest foe: their own coming-of-age. A wonderful blend of teen angst and great superhero animation, My Adventures with Superman is both a terrific ode to the legacy of one of media’s greatest heroes and a refreshing addition to modern television. Aesthetically delightful and oozing charisma, there’s no wonder this series so quickly returned for a second season. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Max

'The Big Bang Theory' (2007 - 2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% | IMDb: 8.1/10

Before there was Young Sheldon, there was The Big Bang Theory, one of the 21st century’s most-watched sitcoms. The series follows a group of typically nerdy friends, headlined by roommates Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki), as they navigate the social stigma and romantic embarrassment that comes with working in science and loving video games. However, all that is about to change when Kaley Cuoco’s Penny moves in across the hall. For better or for worse, The Big Bang Theory’s impact on modern television cannot be understated, with the show’s plethora of memorable characters imprinting catchphrases and funny moments into millions of minds. A winner of 10 Primetime Emmys, all aspects of this series are beloved by its dedicated fanbase, from the intricate central relationships to the iconic theme song. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Max

'Smiling Friends' (2020 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 8.5/10

Smiling Friends Release Date April 1, 2020 Cast Michael Cusack , Zach Hadel , Marc M. , Joshua Tomar , Mick Lauer , Erica Lindbeck , David Dore , Lyle Rath

An adult animated television series, Smiling Friends follows the misadventures of a small company dedicated to spreading happiness — no matter how bizarre their customers’ demands may be. The series was created by Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack, who also voice many of the main characters. The show presents odd-couple employees dealing with darkly comedic situations through a surreal mix of styles and techniques, including rotoscoping, CGI, and live-action. Smiling Friends premiered on AdultSwim in 2022 to critical acclaim. The show was soon renewed and debuted its second season on April 1, 2024. Smiling Friends is an entertaining watch for fans of adult animation, presenting the most random comedy you’ll ever see but balanced with a lot of heart. The series has been praised for its creepy character designs and absurd sense of humor. It’s an unsettling, chaotic show that will weird you out even as it makes you laugh out loud.

Watch on Max

'Pretty Little Liars' (2022 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Release Date July 28, 2022 Creator Cast Bailee Madison , Chandler Kinney , Mallory Bechtel , Zaria , Maia Reficco , Malia Pyles

A legacy sequel/soft reboot of the iconic Freeform show, Pretty Little Liars is a teen drama slasher series created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring. Starring Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco, the show follows five teenage girls in Millwood, Pennsylvania, who team up to investigate cryptic messages from the mysterious "A,” who reveals buried secrets from their mothers’ pasts. The first season, titled Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, was released in 2022, and Season 2, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, premiered its first two episodes on May 9, 2024. While it’s hardly the first spin-off of a 2010s show, the new Pretty Little Liars is a well-crafted addition to the franchise that’s been praised for its characterizations and compelling mystery. The series harkens back to what made the original show so entertaining, balancing its teen drama with a solid slasher story. A thrilling watch from start to finish, Original Sin received near-universal acclaim from critics, and the second season, currently ongoing, is already shaping up to be even better than the first.

Watch on Max

'The Girls on the Bus' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 55% | IMDb: 6.3/10

The Girls on the Bus Release Date March 14, 2024 Creator Amy Chozick, Julie Plec Cast Natasha Behnam , Adam Kaplan , Rose Jackson Smith , Hettienne Park , Peter Jacobson , Scott Cohen , Kiva Jump , Max Darwin

Read Our ReviewInspired by Amy Chozick's 2018 memoir Chasing Hillary, The Girls on the Bus is a political drama television series co-created by Chozick and Julie Plec. The series follows four female journalists covering a presidential campaign trail while juggling love, friendship, and scandal. The show stars Melissa Benoist, Carla Gugino, Christina Elmore, Natasha Behnam, and Brandon Scott. With mixed to positive reviews from critics, The Girls on the Bus is an enjoyable if somewhat idealistic political drama. The show has been favorably compared to series like The Bold Type and Sex Lives of College Girls for its depiction of female friendships, and that’s a big part of what makes The Girls on the Bus an engaging watch. The star-studded cast delivers brilliant performances, bringing varied perspectives to its timely subject. Overall, it’s a smart, funny show with likable characters and an honest approach to the world of political journalism.

Watch on Max

'Conan O'Brien Must Go' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 78% | IMDb: 8.5/10

As the title suggests, Conan O'Brien Must Go is a travel show that follows the beloved former late-night host on a series of adventures around the world. The reality series builds off O’Brien’s podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend and shows O'Brien traveling to Norway, Argentina, Thailand, and Ireland to meet fans who were previously featured on the podcast via video calls. Conan O’Brien Must Go has received largely favorable reviews from critics, with Collider’s Tania Hussain calling it an "inventive and wildly hilarious series”. It’s not exactly a by-the-books travel show; instead, the series uses O’Brien’s signature sense of humor to parody such generic travelogues while still having some fun in interesting new places. At only four episodes long, the series is great for a quick, easy binge-watch — especially if you’re a fan of the star’s particular brand of comedy.

Watch on Max

'The Sympathizer' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 79% IMDb: 7.3/10

The Sympathizer Release Date April 14, 2024 Cast Hoa Xuande , Robert Downey Jr. , Kieu Chinh , Sandra Oh , Vy Le , Tom Dang , Phan Gia Nhat Linh , Tien Pham

Read Our ReviewThe Sympathizer is a historical black comedy drama miniseries that follows a North Vietnam spy living in a South Vietnam refugee community in the US, where he continues to report back to the Viet Cong. Director Park Chan-wook and Don Mckellar are credited as co-creators and co-showrunners of the series, which is based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s eponymous 2015 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. Hoa Xuande leads the show’s stellar cast as the main character, the Captain, with Robert Downey Jr. as a series regular and Sandra Oh, David Duchovny, and John Cho in recurring roles. With a masterful director behind the camera and a stellar cast in front of it, The Sympathizer has received largely positive reviews from critics upon its debut on HBO and Max, especially for the performance of its star, Hoa Xuande. Robert Downey Jr. delivers a can’t-miss performance as well, appearing as several antagonists. A fascinating, darkly satirical show, The Sympathizer offers a unique perspective on the Vietnam War courtesy of some of the brightest minds in the industry.

Watch on Max

'The Regime' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 55% | IMDb: 6.1/10

Read Our ReviewCreated by Will Tracy (Succession), The Regime is a satirical miniseries about a dictator’s tenuous rule over a fictional Central European country. The show stars Kate Winslet in the lead role, with a star-studded supporting cast that includes Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton, and Hugh Grant. The six-episode series was released on HBO and Max, with the first episode arriving on March 3, 2024, and the finale released on April 7. The Regime received somewhat mixed reviews from critics, and its plotting and tone are a bit uneven, but what makes this show worth the watch is Kate Winslet’s performance as tyrant-under-fire Elena Vernham. The supporting cast are no slackers either, delivering engaging performances that keep you interested even when the show’s story gets a bit shaky. It’s not the biting political comedy that it aspires to be, but if what you’re in the mood for is a funny, well-acted satire with high production value, then The Regime is the show for you.

Watch on Max

'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.8/10