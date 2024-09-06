Good shows on HBO are plentiful — even great ones aren't hard to come by. The platform has earned its prestige TV distinction, and its streaming service has the luxury of housing classic favorites like Friends alongside more recent Emmy-winning masterpieces like Succession and The White Lotus. There's a lot of excellent content to choose from: Here's our list of the best shows on HBO Max to help you get started.

For more recommendations, check out our list of the best movies on HBO, the best drama movies on HBO, and the best horror movies on HBO.

Editor's note: This article was updated September 2024 to include Margarita.

‘Margarita’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Margarita Genre Teen, Comedy, Drama Debut Date September 2, 2024

This Argentine-Uruguayan series, which is itself a spin-off of the telenovela Floricienta that ran for two seasons in the mid-noughties, follows the titular Margarita (Mora Bianchi) as she stumbles across a magical place that houses the answers to the many mysteries of her life. Floricienta was a certified worldwide hit, with this spin-off already benefiting from a dedicated core fanbase. By mixing the comedy, drama, and fantasy genres, the series takes on the mantle of its predecessor by bringing exciting and immersive stories to a young audience. Impressively, the first season consists of 40 episodes in total, meaning there’s plenty to keep any potential viewer entertained. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Max

‘Hard Knocks’ (2001 - Present)

IMDb: 8.4/10

Hard Knocks Release Date August 6, 2024 Cast Liev Schreiber

Produced by NFL Films and HBO, Hard Knocks is a long-running reality sports documentary series first broadcast in 2001. Each season of the show follows a National Football League (NFL) team as they prepare for the upcoming football season, going deep into the professional and personal lives of the players, coaches, and staff. Since 2021, the series has also featured a second season the same year that follows another team during the NFL regular season. In 2024, the show expanded to its largest scale yet, covering the New York Giants in the off-season, the Chicago Bears during training camp, and the entire AFC North division during the regular season. Over the years, Hard Knocks has become quite popular with football fans. Though individual seasons have faced criticism, the show’s overall response has been quite positive, as it gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the personal journeys of their favorite icons.

Watch on Max

‘In Treatment’ (2008 - 2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 8.3/10

Created by Rodrigo Garcia and based on Hagai Levi, Ori Sivan, and Nir Bergman’s Israeli series, In Treatment follows the life of Baltimore psychotherapist Paul Weston (Gabriel Byrne). After starting to question his own ability, Paul seeks out his old mentor, someone he hasn’t seen in a decade, with hopes of rekindling his psychotherapy fire. A sharp, slick series with a penchant for detail, In Treatment never lets go of its dramatic intrigue from the very first episode right through to the finale 13 years later. Across 130 episodes, the show won two Primetime Emmys (among many other awards), although plenty within the fanbase will label that a harsh underachievement for a series of this quality. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Max

‘Industry’ (2020 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Industry Release Date November 9, 2020 Cast Marisa Abela , Kit Harington , Myha'la Herrold , Harry Lawtey , David Jonsson , Ken Leung , Conor MacNeill , Freya Mavor , Alex Alomar Akpobome

Created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, Industry is a British-American drama series that follows a group of young finance graduates in London working at Pierpoint & Co, a prestigious investment bank, where they find themselves caught in an intense no-holds-barred competition to stay afloat. Set in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, Industry gives an inside look at the high-pressure world of high finance, the cut-throat competition within the industry’s biggest firms, and its impact on professionals. The series features a large ensemble cast with Marisa Abela, Myha'la Herrold, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, and Ken Leung as the main characters. Kit Harington, Sarah Goldberg, and Fady Elsayed joined the cast for the third season. Industry premiered in November 2020 and has had three seasons so far, all critically acclaimed. The show has received great praise for its social critique, crisp narrative, and excellent performances, with a slick and sharp storytelling style that’s often compared to shows like Succession and Billions.

Watch on Max

‘Entourage’ (2004 - 2011)

Rotten Tomatoes: 65% | IMDb: 8.4/10

This HBO classic created by Doug Ellin follows Vince Chase (Adrian Grenier), a budding young acting star who heads to Hollywood to soak up his newfound fame. However, he didn’t travel alone, bringing along his titular entourage — with the gang getting into all sorts of mischief that will lead to many a professional problem for Chase. Highly quotable and perfect for binge-watching, Entourage is mightily addictive. From the water-tight scripts to a central group of friends who have endless chemistry, the show ebbs and flows between different comedic styles without ever losing its identity. An awards darling, the show earned a remarkable six Primetime Emmys across eight seasons, with some suggesting that number should be considerably higher. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Max

‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ (1990 - 1996)

Rotten Tomatoes: 79% | IMDb: 8.3/10

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Release Date September 10, 1990 Cast Will Smith , James Avery , Janet Hubert , alfonso ribeiro , Karyn Parsons , Tatyana Ali , Joseph Marcell , Daphne Reid , Ross Bagley

