MGM+, formerly known as Epix, is one of the youngest and most underrated streaming services out there. And though the streaming industry is dominated by titans like Netflix and Prime Video, the MGM subsidiary has managed to capture a dedicated fanbase with its library of brilliant original and acquired content. From classics to modern fare, MGM+ has a lot of range in their shows and movies, and one of them could just be the hidden gem you’ve been looking for. Read on for our selection of the best shows you can watch right now on MGM+.

‘Hotel Cocaine’ (2024 - Present)

IMDb: 6.1/10

The latest MGM+ release, Hotel Cocaine hails from Narcos creator Chris Brancato and explores the drug trade and cartel politics of 1970s Miami. The crime thriller series follows Roman Compte, a Cuban exile and CIA operative who works at the famous Mutiny Hotel in Miami, which served as a hub of the cocaine trade in the late '70s and early '80s. Hotel Cocaine stars Mayans M.C. star Danny Pino in the lead as Roman Compte, with Michael Chiklis, Yul Vazquez, Mark Feuerstein, Tania Watson, Corina Bradley, and Laura Gordon in main roles. A thrilling retro drama, Hotel Cocaine explores crime, politics, and immigrant life in the backdrop of the glamorous years of the '70s, focusing on one man’s dangerous efforts to protect everything he loves.

‘Billy the Kid’ (2022 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 50% | IMDb: 7.3/10

This historical Western drama series was created by Michael Hirst, a television writer-producer best known for The Tudors and Vikings. Set in the 19th century in the American Old West, Billy the Kid recounts the story of real-life outlaw and gunfighter Henry McCarty, better known as Billy the Kid, who allegedly killed 21 men before he was shot and killed at the age of 21. Tom Blythe of Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes fame stars as the titular outlaw, alongside Eileen O'Higgins, Daniel Webber, and Alex Roe in the main roles. The series had its world premiere in March 2022 at the Series Mania festival, followed by a streaming release in April 2022. Billy the Kid consists of two seasons so far, with the second season split into two parts. Billy the Kid is a worthy addition to your watchlist, especially if you are a Western or historical drama fan.

‘Pennyworth’ (2019 - 2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 66% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Pennyworth Release Date July 28, 2019 Creator Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon Cast Jack Bannon , Ben Aldridge

Inspired by the iconic Batman character, Pennyworth presents the origin story of Alfred Pennyworth, chronicling his life before he became the Dark Knight’s butler. Developed by Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, the series stars Jack Bannon as a young Alfred Pennyworth, with Ben Aldridge and Emma Paetz as Thomas and Martha Wayne. The show serves as a prequel to Heller and Cannon’s Batman series Gotham and also takes inspiration from V for Vendetta. Pennyworth received fairly positive reviews from critics but was canceled in 2023 after three seasons. The main criticism that the show has faced is that it doesn’t add much to the world of Batman. However, taken on its own merits, Pennyworth is a thoroughly engaging period spy thriller series. With a well-written story, excellent set pieces, and layered characters, Pennyworth’s alternate history world is truly captivating, and it doesn’t need a cape and pointy ears to be worth the watch.

‘Belgravia’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 75% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Belgravia Release Date March 15, 2020 Cast philip glenister , Ella Purnell , Tamsin Greig , Harriet Walter Creator Julian Fellowes

Created and written by Academy Award-winner Jullian Fellowes, this Regency and Victorian-era historical drama series is Fellowes’ follow-up to the highly popular Downton Abbey. Belgravia, named after the affluent eponymous district of London, is set in the 19th century, on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo. Based on Fellowes’ novel of the same name and directed by John Alexander, the series follows the Trenchard family, who accept an invitation to a prominent ball and thus set into motion a series of events that will bring consequences for years to come, with past secrets coming back to haunt the nouveau riche Trenchards and their upper-crust life. Belgravia stars Philip Glenister, Tamsin Greig, Richard Goulding, Emily Reid, and Alice Eve. Though it comes from the same creator-producer team as Downton Abbey, the six-episode miniseries is regarded as much darker than Fellowes’ previous production and has been praised for its set designs, costumes, and intriguing storyline. A sequel series written and developed by Helen Edmundson, Belgravia: The Next Chapter, was released in January 2024.

‘From’ (2022 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb:​​​​​​​ 7.7/10

A contemporary sci-fi horror series, From is created and written by John Griffin, with Jeff Pinkner (Fringe) serving as the showrunner. The series is set in a mysterious small town in Middle America, where people seem to get trapped by a dark force once they enter. The show follows the town’s unwilling residents who strive to stay alive and find a way out of The Township while also battling dangerous nocturnal creatures and the town’s haunting past. Lost alum Harold Perrineau leads the cast of From as Boyd Stevens, the sheriff and de facto mayor of The Township, alongside Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, and Simon Webster. From premiered in 2022 and topped the streaming network’s chart as the most-viewed original series premiere, earning a great reception from both critics and the audience. The series received two nominations at the 50th Saturn Awards, including a Best Actor nomination for Perrineau. An all-new third season of From is set to arrive in the fall of 2024.

