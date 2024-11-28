2024 is about to come to a close, and it's impossible not to look back on the wonderful collection of content released by the streamers this year. However, there's still one more month to come, with many people's favorite shows yet to take their 2024 bow. Apple TV+ had a stellar November, including the release of second seasons of both Bad Sisters and Silo to great acclaim, and it's now time for the streamer to make one final sprint for the finish before an exciting 2025 slate begins. So, without further ado, here's a look at the best new shows coming to Apple TV+ this December.

'Wonder Pets: In the City'

Available: Friday, December 13, 2024 Genre: Animated, Kids, Family Created By: Steve Altiere, Jennifer Oxley Cast: Torian Brackett, Carlie Craig, Christopher Sean Cooper Jr.

Developed by Emmy Award Winner Jennifer Oxley, Wonder Pets: In the City takes the brilliant animated musical children's television series and evolves with an exciting new trio of pets leading the series. This special revival of a once-adored series will feature the vocal talents of newcomers Victoria Scola-Giampapa as Izzy, Vanessa Huszar as Zuri, and Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Tate, as they take on the bright lights of New York City in a special sure to keep the kids entertained.

The series features many an eye-catching name working in production, with the aforementioned Emmy winner Oxley joined by executive producers Steve Altiere of Pretzel and the Puppies fame, and Grammy and Emmy Award winner Jeffrey Lesser. Known for its music ever since the series' 2006 Nickelodeon debut, Wonder Pets: In the City will feature music from Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning composers and is accompanied by music from the FILMharmonic Orchestra. Wonder Pets: In the City premieres globally on Friday, December 13.

'Eva the Owlet: Eva's Moon Wish'

Image via Apple TV+

Available: Friday, December 13, 2024 Genre: Animated, Kids, Family Created By: Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Jef Kaminsky, Cathal Gaffney, Darragh O’Connell Cast: Vivienne Rutherford, Roma Fay, Dino Andrade, Evie Hsu

Based on the New York Times bestselling Scholastic book series Owl Diaries, penned by award-winning author Rebecca Elliott, Eva the Owlet: Eva's Moon Wish picks up where the 16-episode first season left off following the titular Owlet Eva (Vivienne Rutherford) and her best friend Lucy (Evie Hsu) finding adventure in the magical world of Treetopington. In the special released for the holiday season, Eva helps a lost oriole who can't find his family and, in doing so, seeks the true meaning of community spirit as Treetopington celebrates a special occasion.

With an impressive 8.2/10 on IMDb, the return of Eva the Owlet to Apple TV+'s festive schedule will be a welcome one. Eva's creative, cheeky nature provides entertainment, and each episode's friendly and informative writing provides education, with Eva the Owlet a wonderful option for any parents looking for the perfect viewing for the kids this Christmas. Eva the Owlet: Eva's Moon Wish premieres on Friday, December 13.

'The Secret Lives of Animals'

Image via Apple TV+

Available: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 Genre: Unscripted, Nature Created By: Roger Webb Narrated By: Hugh Bonneville

Christmas isn't all about scripted series, with nature fans ready to receive an enticing yuletide gift from Apple TV+. The Secret Lives of Animals takes some of the most relatable human experiences, from saying goodbye to home or finding a partner, and showcases them from the point of view of a selection of incredible animals. Split into 10 parts, this series will focus on the wild and wonderful of the world's most extraordinary animals - from orb-weaving spiders to a wood mouse that creates its own signposts - with never-before-seen footage giving even the most veteran of nature doc fans a reason to indulge.

All good nature docs need a great narrator, with The Secret Lives of Animals delivering and then some. The brilliant, charming Hugh Bonneville, best known for his work on Downton Abbey and the Paddington trilogy, has taken time away from his trip to Peru with his marmalade-loving friend to put his voice to this incredible selection of animals. Made across three years by the BBC Studios Natural History Unit, The Secret Lives of Animals will showcase 77 unique species in 24 countries, and will be a series you most definitely won't want to miss when it premieres on Wednesday, December 18.

All Movies and Shows Available For Christmas

Christmas may be exciting thanks to the shiny new toys under the Christmas tree, but, if television can teach us anything, it's that some of the best presents don't have to be new. This December on Apple TV+, a range of exciting titles from the worlds of movie and television will be ready and waiting to fill you with festive cheer, as the streamer winds down for the end of the year and readies for a whirlwind January.