The series that put Will Smith on the map, this sitcom follows Smith as the titular Fresh Prince, also called Will Smith, an unruly teen who is sent to live with his strict and wealthy Aunt and Uncle in Bel-Air. Under the guidance of his Uncle, Phil (James Avery), Will learns to grow from a boy into a man, with the series flowing between classic sitcom gags to genuinely heartfelt drama. With so many quotable moments it is impossible to recite them all, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is just as brilliant today as it was in the ‘90s. A mask of quick wit hides a terrifically intelligent spine, with the growth of each character into their final form some of the most endearing arcs in sitcom history. Just make sure you’re prepared to have that iconic theme song stuck in your head forever. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Max

‘Kite Man: Hell Yeah!’ (2024 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! Release Date 2024-00-00 Cast Kaley Cuoco , Matt Oberg , Cathy Ang

Out of all the possible characters who could have earned their own Harley Quinn spin-off, no doubt the last person anyone would've ever imagined is Kite Man (Matt Oberg), the wayward, D-list ex-fiance of Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) — and yet it's happened, in a manner so perfect we couldn't have written it better ourselves. Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, which hails from the OG Harley Quinn team of Dean Lorey, Patrick Schumacker, and Justin Halpern, follows our favorite hopeless supervillain Kite Man as he attempts to take his relationship with Golden Glider (Stephanie Hsu) to the next level by saving their favorite Gotham dive bar, Noonan's, from going under. What better way to do that than by coughing up the cash themselves? It turns out that running a bar in the shadow of Lex Luthor's (Lance Reddick) Legion of Doom is a little easier said than done, especially since the duo has to hire a whole new staff to keep the lights on, but if anyone can push through a seemingly insurmountable job with a lot of optimism and a whole lot more "hell yeah"s, it's our guy Kite Man. - Carly Lane

Watch on Max

‘Band of Brothers’ (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 9.4/10

This widely acclaimed miniseries from 2001 follows the harrowing journey of "E" Easy Company, 506th Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division during the Second World War. From their days in training to the bloody final days of the war, Band of Brothers depicts the ups and downs of their road to physical victory and emotional loss. Considered by many to be the greatest depiction of war ever put on the small screen, Band of Brothers is a visceral, overwhelming experience that pushed boundaries upon its initial release. A winner of six Primetime Emmys, the series is an emotional rollercoaster that is both faithful to its source material as well as ambitious in its style. Gritty, heartfelt, and deftly designed, Band of Brothers is one of the shows everyone must see once in their lifetime. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Max

'Landscapers' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Landscapers Genre Comedy, Crime, Drama Debut Date December 6, 2021

Created and written by Ed Sinclair and directed by Will Sharpe, Landscapers is a true crime dark comedy-drama miniseries. The four-episode show is based on the real-life 1998 murders of William and Patricia Wycherley by their daughter Susan and her husband Christopher — a crime that wasn’t unearthed until 2012. Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star as the couple behind the murders, revealing how they came to commit the crime and cover it up for over a decade. Besides Colman and Thewlis, the series also stars Kate O'Flynn, Dipo Ola, Daniel Rigby, Samuel Anderson, Felicity Montagu, and David Hayman. Landscapers received widespread critical acclaim at the time of its release thanks to its performances and inventive storytelling. Colman and Thewlis, in particular, have received great praise for their grounded roles, which anchor this unbelievable story that’s absurd in all the right ways. Landscapers is dark, tragic, strangely humorous, and wildly entertaining — a true crime show that embraces the full oddity of “truth.”

Watch on Max

'John Adams' (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 8.4/10

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography by David McCullough, John Adams follows the ups, downs, and in-betweens of the life of the Founding Father John Adams (Paul Giamatti). The series begins with the Boston Massacre of 1770 and follows his rise through the political ranks all the way until his untimely death in 1826. There is no way of describing John Adams other than a masterpiece. A severely underrated miniseries from the noughties, the show was both publicly and critically acclaimed upon its arrival, thanks in no small part to Giamatti delivering one of his best performances as the titular Founding Father. A poignant, captivating show, John Adams went on to win a staggering 13 Primetime Emmys for just seven episodes. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Max

'Six Schizophrenic Brothers' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 62% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Six Schizophrenic Brothers Genre Documentary Debut Date June 10, 2024

This captivating documentary follows the life of an average family, which, from the outside, seems as normal as any other all-American unit. However, the truth behind the twelve Galvin siblings is that an incredible six of them have schizophrenia, leaving the family broken and desperate for change. Not just an intriguing central study, Six Schizophrenic Brothers is also a powerful character examination, with the emphasis put on them as people and not simply as objects of fascination. There is no intention to provide answers to the terribly common problem of mental health affecting family units, but instead, its purpose is to raise awareness, with this documentary likely to find a home in the hearts of millions who can relate. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Max

'Fantasmas' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 6.6/10

Created by and starring Julio Torres, Fantasmas follows the actor as himself, directly following the loss of his golden oyster earring. Having to hunt it down in a bustling New York City, Julio encounters all manner of idiosyncratic people along the way. A wonderfully unique and refreshing series, Fantasmas is a surrealistic piece of artistic expression borne from the mind of a true creative. Brimming full of unforgettable characters and neat quirks, the show is also a visual delight, with cinematographer Sam Levy taking Julio’s avant-garde mission statement and finding its harmonic aesthetic. Unlike anything else of Max, Fantasmas is for those bored of the same formulaic series. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Max

'Ren Faire' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 6.7/10