‘Godfather of Harlem’ (2019-)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 8.1/10

Godfather of Harlem Genre Crime Drama Debut Date September 29, 2019

Created by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein of Narcos fame, Godfather of Harlem is a dramatized, fictional recounting of the life of notorious New York City crime boss Bumpy Johnson. The crime drama series is set in the early 1960s when Johnson returns from his 10-year prison sentence and tries to regain control of the streets, now ruled by the Genovese crime family, and finds an unlikely ally in Malcolm X. Forest Whitaker steals the show as the infamous crime boss Ellsworth Raymond "Bumpy" Johnson. Godfather of Harlem also stars Ilfenesh Hadera, Giancarlo Esposito, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy as part of its rotating ensemble cast. The series has earned widespread critical acclaim and several award nominations, with high praise for Whitaker’s captivating portrayal of the complex protagonist. Godfather of Harlem has three seasons and 30 episodes so far, with an all-new fourth season currently in development. The show’s first season was followed by a companion docuseries, By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem, which was directed by Keith McQuirter.

‘Amityville: An Origin Story’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 75% | IMDb: 6.5/10

Amityville: An Origin Story Genre Horror, Documentary Debut Date April 23, 2023

Amityville: An Origin Story is a four-part docuseries about the Amityville murders and the infamous haunted house story they inspired. Rather than the paranormal mystery that has inspired a massive collection of films, books, and more, the docuseries places its focus on the real mass murder that gave Amityville its notorious reputation. Through firsthand accounts, archival footage, and photographs, the show presents a comprehensive journey through the facts and fiction of this true story. The series was directed by Jack Riccobono and executive produced by Lesley Chilcott, Blaine Duncan, Brooklyn Hudson, Amanda Raymond, Rhett Bachner, Jack Riccobono, and Brien Meagher. Despite how established the Amityville story is in the popular consciousness, Amityville: An Origin Story has really flown under the radar. It’s an underrated factual look at a devastating crime that has transformed into something more in the public imagination. Though primarily targeted towards people who are familiar with the Amityville legend, Amityville: An Origin Story is a genuinely well-made true crime docuseries that deserves far more attention.

‘Domina’ (2021-2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Domina Genre History, Drama Debut Date May 14, 2021

A historical drama series set in Ancient Rome, Domina is a British-Italian show created by Simon Burke. Starring Kasia Smutniak, the series explores the life of Livia Drusilla, the wife of Roman emperor Augustus Caesar, and presents a female perspective on the complex powerplays of Roman society. The show’s first season premiered in 2021, and Season 2 was released in 2023. Both seasons were quite well-received by critics and audiences, although the show was sadly canceled in April 2024. The perfect watch for fans of Game of Thrones and Vikings (more the former than the latter), Domina combines ancient history with elements of political thriller to craft a complex web of manipulation. The story of Ancient Rome is one that’s fascinated people across the world for generations, and it’s honestly surprising that we don’t have more shows like this. Though canceled before its time, Domina is a brilliant work of historical fiction that takes viewers through a fascinating period of history, as experienced by some truly interesting people.

‘Condor’ (2018 - 2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 87% | IMDb: 7.7/10

Condor Genre Thriller Debut Date June 6, 2018

Created by Todd Katzberg, Jason Smilovic, and Ken Robinson, Condor is a thriller series based on the James Grady novel Six Days of the Condor and its 1975 film adaptation Three Days of the Condor. The show stars Max Irons as CIA analyst Joe Turner, who stumbles upon a plot that threatens millions of lives. After mysterious killers murder his colleagues, Turner sets out on a dangerous mission to stop the conspiracy and catch the people responsible. Besides Irons in the lead role, the series also stars William Hurt, Leem Lubany, Brendan Fraser, Mira Sorvino, and more. Condor’s first season premiered in 2018, and a second season followed in 2021, with both being well-received by critics. The series has been praised for its slick, stylish production and the quick-moving, high-stakes narrative. Dark, gritty, and endlessly engaging, Condor may not necessarily be a realistic drama, but it is a highly entertaining conspiracy thriller full of suspense and paranoia.

‘Beacon 23’ (2023 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 55% | IMDb: 5.7/10

Beacon 23 Release Date November 12, 2023 Showrunner Zak Penn Cast Lena Headey , Stephan James , Marnie McPhail , Daniel Malik , Cyrus Faird , Sydney Ozerov-Meyer , Hannah Melissa Scott , Tara Rosling

Created by Zak Penn, Beacon 23 is a sci-fi psychological thriller show based on Hugh Howey’s short story series of the same name. Set in the 23rd century, the series follows two people who find themselves trapped together on a remote "lighthouse" at the end of the known universe. Starring Lena Headey, Stephan James, Natasha Mumba, and more, the show was originally greenlit by Spectrum Originals and AMC Networks and premiered on MGM+ in November 2023. Seasons 1 and 2 were filmed back-to-back, and the second season premiered on April 7, 2024. The show has been criticized for its shaky plot and lack of character depth, which detracts from a genuinely interesting premise. However, Beacon 23 does present some smart and fascinating world-building that makes it engaging enough to appeal to fans of cerebral and psychological science fiction, and the performances by Headey and James in the lead roles are a bonus.

